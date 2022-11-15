ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Four Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve the community as an entertainment venue, event site, and educational facility. The 99,000-square-foot arena will include […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026. The Mother Road, or old Route 66, has important significance for Springfield. The city is considered the birthplace of the famous highway. The Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission will...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an excellent appetizer for your Thanksgiving dinner. In a small bowl, combine goat cheese, pecans, and chives and stir to combine, incorporating all chive and pecan pieces into the mixture. Cut a slit into the side of each date and fill with 1-2 teaspoons of cheese mixture. Wrap each stuffed date with a piece of prosciutto. Refrigerate for thirty minutes.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

THANKSGIVING DAY: See restaurants open around the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 has compiled this list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Want to be added to the list? Email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alli’s Family, 4525 W Chestnut Expy, Springfield, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebee’s Locations, Springfield 4 p.m-10 p.m. City Cafe, 2129 West Republic Road, Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransonchristmas.info

What’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Branson

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the most popular times of year to visit Branson, and the majority of shows and attractions will be open on Thanksgiving Day itself. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some great food and celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season. Restaurants. More than 30...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Young author helping kids with diabetes

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - At Willard Orchard Hills Elementary, there are plenty of books to check out in the library. On this day, librarian Trishna Rosebrogh has an author stopping by to read her book. It has everything. Pain, confusion, sadness, and in the end, triumph. The author, 14-year-old...
WILLARD, MO
Four States Home Page

A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Nonprofits supporting children in the Ozarks receive $300,000 in grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several nonprofits supporting disadvantaged children in the Ozarks received grants. The Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation awarded grants to 25 charities on Friday. In all, the foundation handed out checks totaling almost $300,000. Gift of Hope, a Taney County nonprofit, received $7,000 to support its children’s...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy