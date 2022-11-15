Read full article on original website
Deputy injured in Floyd County, Kentucky, shootout has surgery to amputate his leg
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Floyd County, Kentucky, deputy who was injured in a shootout with a suspect who killed three officers and injured several others underwent surgery Monday to have his leg amputated. Darrin Lawson, who was injured in a June 30 shootout in Allen, Kentucky, had...
Prestonsburg, Ky. creates city ambulance service to improve emergency response times
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Ambulance response times are an issue in Floyd County so the city of Prestonsburg decided to do its part. On Nov. 1, the city's own ambulance service began operations. With Prestonsburg now having its own emergency vehicles, the county's two other ambulance services are able...
Police: Man accused of peeping into windows, performing 'indecent' acts in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of peeping into windows and performing “indecent” acts on a Huntington resident’s porch was taken into custody Thursday, police said. Granville James Hayden, 57, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested on warrants for harassment, indecent exposure and two counts...
Second lawsuit filed in W.Va. helicopter crash that left 6 people dead
A second lawsuit has been filed in connection with a helicopter crash in Logan, West Virginia that killed six people in June. The lawsuit was filed in Logan County Circuit Court on Wednesday by Jason Collins, the son of one of the victims, Jack Collins. "Jack Collins was a wonderful...
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
Cabell prosecutors say plea deal possibility in fatal shooting of restaurant worker
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused in the fatal shooting of a restaurant worker in Huntington waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, and Cabell County prosecutors said they were discussing a possible plea agreement in the case. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with murder in...
Meet Kylo: Therapy dog placed in Mingo County's Lenore PK-8 School
LENORE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County Schools welcomed a new staff member this week. The four-legged therapist is a black lab named Kylo, the latest K9 to be assigned to West Virginia schools in the state’s Friends With Paws program. Students and staff at Lenore PK-8 had the...
Mingo sheriff promises 'more to come' in years-long drug trafficking investigation
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The sheriff of Mingo County said he is making a promise to the citizens of the county that more arrests are coming as part of a years-long drug trafficking investigation that started to come to fruition late Wednesday night. Five people were arrested late into...
Cabell County law enforcement, recovery agencies receive $3.4 million in federal grants
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Law enforcement and city officials gathered in Huntington Thursday to review plans for $3.4 million in federal grant money that was awarded to them. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson met with members of the Huntington Police Department, the...
Elliott County group gets $1 million grant for expanded food pantry
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WCHS) — One in five people in Eastern Kentucky struggle with hunger and trying to feed their families. The Elliott County Christian Community Center hope to relieve families facing food scarcity after receiving a $1 million grant to build a new food pantry. In the coming...
Huntington Mall announces holiday hours
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Mall has released its holiday hours and announced that Santa has been at the mall hearing children’s Christmas wishes. Mall officials in a news release on Thursday said the following holiday hours will be observed:. Nov. 24, Thanksgiving, Closed. Nov. 25,...
Grant Traylor named Marshall's associate athletic director of communications
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An award-winning West Virginia sportswriter has earned a spot within the ranks of Marshall’s Thundering Herd. Grant Traylor, the 2021 West Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, has been named Marshall’s associate athletic director of communications, according to a news release from Marshall Athletics.
Huntington City Council votes to file ethics complaint following member's resignation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:45 p.m., 11/18/22. City leaders in Huntington have voted to file a formal complaint regarding the expenditures of a former City Council member. Dale Anderson resigned from his position on Huntington City Council Friday morning leaving an open seat for District 9, according to...
Annual Tri-State Toughman Contest to return to Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A popular amateur boxing tournament is returning to Huntington this winter. The 35th Annual Tri-State Toughman Contest is slated for Jan. 7-8 at Mountain Health Arena, according to a news release from promoters. The event, which features amateur boxers across 10 weight divisions, will have...
