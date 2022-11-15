Read full article on original website
Ranking the Fantasy of Lights Before it Opens in Wichita Falls Next Week
Probably our favorite Christmas tradition in Wichita Falls is the Fantasy of Lights and here are my favorite displays I look forward to every year. Obviously if you have driven down Taft Boulevard in front of Midwestern State University the past month, you have seen the displays going up for the Fantasy of Lights. The official opening is Monday the 21st at 6PM. This is when everything will be lit up for the first time in 2022. Plus, this is the time when the big man himself, Santa will be there.
What is This Strange Light in the Wichita Falls Sky?
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a sucker for UFO sightings. I’ll also be the first to admit that many of the sightings can easily be explained. So, I’m hoping someone can help me out with the latest sighting here in Wichita Falls. A...
Is Wichita Falls prepared for an active shooter?
Just months removed from the tragic mass school shooting Uvalde, the thought of an active shooter on a school campus in Wichita Falls still keeps parents up at night. But if it did happen in Wichita Falls, would emergency responders be ready?
newschannel6now.com
Pee Wee is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about a 17-year-old dog named Pee Wee. There is a $140 adoption fee for...
Former Iowa Park man set for execution in Oklahoma after midnight
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
kswo.com
City of Lawton changing billing cycles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
Rabies in Wichita Falls, first case for 2022
The first case of Rabies for 2022 in Wichita Falls was announced Wednesday night by the City of Wichita Falls in a press release.
Wichita Falls makes list of housing markets that fall ‘under the radar’—but offer housing deals
The secret is getting out about cities across Texas that might have fallen "under the radar" as the housing market heats up.
2 Rider students to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As kids, we all had that one best friend growing up, and some things just never change, right? That’s the case for best friends Sarah and Jordan. “We’ve literally been friends since kindergarten,” Rider Drum Major Sarah Johnson said. Now, these two Rider seniors are sharing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: marching in […]
Light Up Wichita Falls in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
kswo.com
Fort Sill delays Bentley Gate reopening
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill says the reopening of the Bentley Gate (Sheridan Road) has been delayed again according to a social media post. In August, Fort Sill announced they would be closing the gate to install Automated Vehicle Barriers. Originally, the closure was set to last from August 15 through October 31.
Lawton, OK’s Holiday in the Park Now Has a Ferris Wheel
There's been a lot of changes and improvements over the past couple of years to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Fort Sill. Every year it gets bigger and better and 2022 is no exception. New to Holiday in the Park this year we'll have a ferris wheel and carousel. It was announced late last week by event organizers and the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Looking forward to it opening this weekend!
This Graham, Texas Ranch is Perfect to Live Out Your Yellowstone Fantasies
Ask anyone what their favorite show is right now and I'd be willing to bet 75 percent would say Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Its easy to see why, Kevin Costner is a very likable Hollywood actor who plays John Dutton perfectly. Every couple wants the love, devotion and brutal honesty of Rip and Beth. Others can relate to at least one other character on the show or just love the drama and story telling. Fans of the show also love the scenic views shown off during various parts of the episodes. There is a ranch up for sale in the small town of Graham, Texas that can provide some scenic views and put you in a Yellowstone state of mind.
Downtown WF Development kicks off “Shop Small” campaign
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the economy and inflation situation this holiday season, small business owners know some people may not be spending as much as in past years. That’s why they hope more than ever, shoppers will shop local and help smaller businesses that are also struggling to make ends meet. In an effort […]
kswo.com
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maxine Benson said her husband was last seen Wednesday evening at Bill’s restaurant in Waurika. She said they both had dinner with friends then Grady went home and she left for a girl’s trip. “I texted him that night and said goodnight, but no...
Wichita Falls Chamber hires new President & CEO
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that the Chamber Board has hired a new President & CEO. Ron Kitchens, from Birmingham, Alabama, has been selected by the Wichita Falls Chamber Board as the new President & CEO of The Chamber. While in Birmingham, […]
Win Tickets To See Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland
The holiday season has arrived! And we have a chance for you to witness holiday magic. You can win two tickets to see Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland when you enter the contest below!. Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will make its stop in Wichita Falls on December 21 at Kay Yeager...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns. If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
newschannel6now.com
Snow for Some on Monday Rain for Others
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain breaks out early Monday as a storm system moves in from the west. The storm will get stronger by late morning and early afternoon and the air will become cold enough up north of the Red River for the rain to mix with or change to snow. Some minor accumulations are expected mainly on grassy surfaces but there could be some burst of heavier snow with slush building on some roadways creating minor issues. Any and all precipitation ends tomorrow evening with drier but chilly air for the rest of the week.
