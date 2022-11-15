Read full article on original website
Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
shorelocalnews.com
Sun Country Airlines to launch service from Atlantic City International Airport
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) announced that Sun Country will launch its first ever regularly scheduled service at Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) beginning May 1, 2023. The hybrid, low-cost airline will fly twice-weekly, seasonal, nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The nonstop flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays and will provide connectivity to the West Coast through their Minneapolis Hub.
watchthetramcarplease.com
A new record in the Jersey Shore town. Avalon double lot sells for $21 million.
So today we discovered that an off-market deal on a piece of property locates at 163 and 165 68th street that includes a 4,700 square foot home at 165 and an oceanfront lot at 163 where a home was torn down last spring has sold for $21 million dollars according to our inside sources!
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening
BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
roi-nj.com
Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership
Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
Major Latest Update at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
Major updates have been listed this week with openings and more future openings of some fun stuff. Adventure Crossing USA is a huge "sports" complex with so much more in Ocean County. Sports fields, dining, hotels, fun stuff for the family, and so much more. A wave pool for surfing, how crazy!
Sarkos officially becomes Atlantic City police chief
James Sarkos was sworn in as Atlantic City’s police chief more than two years after taking the reins from the former chief. “The administration is fully behind Chief Sarkos,” Mayor Marty Small said. “The work that he has shown over the years proves that he is the right person for the job. We believe in him, we support him, and we will continue to assist and provide him with the tools needed to succeed.”
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Ribbon-cutting for new $38.3M. Medical Arts Pavilion in Atlantic City
AtlantiCare offered a preview of its new Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday. The $38.3 million facility was specifically developed to enhance access to quality care for the Atlantic City community. It is one of the many ways the organization says it is increasing access to care by addressing health disparities,...
Fire Rips Through Jersey Shore Home, Leaves Family Homeless
Fire destroyed a home in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 17. It left a family homeless. The Red Cross was helping with clothing and food, according to The Lakewood Scoop. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023
Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
Atlantic City Council Approves Final Plat for Prairie Hills Subdivision
(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council on Wednesday approved the Final Plat for the Prairie Hills Subdivision. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says this is the first of two steps to formally adopt new land parcels for the City’s recent land purchase. Sixty-seven single-family residential lots will be brought online...
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track
Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
I Need To See More Action Like The One Taken At ShopRite In Toms River, NJ
I went to the ShopRite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River after work yesterday and man, are people in a bad mood with the colder temperatures and earlier bed times. But I witnessed something that plucked at my heartstrings while at the checkout counter. Take notes, people. Everyone was waiting...
Mainland, Washington Twp Set to open 2023 Football Season in Ocean City, NJ
The 2022 high school football season is down to its final weeks, but it's never too early to peak ahead to the 2023 season. The Battle at the Beach in Ocean City is an event that started two years ago with much success, hosting multiple games over the final weekend of August, with high-profile matchups to kick off the season.
