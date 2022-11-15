Read full article on original website
Related
2022 years later the Bible gets a Steam version
And gamers are already heading to hell for speedrunning the achievements.
I Am Jesus Christ: Prologue is just Skyrim with miracles
A new trailer for I Am Jesus Christ: Prologue has dropped and we've got a much greater look at the game's setting and the protagonist's powers. Strangely, though, the simulation is sharing a lot of similarities with... Skyrim. Given that Skyrim is one of the most cherished RPGs ever made,...
3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like
scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
Researchers may have created Biblically accurate images of angels and they are interesting
In modern media, angels are depicted as almost human with wings in their back, but what if that wasn’t the case. Since the dawn of Christianity, humans have done their best to depict and visualize what angles may have looked like. However, recent technology has allowed researchers to create models that depict angels in a more realistic light.
A New Documentary Claims the Word ‘Homosexual’ in the Bible is a Recent Mistranslation.
1946 Movie Title(marketing photo - public license) Ask any Christian – the Apostle Paul clearly wrote that ‘homosexuals’ would not enter the kingdom of heaven in 1 Corinthians 6:9.
An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain
The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
icytales.com
Know Where Was Jesus Born (Guide 2022)
Here’s a guide to know where was Jesus born. Believed to be the incarnation of God the Son, Jesus Christ is a revered figure in Christianity and other religions. Also referred to as a ‘Messiah’ or an ‘anointed one,’ Jesus proclaimed that the God of the Jews would soon intervene in human events and set up his earthly empire.
guitar.com
Smashing Pumpkins react to Gen Z reactions to their music: “Don’t worry. The young and the old both love/hate SP”
Smashing Pumpkins have responded to a viral TikTok video a schoolteacher has posted of her students reacting to the band’s music. Teacher Cierra Johnson went viral for her TikTok series showing her students reacting to her listening tastes. She posted the Smashing Pumpkins edition on her TikTok on 12 November.
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely unknown genre-twisting medieval horror flick hunts down a new audience
Horror is almost overwhelmingly set in the modern era, or maybe if you’re lucky, as far back as the early 1900s. Given how much the occult fascinated our ancestors, including ones from several centuries ago, it’s a shock we don’t see more horror movies set then. Then...
The Jewish Press
Awesome Prayer
There is a beautiful mystery residing at the heart of the very first meeting between our ancestors, Yitzchak and Rivka. First, Yitzchak goes out “to converse” in the field before evening (16:63). There, he notes that camels are coming. Looking back in his direction, Rivka is apparently startled. “And Rivka lifted her eyes and she saw Yitzchak. And she fell from the camel” (v.64). Why does Rivka fall? What startles her so?
owlcation.com
5 Tips to Illumine Your Bible Study
Bede is an artist who seeks spiritual wisdom in the Holy Bible. As a college student, I studied in Italy for a semester. One day in Rome, I went on a solitary excursion. My itinerary included the Basilica of Santa Maria del Populo, where I knew there were two masterpieces by the painter Caravaggio: the Conversion of St. Paul and the Crucifixion of St. Peter. I had only seen them in books.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Director Confirms Big Unexpected Feature
A director on the new Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, has seemingly confirmed a big and unexpected feature. The news specifically comes the way of game director Alan Tew. According to Tew, players will be able to make an impact on the world around them through different choices and interactions. How fleshed out this will be, remains to be seen, but it's apparently extensive enough that the game has more than one ending.
New ‘Emancipation’ Trailer Featuring Will Smith Shows Horrific Image of Slavery
A new trailer for Will Smith’s "Emancipation" is here.
Comments / 6