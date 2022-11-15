ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 7

Suzy Wilson
4d ago

y'all may not have to recall her. she may be going to jail.

Reply(1)
13
Related
WWL-TV

FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant

NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
NEVADA STATE
NOLA.com

Federal grand jury probing purchases by LaToya Cantrell's image consultant

At least two New Orleans area stores have received subpoenas from a federal grand jury and been questioned by FBI agents about purchases made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s image consultant, according to representatives of the businesses. Laura Rodrigue, an attorney for Ballin’s boutique – where the consultant, Tanya Haynes,...
METAIRIE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New Orleans Mayor Says Reporter “Freaks Her Out”

You probably remember the story from last month about the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya 'tha destroya' Cantrell, claiming she had to travel first class because, according to her, traveling coach was 'dangerous for black women.' So her trips to Switzerland and Singapore were all charged to the fine tax payers of the Big Easy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans relaxes marijuana rules for city employees

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has relaxed its marijuana policy for city employees, including first responders. In the past, any city employee who had marijuana in their system would be fired. Now, that won't be the case. "It is still new ground for local and state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Investigation opened into city-owned apartment used by Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — In the wake of revelations that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has made regular use of an apartment in the historic Pontalba building, the city’s Office of Inspector General has opened an investigation into the city-controlled apartment. The IG’s inquiry dates back to October and was noted...
NOLA.com

Holiday events in St. Tammany Parish

ELF: Bring the family to enjoy "Elf the Musical," a modern-day holiday classic being performed for four nights, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8-10, at the Cutting Edge Theatre. Shows at 7 p.m. Embrace your inner elves along with Buddy the orphan, who climbs into Santa's bag and is transported to the North Pole, where he is mistakenly raised as a giant elf who has no skills for toy-making. Whatever is Buddy to do?
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy