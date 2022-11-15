Read full article on original website
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Daniel Craig Dances Through Hilarious Vodka Ad Directed by Thor's Taika Waititi
James Bond actor Daniel Craig starred in a wild Belvedere Vodka advertisement directed by Taika Waititi. This is a side of the 007 star that a lot of fans haven't seen. Him probing the halls and breaking out some dance moves had all of social media talking. If this is what the retirement from those movies holds, it will end up being quite the show. He's riffing on the fly and trying on different outfits, but seems to be completely at home in whatever Waititi throws at him. Belvedere has to be ecstatic with the clip's performance as it already stands at more than 2 million views on YouTube. Go ahead and take a peek for yourself right here.
Indiana Jones 5 First-Look Photo Released
Hot on the heels of Empire Magazine revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones garb, the magazine has also revealed the first look at an actual scene from Indiana Jones 5, as fans can see Jones looking gruff while on a boat. The photo itself doesn't offer any real insight into the film or what audiences can expect from the adventure, but with the movie having been in development for so long and having earned multiple delays and reimaginings, it's a relief to see this image if only to confirm that the project really is just over the horizon. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Leslie Jordan's Final Episode of Call Me Kat Sets Premiere Date
After the sudden passing of comedian Leslie Jordan in October it was unclear how much longer the actor's presence would be felt on the hit Fox series Call Me Kat. Quick to pay tribute to his death, the series has now confirmed when the final episode featuring Jordan as Phil will air. The series will premiere "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff" on Thursday, December 1st, marking the final episode Jordan filmed before his death. The outlet also reveals that he won't be entiely gone though as a new actress has been cast as his character's mother and will appear in a later episode.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
Renfield Star Says Nic Cage Is "Bizarre" as Dracula
Last year, it was announced that Oscar-winning actor, Nicolas Cage, would be playing Dracula in Renfield, the upcoming monster movie from Universal Pictures. The film is being directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and will star Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, the henchman of Dracula. This isn't the first time Hoult has worked with the actor. Back in 2005, they starred in The Weather Man together then Hoult was just a teenager. Hoult recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about his new movie, The Menu, and talked about working with Cage in Renfield.
Chris Hemsworth Endorses Marvel vs. DC Movie, Wants to Fight Jason Momoa's Aquaman
Thor and Avengers movie star Chris Hemsworth is ready for a major Marvel vs. DC crossover event, and he even has Thor's first target picked out: Jason Momoa's Aquaman! While doing an interview with Geek House Show, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy (Holiday Special) director James Gunn's new position as head of DC Studios, and Marvel vs. DC: The Movie actually being a more realistic possibility. Long story short: Hemsworth says "It would be cool," and his "good friend" Jason Momoa would be the one he wants to fight!
Law & Order: Organized Crime Teases Major Change
There was a palpable tension in the air throughout tonight's episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime thanks to the opening minutes, and while some thought the plan could change later on, that ended up not being the case. If this sticks, we could be seeing a major change to the show and the makeup of the team, and big spoilers are incoming from here so you've been warned. In the first few minutes of the episode, Sergeant Ayanna Bell is approached by Deputy Inspector Lillian Goldfarb and told that she's received the promotion and that the Organized Crime task force will be shut down. Bell doesn't tell anyone, including Elliot Stabler, until the very end of the episode, and well, it goes about as well as you might expect.
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
Kevin Smith Reviews Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "What A Beautiful Movie"
Though he's still out on the road for this Clerks III roadshow tour, filmmaker and fanboy Kevin Smith has taken to the internet to offer his thoughts about the latest Marvel Studios release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Speaking on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast, Smith offered candid thoughts about the movie (notably how many times he cried) and how the movie defying all fan expectations was almost certainly for the better. Smith was quick to shout out Letitia Wright when he opened up his thoughts on the movie, noting he believes she deserves an Oscar nomination for how she handled her performance thought the sequel. Spoilers follow.
Snoop Dogg Latest Business Is Bringing New Looks To Fittingly Furry Companions
One of the rapper's latest items includes a pet toy that plays clips from the rapper’s song “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?.”
Hugh Jackman Roasts Ryan Reynolds With Hilarious Impression Video
Ryan Reynolds was honored with the 2022 American Cinematheque Award – but don't expect him getting any respect from his Deadpool 3 co-star, Hugh Jackman. The American Cinematheque Award ceremony was barely over before Jackman was on social media posting a new video mocking Ryan Ryenolds – the latest slavo in the ongoing faux-war between the two former "People's Sexiest Man Alive" recipients.
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Hints at Bloody Confrontation With New Images
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War just struck a blow at the heart of the Soul Society with its latest anime episode, as the fight taking place between Yamamoto and Yhwach spelled disaster for the Soul Reapers. In picking up the pieces, Ichigo is going to have to perform some serious heavy lifting if he wants to stop the Wandenreich's reign of terror, but the strength behind the Sternritter might be too much for the resident substitute Soul Reaper to handle. Now, new images have emerged for the anime's seventh episode.
ABC Scraps Neve Campbell TV Series Before It Premieres
Earlier this year, it was announced that Neve Campbell would be reuniting with The Lincoln Lawyer creator David E. Kelley and bestselling author Michael Connelly for a new ABC mystery drama titled Avalon. Campbell signed on to play a "somewhat inscrutable" detective in the show that would be based on a short story by Connelly. Despite the fact that the show already had a straight-to-series order, Variety is reporting that ABC has scrapped it after viewing the pilot.
Ghostbusters Actress Kymberly Herrin Dies at 65
Kymberly Herrin, an actress known for memorable appearances in music videos and movies like Romancing the Stone and Ghostbusters, has passed away at the age of 65. The news of Herrin's passing was confirmed in an obituary to the Santa Barbara News-Press, which revealed that she died peacefully on Friday, October 28th at her longtime home in Santa Barbara, California. A cause of death is currently unknown, although the obituary asks fans to donate to the American Cancer Society to "further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer."
Watch Chris Jericho Revealed on The Masked Singer, Ready for Bride to Join MCU
Over the past week, fans have seen AEW's Chris Jericho appear as a pink dragon named Bride on FOX's The Masked Singer, and though many figured out who he was beforehand, he was finally unmasked. Jericho previously sang Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance and then Smash Mouth's All Star, and even though he was unmasked, Jericho told The Wrap that he is ready for Bride to get some shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch Jericho's big reveal on the show in the video below.
Marvel Fans Demand Jeremy Renner Bring Back His App to Replace Twitter
Twitter's apparent meltdown has some fans looking for Marvel's Hawkeye to save them. Tons of users on the social media site are hoping that the Jeremy Renner App can make a resurgence. Its a hysterical callback to the actor's social media platform that he used to share life updates with friends. Back in 2019, the app basically looked like Instagram at the time, in which Renner would post selfies and stuff. People loved how deranged some of the comments became below these entries. Not that Twitter needs anymore chaos after a tumultuous week… Still, it's been fun to see some users throw it back to the before times. Check out what they're posting down below while it lasts!
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Kevin Bacon
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be the final MCU project of 2022, and fans are excited to see the lovable space team again before their supposed final appearance together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released last month, fans were delighted to learn that Kevin Bacon would be appearing as himself in the "Special Presentation." Of course, the actor has been name-dropped a couple of times in the MCU due to Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) love of the movie Footloose. Today, director James Gunn took to Twitter to share a fun behind-the-scenes photo featuring Bacon.
Netflix Announces Murderville Christmas Special
One of Netflix's surprise hits of 2022 is getting a new episode — just in time for the holidays. On Friday, the streaming service unveiled a trailer teaser for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, which will arrive on the platform next month. The fifty-minute special will be a continuation of Season 1 of Murderville, which debuted in February to a largely-positive response from fans and critics, but still has not been officially renewed for a second season. The series takes a comedic approach to murder mystery television, pairing Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) with a celebrity guest star who is tasked with improvising through the entire scenario — and as you would expect, the experience is rarely seamless throughout. For Who Killed Santa?, the guest stars will be Ozark's Jason Bateman and Disenchanted's Maya Rudolph.
