Read full article on original website
Related
Danhausen A.D. is comes to AEW at Full Gear
Danhausen has been a fixture of AEW since January of 2022, when he made his surprise debut at Beach Break in the main event match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. Since that fateful date, Danhausen has joined Best Friends, formed an unlikely tag team with Hook that was affectionately nicknamed Hookhausen, and wrestled a […] The post Danhausen A.D. is comes to AEW at Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans explode over the arrival of Captain Insano in AEW
Folks, it happened; it finally happened: after hinting at the AEW debut of his Waterboy character Captain Insano since all the way back in July, Paul Wight has officially debuted the gimmick on the go-home edition of Dynamite. Making a surprise appearance in the hotly anticipated music video premiere by The Acclaimed, Wight, Max Caster, […] The post Fans explode over the arrival of Captain Insano in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Britt Baker and Saraya know the weight of their AEW Full Gear match
“It’s so progressive for our division,” Britt Baker said of her forthcoming match with Saraya at AEW Full Gear. “It’s a story-driven match. It’s a very compelling story, and the match is going to be even more exciting. She’s been out of the game for five years. That’s a long time. For all our differences, […] The post Britt Baker and Saraya know the weight of their AEW Full Gear match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The final member of Brawling Brutes’ WWE WarGames team is… Kevin Owens!
Folks, it’s official; Kevin Owens will be the 10th and final member of the men’s namesake match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. While fans both at home and in the arena weren’t too surprised by the appearance of “The Prize Fighter,” as he was the most logical 10th man for the match, his status heading […] The post The final member of Brawling Brutes’ WWE WarGames team is… Kevin Owens! appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MJF has higher aspirations than AEW World Championship
When the clock strikes midnight, and it officially becomes Sunday, November 20th, MJF very well may be the new and reigning AEW World Champion. That’s right, since officially joining AEW on a five-year contract in 2019 and making his debut for the company at Double or Nothing in the Casino Battle Royale on the pre-show, […] The post MJF has higher aspirations than AEW World Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has a surprising fan in AEW
While members of AEW were sniping at her for being physically unable to defend her title as the current “real” AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa made one of her fairly routine appearances at Busted Open Radio and, when asked about which wrestler won the week, she gave an answer that will make NXT fans very happy indeed, as transcribed by Fightful.
LA Knight just signed his WWE Death Note with Bray Wyatt
It has been just over a month since the man born Shaun Ricker ditched the Maximum Male Models to officially become the man he was always meant to be in the WWE Universe, LA Knight, once more. Since then, he’s wrestled three matches, a win over Mansoor, a win over Ricochet, and a loss to Braun Strowman at Tribute to the Troops, and gotten up to some of the typical shenanigans that made him such a fan favorite down in NXT but for the most part, Knight hadn’t settled into a right-proper feud the likes of which WWE usually opts to find for its superstars.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0