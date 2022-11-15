There was a palpable tension in the air throughout tonight's episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime thanks to the opening minutes, and while some thought the plan could change later on, that ended up not being the case. If this sticks, we could be seeing a major change to the show and the makeup of the team, and big spoilers are incoming from here so you've been warned. In the first few minutes of the episode, Sergeant Ayanna Bell is approached by Deputy Inspector Lillian Goldfarb and told that she's received the promotion and that the Organized Crime task force will be shut down. Bell doesn't tell anyone, including Elliot Stabler, until the very end of the episode, and well, it goes about as well as you might expect.

1 DAY AGO