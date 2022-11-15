ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wv.gov

Gov. Justice announces Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies to invest $60m in Wyoming County to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wv.gov

COVID-19 Daily Update 11-17-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 17, 2022, there are currently 741 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12​​ deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,569 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy