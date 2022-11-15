Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
nwahomepage.com
ArkansasBlue Welcome Centers are for YOU!
The hotline, Arkansas 211, is reporting an increase in calls for assistance this holiday season. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff flips the switch at …. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff flips the switch at Lights of the Ozarks. Former Beyond Meat COO pleads not guilty. Former Beyond Meat COO pleads not guilty.
nwahomepage.com
Winter came early and it's bringing icy roads along with it
Winter came early and it’s bringing icy roads along …. Winter came early and it's bringing icy roads along with it. Motorcyclists to hold benefit ride for Ashley Bush. Motorcyclists to hold benefit ride for Ashley Bush. School board tours Washington Elementary. School board tours Washington Elementary. Benton County...
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
nwahomepage.com
Donovan Whitten talks UA offer, plans to visit Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkadelphia Class of 2023 quarterback Donovan Whitten has been given a preferred walk-on offer to Arkansas to play linebacker. Whitten, 6-3, 220, has gained recruiting attention while leading the Badgers to an undefeated season so far in hopes of winning the Class 4A state championship. Whitten and Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) tonight in the second round of the state playoffs. On Thursday night, Whitten talked about what the offer to the Razorbacks means to him.
nwahomepage.com
Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
nwahomepage.com
Hogs getting healthier to face No. 14 Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 7 LSU 13-10 on Saturday without two starters on offense, but Sam Pittman said Wednesday that pair should be back for No. 14 Ole Miss. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner are healthier this week and practicing. In addition defensive back Myles Slusher is back after serving a one-game suspension for a legal issue.
nwahomepage.com
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night with a chance to get bowl eligible. The Hogs are 5-5 and have dropped their last three outings in Razorback Stadium. Ole Miss is 8-2 and third in the SEC West with its only losses to LSU and Alabama.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas sacking opposing quarterbacks again
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been dialing up a lot of pressure in recent games including seven sacks against LSU this past Saturday. The Razorbacks have 35 sacks through 10 games this season which is tops in the SEC and third in the nation. Bowling Green and Pittsburgh each have 37. The Hogs and Louisville are tied with 35 while Liberty rounds out the top five with 34. Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is tied with two other players for eighth in the nation with 8.5 sacks which is tops in the SEC.
nwahomepage.com
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle in alleged shots fired incident near Northside HS in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say they are now looking for a 2013-2018 series Chevrolet Traverse. FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect vehicle seen leaving the scene. According to police, the vehicle is a dark-colored SUV,...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors and players recap win over Kent State
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – The Razorbacks women’s basketball team moves to 4-0 on the season after a dominant performance against Kent State at home. Following the game, we heard from head coach Mike Neighbors, who got his 100th win as a Razorback on Thursday. We also heard from...
nwahomepage.com
SEC picks, kickoff times, networks for the Nov. 19 games
FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 10 games on the slate for Saturday including the Hogs hosting Ole Miss. The SEC races are decided with Georgia representing the East and LSU in the West. But several schools, Arkansas included, are still trying to get bowl eligible. Tennessee is holding onto hope getting in the College Football Playoffs.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Soccer taking NCAA Tourney one game at a time
As the 3-seed Arkansas Soccer team get’s ready to play their second round match-up against 6-seed Ohio State Friday night, they understand a win means playing at home against on Sunday against the winner of 7-seed Mississippi State and Memphis. But they also understand they can’t look ahead any further than the game in front of them.
Comments / 0