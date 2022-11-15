It has been just over a month since the man born Shaun Ricker ditched the Maximum Male Models to officially become the man he was always meant to be in the WWE Universe, LA Knight, once more. Since then, he’s wrestled three matches, a win over Mansoor, a win over Ricochet, and a loss to Braun Strowman at Tribute to the Troops, and gotten up to some of the typical shenanigans that made him such a fan favorite down in NXT but for the most part, Knight hadn’t settled into a right-proper feud the likes of which WWE usually opts to find for its superstars.

