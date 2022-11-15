Read full article on original website
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
Four Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve the community as an entertainment venue, event site, and educational facility. The 99,000-square-foot arena will include […]
KYTV
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is getting a new multi-purpose arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds that’s targeted to be finished by September 2023. Area leaders hope the $25 million facility will attract more regional and national events, although the competition in attracting those events isn’t just about having excellent facilities.
KYTV
What to expect if you attend the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure will be lighting the tree at Park Central Square Saturday evening, but after a packed schedule of events you and your family can enjoy. The tree will light up at 7:55 p.m. This is a free event to attend with your family...
Love Breakfast? Iconic Missouri Restaurant Has GIANT Size Options
Breakfast, the most important meal of the day, is taken very seriously at the iconic Missouri restaurant. You will never leave hungry after visiting Bill Gail's Restaurant in Branson and the Ozarks. This restaurant is known for its plate-size pancakes and other massive portions whether you are eating breakfast or lunch.
KYTV
City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026. The Mother Road, or old Route 66, has important significance for Springfield. The city is considered the birthplace of the famous highway. The Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission will...
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
KYTV
City of Springfield announces new arena project at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award. City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an excellent appetizer for your Thanksgiving dinner. In a small bowl, combine goat cheese, pecans, and chives and stir to combine, incorporating all chive and pecan pieces into the mixture. Cut a slit into the side of each date and fill with 1-2 teaspoons of cheese mixture. Wrap each stuffed date with a piece of prosciutto. Refrigerate for thirty minutes.
KYTV
THANKSGIVING DAY: See restaurants open around the Springfield area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 has compiled this list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Want to be added to the list? Email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alli’s Family, 4525 W Chestnut Expy, Springfield, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebee’s Locations, Springfield 4 p.m-10 p.m. City Cafe, 2129 West Republic Road, Springfield,...
Local historians from the Ozarks meet up to talk about Christian County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week, host John Sellars spoke with a local historian known as ‘The old record collector’, Wayne Glenn. The two historians spoke about Glenn’s collection of local historic music records of […]
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
bransonchristmas.info
What’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Branson
Thanksgiving weekend is one of the most popular times of year to visit Branson, and the majority of shows and attractions will be open on Thanksgiving Day itself. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some great food and celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season. Restaurants. More than 30...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Young author helping kids with diabetes
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - At Willard Orchard Hills Elementary, there are plenty of books to check out in the library. On this day, librarian Trishna Rosebrogh has an author stopping by to read her book. It has everything. Pain, confusion, sadness, and in the end, triumph. The author, 14-year-old...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
Salvation Army accepting applications for Gifts of Season program for kids, seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army invites families with children aged 16 years and younger, the disabled, and senior citizens to sign up for our Gifts of the Season Program. Organizers expect thousands to sign up for Christmas assistance. The following items need to be brought with you when...
KYTV
Nonprofits supporting children in the Ozarks receive $300,000 in grants
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several nonprofits supporting disadvantaged children in the Ozarks received grants. The Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation awarded grants to 25 charities on Friday. In all, the foundation handed out checks totaling almost $300,000. Gift of Hope, a Taney County nonprofit, received $7,000 to support its children’s...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
KYTV
Elevate Branson returns to in-person Thanksgiving Day meal, volunteers needed
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Elevate Branson will hold its 15th annual “Love Your Neighbor” free Thanksgiving meal next Thursday. For the past two years, the Thanksgiving Day event has only been drive-thru and extended stay motel delivery. This year staff and volunteers are back in person to serve people in need.
