Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Related
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
Are Chiefs done with Clyde Edwards-Helaire?
The Kansas City Chiefs had big hopes for Clyde Edwards-Helaire when they drafted him in the first round two years ago, but he has not paid off for them, and they seem to be done with him. The former No. 32 overall pick had 803 rushing yards and 4 rushing...
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
Former NFL Star Dies
Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
NFL success in Germany bodes well for Chiefs trip abroad
The NFL is coming off a successful Germany trip the commitment to more games, the rumors of the Chiefs heading overseas could come true.
Acts of kindness across Chiefs Kingdom prove fans go the extra mile
Last Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game was a cold one, but fans' warm hearts continue to shine through with random acts of kindness.
Chiefs Announce Decision On Punt Returner Position
Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs made a significant trade with the New York Giants. Kansas City acquired former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney. After phasing him in slowly, Toney had a breakout game for the Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. He racked up four...
Robert Saleh announces two NY Jets starters are out vs. Patriots
New York Jets injuries vs. Patriots: Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins to sit. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided a final injury update on Friday ahead of the team’s Week 11 game against the New England Patriots. Saleh says wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) and defensive tackle Sheldon...
This Julian Edelman bet for Patriots-Jets game is next-level insane
Julian Edelman has never been afraid of putting his money where his mouth is, but this time, he might be wagering something more valuable than dollar bills in the New England Patriots and New York Jets game. During a recent episode of Inside the NFL, the former Patriots receiver appears...
Matthew Judon vocal on what Patriots must do to slow down Zach Wilson, Jets
FOXBOROUGH – When you lead the NFL in sacks it likely means that you’ve recorded a sack in most, if not every game. That’s true for New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. He leads the NFL in sacks with 11.5 so far this season and has...
NY Jets’ D.J. Reed is arguably NFL’s best CB in a vital category
D.J. Reed is a perfect fit for the New York Jets’ defense. As Richard Sherman said, 26-year-old cornerback D.J. Reed is having an elite season for the New York Jets. Reed is allowing the 9th-lowest passer rating out of 89 qualified cornerbacks this season (58.6). Reed has been particularly...
CBS News
Judge dismisses former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo's lawsuit against team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) -- A Florida judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former NFL kicker Josh Lambo against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he sought back pay and damages for emotional distress allegedly inflicted by the team's former head coach Urban Meyer, whom he accused of creating a "hostile work environment."
Yardbarker
Bruce Arians' critical comments about Tom Brady won't help Buccaneers
Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is known for speaking his mind to the media. While that refreshing, blunt talk is rare in the politically correct NFL, it has been beloved by fans and journalists alike in Tampa Bay since Arians’ arrival in 2019. But it can sometimes open up a can of worms.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The New York Jets will travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Gillette Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Patriots prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.
Comments / 1