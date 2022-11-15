Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice announces plans to renovate WV Turnpike travel plazas, construction to begin in February 2023
BECKLEY, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced plans for the complete renovation of the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. The West Virginia Parkways Authority officially approved the plans at their meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas will be closed...
Gov. Justice announces Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies to invest $60m in Wyoming County to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy.
COVID-19 Daily Update 11-17-2022
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 17, 2022, there are currently 741 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,569 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths...
