Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
Pa. State Police investigating death of 65-year-old York County woman
YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a York County woman. On June 13 at 7:18 p.m., troopers responded to 1624 Furnace Road in Chanceford Township for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found 65-year-old Cindy Knaub dead with a...
Woman charged after keeping 25 cats in central Pa. home: police
A Franklin County woman is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 25 cats were found in her Chambersburg home. Officers were called to Trisha Pittman’s home on West Catherine Street on Aug. 9, to check on the welfare of the animals in the home, Chambersburg police said Friday.
Child missing from Carlisle area: police
Update: The missing child has been found, according to the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page. The Carlisle Police Department has put out an alert for a missing child. The department posted to their Facebook page that Dorris Zehum, 11, has disappeared on Monday night. “Doris [sic] is an eleven-year-old black...
UPDATE: Missing person in Dauphin County found safe
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Andrew Kershaw has been found safe. Police are searching for a missing man in Dauphin County. The Swatara Police are attempting to locate Andrew Kershaw who was last seen at the Howard Johnsons' hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11. Anyone with information...
Terroristic threats close down middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating threats of violence that were targeting students at a middle school in the Conestoga Valley School District. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the threats were received on Nov. 17. Police say that the threats had included acts of...
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
Cumberland County police issued warrant for man accused of choking woman at Sheetz
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is searching for a man wanted for strangling and assaulting a woman at a Sheetz store. Elijah Dorsey has been charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault. According to police, on Nov. 13 at 8:22 p.m.,...
Lancaster County man sentenced up to 8 years following human trafficking sting
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will spend up to eight years in prison after an undercover human trafficking investigation. Sean Deemer, 55, from Lititz, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison followed by five years of probation after admitting guilt to charges on two dockets.
Murder of 13-year-old in South Lebanon Township still unsolved 9 months later
The murder of 13 year-old Jason Rivera, fatally shot on Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, remains unsolved, with no word from prosecutors or police on possible motives or suspects. Police responding to reports of gunfire at about 9 p.m. that evening found Rivera in an apartment building parking lot near 3rd and Vine streets in South Lebanon Township. He had been shot multiple times.
Man held Dauphin County woman, child hostage during overnight burglary: police
A Williamstown man is accused of holding a woman and a 5-year-old boy hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and other offenses connected to the Lykens home invasion, according to state police. Lentz broke into...
Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school
Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
State Police are investigating a suspected phony card game scam at Franklin County truck stop
GREENCASTLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspected theft at a truck stop in Franklin County. It occurred earlier this month at a TA Travel Center on John Wayne Drive in Antrim Township, near Greencastle, investigators said. The pictured suspects are accused of stealing $2,100 from a...
Man died in Perry County crash
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Homicide charges filed in York County beating death. Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Plane Crash Victims One...
One dead after three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a crash in Oliver Township, Mifflin County that left one woman dead. The three-car crash occurred on U.S. 522 in the area of Twin Hollow Road around 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 15. One 49-year-old woman died from injuries sustained...
Dauphin County theater temporarily closed due to report of bed bugs
The Regal Cinemas in Susquehanna Township was temporarily closed by the codes department on Wednesday due to a report of bed bugs. According to a release by the township, several theaters within the building were closed while pest control remedied the situation. The entire facility was treated, but all theaters...
State College man arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman, driving her around for 24 hours
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in Somerset County after he allegedly kidnapped a woman. WJAC reports that investigators claim Richard Young, 522, of State College tricked a woman into his vehicle and threatened to harm her family. Young allegedly kept the woman in his vehicle for approximately 24 hours.
Driver dies in crash after going airborne, hitting tree in Perry County
A 44-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a Perry County guard rail and went airborne, hitting a tree before it came to a rest, authorities said. Keith A. Krieger, of Herndon, Northumberland County, was driving south on Route 11/15 in Watts Township when the crash...
