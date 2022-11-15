ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
GAMINGbible

I Am Jesus Christ: Prologue is just Skyrim with miracles

A new trailer for I Am Jesus Christ: Prologue has dropped and we've got a much greater look at the game's setting and the protagonist's powers. Strangely, though, the simulation is sharing a lot of similarities with... Skyrim. Given that Skyrim is one of the most cherished RPGs ever made,...
Andrei Tapalaga

3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like

scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
Ricky

An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain

The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
icytales.com

Know Where Was Jesus Born (Guide 2022)

Here’s a guide to know where was Jesus born. Believed to be the incarnation of God the Son, Jesus Christ is a revered figure in Christianity and other religions. Also referred to as a ‘Messiah’ or an ‘anointed one,’ Jesus proclaimed that the God of the Jews would soon intervene in human events and set up his earthly empire.
The Jewish Press

Awesome Prayer

There is a beautiful mystery residing at the heart of the very first meeting between our ancestors, Yitzchak and Rivka. First, Yitzchak goes out “to converse” in the field before evening (16:63). There, he notes that camels are coming. Looking back in his direction, Rivka is apparently startled. “And Rivka lifted her eyes and she saw Yitzchak. And she fell from the camel” (v.64). Why does Rivka fall? What startles her so?
owlcation.com

5 Tips to Illumine Your Bible Study

Bede is an artist who seeks spiritual wisdom in the Holy Bible. As a college student, I studied in Italy for a semester. One day in Rome, I went on a solitary excursion. My itinerary included the Basilica of Santa Maria del Populo, where I knew there were two masterpieces by the painter Caravaggio: the Conversion of St. Paul and the Crucifixion of St. Peter. I had only seen them in books.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Director Confirms Big Unexpected Feature

A director on the new Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, has seemingly confirmed a big and unexpected feature. The news specifically comes the way of game director Alan Tew. According to Tew, players will be able to make an impact on the world around them through different choices and interactions. How fleshed out this will be, remains to be seen, but it's apparently extensive enough that the game has more than one ending.

Comments / 0

Community Policy