Carlisle, PA

local21news.com

Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Child missing from Carlisle area: police

Update: The missing child has been found, according to the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page. The Carlisle Police Department has put out an alert for a missing child. The department posted to their Facebook page that Dorris Zehum, 11, has disappeared on Monday night. “Doris [sic] is an eleven-year-old black...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing person in Dauphin County found safe

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Andrew Kershaw has been found safe. Police are searching for a missing man in Dauphin County. The Swatara Police are attempting to locate Andrew Kershaw who was last seen at the Howard Johnsons' hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11. Anyone with information...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Terroristic threats close down middle school in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating threats of violence that were targeting students at a middle school in the Conestoga Valley School District. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the threats were received on Nov. 17. Police say that the threats had included acts of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Murder of 13-year-old in South Lebanon Township still unsolved 9 months later

The murder of 13 year-old Jason Rivera, fatally shot on Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, remains unsolved, with no word from prosecutors or police on possible motives or suspects. Police responding to reports of gunfire at about 9 p.m. that evening found Rivera in an apartment building parking lot near 3rd and Vine streets in South Lebanon Township. He had been shot multiple times.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man died in Perry County crash

WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Homicide charges filed in York County beating death

Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Homicide charges filed in York County beating death. Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Plane Crash Victims One...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One dead after three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a crash in Oliver Township, Mifflin County that left one woman dead. The three-car crash occurred on U.S. 522 in the area of Twin Hollow Road around 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 15. One 49-year-old woman died from injuries sustained...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

