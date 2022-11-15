Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero, especially along the ridges. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph are expected across the higher terrain. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
