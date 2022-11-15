Effective: 2022-11-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, especially along the ridges. * WHERE...Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

