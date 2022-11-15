ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

Second lawsuit filed in W.Va. helicopter crash that left 6 people dead

A second lawsuit has been filed in connection with a helicopter crash in Logan, West Virginia that killed six people in June. The lawsuit was filed in Logan County Circuit Court on Wednesday by Jason Collins, the son of one of the victims, Jack Collins. "Jack Collins was a wonderful...
LOGAN, WV
Huntington Mall announces holiday hours

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Mall has released its holiday hours and announced that Santa has been at the mall hearing children’s Christmas wishes. Mall officials in a news release on Thursday said the following holiday hours will be observed:. Nov. 24, Thanksgiving, Closed. Nov. 25,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Grant Traylor named Marshall's associate athletic director of communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An award-winning West Virginia sportswriter has earned a spot within the ranks of Marshall’s Thundering Herd. Grant Traylor, the 2021 West Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, has been named Marshall’s associate athletic director of communications, according to a news release from Marshall Athletics.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Annual Tri-State Toughman Contest to return to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A popular amateur boxing tournament is returning to Huntington this winter. The 35th Annual Tri-State Toughman Contest is slated for Jan. 7-8 at Mountain Health Arena, according to a news release from promoters. The event, which features amateur boxers across 10 weight divisions, will have...
HUNTINGTON, WV

