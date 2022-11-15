The results are in! After pouring their hearts and souls into riding, filming, and editing their entries for the 2022 MTB Grom Contest presented by TGR Optics, a crop of young freeriders have shown yet again that the sport of freeride mountain biking is progressing at an astronomical rate. This year, we again are awarding two Grand Prize winners and two runners up with titles for the 2022 MTB Grom Contest and sweet prizes from our friends at 1UP Racks, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Teton Mountain Lodge, and TGR Optics. Our judges were blown away by the riding all the riders showcased in their 2022 edits. The judges on the panel included pro freeriders Nico Vink, Sam Soriano, Hannah Bergemann, Carson Storch, and Chelsea Kimball and members of the TGR Optics Team, all mentioning that there was definitely a serious level up in riding from years past. Everyone involved crushed it! Without further ado, here are our winners. Click here to watch all 2022 entries.

