Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero, especially along the ridges. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

GRANT COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO