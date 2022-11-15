ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Breaking LIVE

Former NFL Star Dies

Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
The Spun

Chiefs Announce Decision On Punt Returner Position

Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs made a significant trade with the New York Giants. Kansas City acquired former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney. After phasing him in slowly, Toney had a breakout game for the Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. He racked up four...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians' critical comments about Tom Brady won't help Buccaneers

Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is known for speaking his mind to the media. While that refreshing, blunt talk is rare in the politically correct NFL, it has been beloved by fans and journalists alike in Tampa Bay since Arians’ arrival in 2019. But it can sometimes open up a can of worms.
TAMPA, FL

