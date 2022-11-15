Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph are expected across the higher terrain. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

