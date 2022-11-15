The murder of 13 year-old Jason Rivera, fatally shot on Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, remains unsolved, with no word from prosecutors or police on possible motives or suspects. Police responding to reports of gunfire at about 9 p.m. that evening found Rivera in an apartment building parking lot near 3rd and Vine streets in South Lebanon Township. He had been shot multiple times.

LEBANON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO