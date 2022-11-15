ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 NIN

Ranking the Fantasy of Lights Before it Opens in Wichita Falls Next Week

Probably our favorite Christmas tradition in Wichita Falls is the Fantasy of Lights and here are my favorite displays I look forward to every year. Obviously if you have driven down Taft Boulevard in front of Midwestern State University the past month, you have seen the displays going up for the Fantasy of Lights. The official opening is Monday the 21st at 6PM. This is when everything will be lit up for the first time in 2022. Plus, this is the time when the big man himself, Santa will be there.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Pee Wee is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about a 17-year-old dog named Pee Wee. There is a $140 adoption fee for...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City of Lawton changing billing cycles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

2 Rider students to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As kids, we all had that one best friend growing up, and some things just never change, right? That’s the case for best friends Sarah and Jordan. “We’ve literally been friends since kindergarten,” Rider Drum Major Sarah Johnson said. Now, these two Rider seniors are sharing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: marching in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Fort Sill delays Bentley Gate reopening

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill says the reopening of the Bentley Gate (Sheridan Road) has been delayed again according to a social media post. In August, Fort Sill announced they would be closing the gate to install Automated Vehicle Barriers. Originally, the closure was set to last from August 15 through October 31.
FORT SILL, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK’s Holiday in the Park Now Has a Ferris Wheel

There's been a lot of changes and improvements over the past couple of years to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Fort Sill. Every year it gets bigger and better and 2022 is no exception. New to Holiday in the Park this year we'll have a ferris wheel and carousel. It was announced late last week by event organizers and the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Looking forward to it opening this weekend!
LAWTON, OK
101.5 KNUE

This Graham, Texas Ranch is Perfect to Live Out Your Yellowstone Fantasies

Ask anyone what their favorite show is right now and I'd be willing to bet 75 percent would say Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Its easy to see why, Kevin Costner is a very likable Hollywood actor who plays John Dutton perfectly. Every couple wants the love, devotion and brutal honesty of Rip and Beth. Others can relate to at least one other character on the show or just love the drama and story telling. Fans of the show also love the scenic views shown off during various parts of the episodes. There is a ranch up for sale in the small town of Graham, Texas that can provide some scenic views and put you in a Yellowstone state of mind.
GRAHAM, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Chamber hires new President & CEO

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that the Chamber Board has hired a new President & CEO. Ron Kitchens, from Birmingham, Alabama, has been selected by the Wichita Falls Chamber Board as the new President & CEO of The Chamber. While in Birmingham, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Win Tickets To See Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

The holiday season has arrived! And we have a chance for you to witness holiday magic. You can win two tickets to see Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland when you enter the contest below!. Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will make its stop in Wichita Falls on December 21 at Kay Yeager...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns. If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Snow for Some on Monday Rain for Others

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain breaks out early Monday as a storm system moves in from the west. The storm will get stronger by late morning and early afternoon and the air will become cold enough up north of the Red River for the rain to mix with or change to snow. Some minor accumulations are expected mainly on grassy surfaces but there could be some burst of heavier snow with slush building on some roadways creating minor issues. Any and all precipitation ends tomorrow evening with drier but chilly air for the rest of the week.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy