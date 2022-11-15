ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wonderwall.com

The best vintage photos of Martin Scorsese with other celebrities when he was young

"Taxi Driver," "Goodfellas," "Casino," "Gangs of New York," "The Departed" — what do all these critically acclaimed films have in common? They were directed by the one and only Martin Scorsese. The New York City native, who celebrates his 80th birthday on Nov. 17, 2022, is one of the most influential filmmakers in history. To celebrate his milestone birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all the celebrities who've been photographed with him over the years… Martin Scorsese is seen here with a 24-year-old Tom Cruise during an event for "The Color of Money" at the Beverly Hills Hotel in November 1986. Look how young they both are!
DoYouRemember?

How Much Money ‘Grease’ Star Stockard Channing Has Earned

American actress Stockard Channing is popular for her role in Grease. The three-times Emmy award winner played the character Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical comedy alongside other artists like John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy, respectively. The Big Bus star has won many awards while making a name and quite a fortune for herself in the entertainment industry.
DoYouRemember?

Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood

Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
A.V. Club

Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role

Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
NME

Lindsay Lohan’s new film praised by critics: “The Citizen Kane of Christmas movies”

Falling For Christmas Lindsay Lohan garner plenty of praise for her “wonderful” cinema comeback. The film, the first of three as part of a deal at Netflix, sees Lohan play a rich socialite who develops amnesia in the run-up to Christmas. Losing all knowledge of her privileged existence, she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner and his daughter.
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
fashionweekdaily.com

A New Red Carpet Couple To Know, Jennifer Lopez Gets Heartfelt With Vogue, Versace To Show In LA, RIP Ellen Levine, And More

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White make it official at the CFDA Fashion Awards. On-screen lovers Grace Van Patten and Jackson White of Tell Me Lies fame confirmed that they’re dating in real life by making their first official red carpet appearance together. White, 26, whose mom is Katey Segal, had made no secret of his crush on co-star Van Patten, 25. “I hope [us dating] happens,” he recently said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “She’s the f*cking coolest, most grounded, amazing person that you’ll ever meet. She’s the best, I had a huge crush on her.” On the Hulu show, based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, the duo play characters involved in a toxic relationship that spans their young adolescent years. Weeks ago, both stars were seen at the Ralph Lauren show in California together, but this is the first time they’ve openly shown they’re an item. Cute! (See all last night’s looks here!)
Harper's Bazaar

Keke Palmer On her New Style Philosophy: “It's Giving Steve Jobs, Girl”

One of my favorite things to quote, ever, is Keke Palmer’s most meme-fied moment from 2019: “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.” She was talking about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, and after catching up with her over the phone nearly three years later, I think I finally understand why.
Page Six

Matthew Perry reveals whether ‘Friends’ co-stars reached out about his memoir

Matthew Perry has heard from a “few” of his “Friends” co-stars ahead of the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actor told George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” Monday that he hopes Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox read his book, which hits stores Tuesday. “I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn’t even out yet,” Perry, 53, said. “So hopefully, [I get] more,” he continued. “It’s very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book].” The...
Collider

‘Seesaw Monster’ Adaptation Set With Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as Rivals

Netflix has announced today it has landed the rights to turn Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Seesaw Monster into a feature film. Although the streaming giant is keeping details about the upcoming film under wraps, Seesaw Monster is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together in an action comedy.
ScreenCrush

Your Favorite Actresses (And Guy Fieri?) Go to the Super Bowl in the ‘80 For Brady’ Trailer

What do Jane Fonda, Tom Brady, Guy Fieri have in common? Well, until today, absolutely nothing. But now they are all in 80 For Brady, an upcoming comedy that combines those three singular figures, plus Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno in a comedy about a group of lifelong friends who travel to the Super Bowl to watch their beloved Brady play there one last time.

