Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Terrifies With Gyutaro
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the second season of its anime earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay is showing off just how terrifying Gyutaro was for the Entertainment District arc! The second season of the anime might have kicked off with a retrod of the Mugen Train arc, but the episodes earlier this year took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga and showed off some of the most impressive action in the anime to this point. With the debut of some powerful new villains in tow, Tanjiro Kamado and the others took on their toughest challenge yet.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Menace of Makima
Chainsaw Man has roared its way this fall anime season, with the first episodes introducing us to the often tragic, often hilarious world of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters. Since the Shonen protagonist merged with his trusty canine, Pochita, and inherited the power of the Chainsaw Devil, he has found himself under the watchful eye of Makima, the head of the devil-hunting division that clearly has some secrets up her sleeves. Now, one fan has leaned into the sinister undertones of Denji's "frenemy".
ComicBook
GunGrave G.O.R.E. Director Confirms Game Will Act as Franchise Sequel
Gungrave is set to bring back its anime universe later this month, and with Trigun returning next year via the new anime series, Trigun Stampede, general director Kay Kim took the opportunity to answer our questions when it came to bringing back Yasuhiro Nightow's gun-slinging franchise. First arriving as a video game on the Playstation 2 in 2002, the series went on to receive its own anime adaptation one year later, with the animators at Studio Madhouse bringing this tale of revenge to the small screen. Receiving twenty-six episodes, the new Gungrave G.O.R.E game will expand on the universe's story.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Hints at Bloody Confrontation With New Images
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War just struck a blow at the heart of the Soul Society with its latest anime episode, as the fight taking place between Yamamoto and Yhwach spelled disaster for the Soul Reapers. In picking up the pieces, Ichigo is going to have to perform some serious heavy lifting if he wants to stop the Wandenreich's reign of terror, but the strength behind the Sternritter might be too much for the resident substitute Soul Reaper to handle. Now, new images have emerged for the anime's seventh episode.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Figure Brings Out Gohan's Beast
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrived in North America earlier this year, and introduced countless Shonen fans to not only "Piccolo Smooth" and "Orange Piccolo", but also Gohan's latest transformation in Gohan Beast. With the new form becoming one of the biggest Dragon Ball moments in 2022, SH Figuarts has revealed a first look at this new figure that gives us Gohan at his strongest, sporting a haircut that stands his follicles to the sky and gives it a gray hue.
ComicBook
Andor: An Important Character Wasn't Added To Star Wars Until Rogue One Reshoots
The penultimate episode of Andor's first season was released this week, and the show's second and final season is expected to go into production soon. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and we've also seen the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. During Cassian's time in prison on Narkina 5, he also met Melshi (Duncan Pow) who will later join the Rogue One team that gives their lives for the Rebellion on Scarif. Melshi is an important part of Cassian's story, but Pow recently revealed to The Playlist that he didn't join Rogue One until reshoots.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Another New Comics-Inspired Costume
Marvel's Avengers has rolled out a number of new costumes lately, and developer Crystal Dynamics continues to dig deep into the back issues to find obscure options. Today, the game debuted another new design, this one for Iron Man. The Cold Iron armor first appeared in Iron Man volume 5, #24. In that issue, Tony used a special set of armor to infiltrate Svartalfheim, better known as the home of the Dark Elves. The issue was illustrated by Luke Ross, who presumably designed the armor in question.
ComicBook
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
ComicBook
Warrior Nun Fans Are Rallying to Get Netflix to Renew Series for Third Season
Warrior Nun fans are on the offensive to get Netflix to renew the show again. Season 2 dropped not that long ago and viewers are hungry for more. Now, it's pretty much a given that the red brand doesn't go out just giving renewals to shows willy-nilly. (That said, heavy-hitters like Stranger Things basically get stamped immediately.) Now, the wait begins to see if the strategy of annoying the social media admins will carry out the intended effect. It very well could, Netflix also uses strange algorithms to determine what exactly could be considered "hype" for a given title. Check out some fo the excitement right here as it rolls in.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Demand Jeremy Renner Bring Back His App to Replace Twitter
Twitter's apparent meltdown has some fans looking for Marvel's Hawkeye to save them. Tons of users on the social media site are hoping that the Jeremy Renner App can make a resurgence. Its a hysterical callback to the actor's social media platform that he used to share life updates with friends. Back in 2019, the app basically looked like Instagram at the time, in which Renner would post selfies and stuff. People loved how deranged some of the comments became below these entries. Not that Twitter needs anymore chaos after a tumultuous week… Still, it's been fun to see some users throw it back to the before times. Check out what they're posting down below while it lasts!
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Bramblin
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a new tumbleweed Pokemon with an interesting new evolution mechanic and the potential to be a top-tier competitive Pokemon. One of the many new Pokemon found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Bramblin, a new Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon that is literally a sentient tumbleweed. Bramblin has a dark past, having apparently been a human soul who was unable to move on to the afterlife and eventually got tangled up with dried grass and became a Pokemon. Given that Bramblin is a common Pokemon in both the Asado Desert and the East Province's desert area, this means that a lot of souls got caught into grass and became a Pokemon.
ComicBook
Daniel Craig Dances Through Hilarious Vodka Ad Directed by Thor's Taika Waititi
James Bond actor Daniel Craig starred in a wild Belvedere Vodka advertisement directed by Taika Waititi. This is a side of the 007 star that a lot of fans haven't seen. Him probing the halls and breaking out some dance moves had all of social media talking. If this is what the retirement from those movies holds, it will end up being quite the show. He's riffing on the fly and trying on different outfits, but seems to be completely at home in whatever Waititi throws at him. Belvedere has to be ecstatic with the clip's performance as it already stands at more than 2 million views on YouTube. Go ahead and take a peek for yourself right here.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Is Being Review Bombed by Angry Fans
Sonic Frontiers has been available for a little more than a week now, and reception for the game has been all over the map. While a lot of Sonic fans are loving the game, YouTuber Videogamedunkey has been less than impressed, sharing his thoughts in a recent video. He's entitled to his opinion, but his thoughts have seemingly led to the game being review bombed on Metacritic, as negative user reviews are coming from posters that are using variations on Dunkey's name. While some think these are coming from Dunkey's actual fans, many of the reviews seem to be from Sonic fans mocking viewers that can't come to their own conclusions.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Should Complete These Quests ASAP
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue the open-world trend of Pokemon Arceus, a concept which is still relatively new for Pokemon games. As such, the vastness of Scarlet and Violet beg the question: What should players do first? Fortunately, the game is essentially divided up into three different "questlines" of sorts, and based on what that division amounts to and what rewards players get for completing the various tasks asked of them, it's pretty easy to pick out which quests players should tackle right away.
ComicBook
Archie Releasing New Horror One-Shot, Betty the Final Girl
Archie Comics today announced a new horror anthology one-shot coming...just in time for Valentine's Day! Like Jughead The Hunger or Afterlife With Archie, the new title will juxtapose Archie's iconic all-ages characters with horror tropes, creating a combination that goes together like peanut butter and chocolate. Per a press release, the issue will center on Betty Cooper, known for 80 years as the girl next door with a ready solution for every problem, might have finally found her match in Chilling Adventures Presents Betty: the Final Girl, a one-shot anthology from the renowned Archie Horror imprint. A love letter to slasher movies and horror in general, the comic features two open-to-order covers by Laura Braga and Megan Hutchison celebrating the heroic final girl archetype.
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
ComicBook
Watch Chris Jericho Revealed on The Masked Singer, Ready for Bride to Join MCU
Over the past week, fans have seen AEW's Chris Jericho appear as a pink dragon named Bride on FOX's The Masked Singer, and though many figured out who he was beforehand, he was finally unmasked. Jericho previously sang Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance and then Smash Mouth's All Star, and even though he was unmasked, Jericho told The Wrap that he is ready for Bride to get some shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch Jericho's big reveal on the show in the video below.
Comments / 0