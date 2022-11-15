Read full article on original website
wonderwall.com
The best vintage photos of Martin Scorsese with other celebrities when he was young
"Taxi Driver," "Goodfellas," "Casino," "Gangs of New York," "The Departed" — what do all these critically acclaimed films have in common? They were directed by the one and only Martin Scorsese. The New York City native, who celebrates his 80th birthday on Nov. 17, 2022, is one of the most influential filmmakers in history. To celebrate his milestone birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all the celebrities who've been photographed with him over the years… Martin Scorsese is seen here with a 24-year-old Tom Cruise during an event for "The Color of Money" at the Beverly Hills Hotel in November 1986. Look how young they both are!
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
The Devastating Death Of Hollywood Hillbillies' Delores Hughes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Delores Hughes, the reality TV show matriarch who became the breakout star of "Hollywood Hillbillies," has died at the age of 76 of heart failure. The death of Mema, as she's known, was reported to TMZ by her manager, David...
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
How Much Money ‘Grease’ Star Stockard Channing Has Earned
American actress Stockard Channing is popular for her role in Grease. The three-times Emmy award winner played the character Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical comedy alongside other artists like John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy, respectively. The Big Bus star has won many awards while making a name and quite a fortune for herself in the entertainment industry.
Walk of Fame Star for Actress-Radio Personality Angelica Vale Unveiled
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring actress and radio personality Angélica Vale, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti among the scheduled speakers.
Johnny Depp's controversial cameo in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show is 40 seconds of him strutting in a forest
Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty fashion show. In his 40-second appearance, Depp struts in a forest to OutKast's "So Fresh, So Clean." Rihanna has faced criticism for including Depp in her show after his trial against Amber Heard. Johnny Depp's appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty...
Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood
Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
A.V. Club
Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role
Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
Christina Applegate Shares Out-Of-This-World “Sexy” Halloween Photo
Christina Applegate has been busy with professional and personal tasks. She is working determinedly on her hit Netflix series Dead to Me, all while contending with her MS diagnosis. In between it all, Applegate got into the holiday festivities, sharing a “sexy” Halloween photo with an otherworldly twist.
NME
Lindsay Lohan’s new film praised by critics: “The Citizen Kane of Christmas movies”
Falling For Christmas Lindsay Lohan garner plenty of praise for her “wonderful” cinema comeback. The film, the first of three as part of a deal at Netflix, sees Lohan play a rich socialite who develops amnesia in the run-up to Christmas. Losing all knowledge of her privileged existence, she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner and his daughter.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts
“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
I've been an actor on Disney Channel and cast shows for Netflix. Now I'm an executive producer — here's how I networked my way through Hollywood.
Dru Davis, 28, used his rapport with directors to get into casting, then produce a film that got a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
fashionweekdaily.com
A New Red Carpet Couple To Know, Jennifer Lopez Gets Heartfelt With Vogue, Versace To Show In LA, RIP Ellen Levine, And More
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White make it official at the CFDA Fashion Awards. On-screen lovers Grace Van Patten and Jackson White of Tell Me Lies fame confirmed that they’re dating in real life by making their first official red carpet appearance together. White, 26, whose mom is Katey Segal, had made no secret of his crush on co-star Van Patten, 25. “I hope [us dating] happens,” he recently said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “She’s the f*cking coolest, most grounded, amazing person that you’ll ever meet. She’s the best, I had a huge crush on her.” On the Hulu show, based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, the duo play characters involved in a toxic relationship that spans their young adolescent years. Weeks ago, both stars were seen at the Ralph Lauren show in California together, but this is the first time they’ve openly shown they’re an item. Cute! (See all last night’s looks here!)
Harper's Bazaar
Keke Palmer On her New Style Philosophy: “It's Giving Steve Jobs, Girl”
One of my favorite things to quote, ever, is Keke Palmer’s most meme-fied moment from 2019: “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.” She was talking about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, and after catching up with her over the phone nearly three years later, I think I finally understand why.
Matthew Perry reveals whether ‘Friends’ co-stars reached out about his memoir
Matthew Perry has heard from a “few” of his “Friends” co-stars ahead of the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actor told George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” Monday that he hopes Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox read his book, which hits stores Tuesday. “I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn’t even out yet,” Perry, 53, said. “So hopefully, [I get] more,” he continued. “It’s very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book].” The...
Collider
‘Seesaw Monster’ Adaptation Set With Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as Rivals
Netflix has announced today it has landed the rights to turn Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Seesaw Monster into a feature film. Although the streaming giant is keeping details about the upcoming film under wraps, Seesaw Monster is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together in an action comedy.
Your Favorite Actresses (And Guy Fieri?) Go to the Super Bowl in the ‘80 For Brady’ Trailer
What do Jane Fonda, Tom Brady, Guy Fieri have in common? Well, until today, absolutely nothing. But now they are all in 80 For Brady, an upcoming comedy that combines those three singular figures, plus Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno in a comedy about a group of lifelong friends who travel to the Super Bowl to watch their beloved Brady play there one last time.
Award-winning actor John Leguizamo says the lack of Latino representation in Hollywood is 'cultural apartheid'
John Leguizamo says Latinos shouldn't have to hide their heritage to be considered for lead roles, and there should be more representation overall.
