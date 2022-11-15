Grace Van Patten and Jackson White make it official at the CFDA Fashion Awards. On-screen lovers Grace Van Patten and Jackson White of Tell Me Lies fame confirmed that they’re dating in real life by making their first official red carpet appearance together. White, 26, whose mom is Katey Segal, had made no secret of his crush on co-star Van Patten, 25. “I hope [us dating] happens,” he recently said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “She’s the f*cking coolest, most grounded, amazing person that you’ll ever meet. She’s the best, I had a huge crush on her.” On the Hulu show, based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, the duo play characters involved in a toxic relationship that spans their young adolescent years. Weeks ago, both stars were seen at the Ralph Lauren show in California together, but this is the first time they’ve openly shown they’re an item. Cute! (See all last night’s looks here!)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO