Jaguar Land Rover eyes laid-off tech employees to help with EV work

As the tech world is reeling amid massive layoffs as some companies, Jaguar Land Rover is looking to capitalize on that to boost its electric vehicle production. The century-old British automaker says it wants to hire hundred of engineers to help the company in its pursuit to develop electric vehicles.

