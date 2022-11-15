CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy.

WYOMING COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO