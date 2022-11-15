Read full article on original website
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - All week long, On Your Side has been talking those holiday trending toys your kids might be looking for under the Christmas tree this year. The price point On Your Side’s Susan Campbell looked at for budgeters was $30. While that might be a little higher than usual for our list on a budget, inflation has really impacted everything--including toys. So what can be done to fend off rising inflation during the holiday gift-giving season? James Zahn, the senior editor with Toy Insider, said that there are several toys around $30 that might be perfect for your child this season.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns will be taking to the court tonight wearing turquoise jerseys honoring Arizona’s indigenous tribes. Good Morning, Arizona anchor and reporter Colton Shone dropped by the Footprint Center to talk about the jersey’s significance and how long and who was behind bring this stunning jersey to life.
