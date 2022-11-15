ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

FOOTBALL: Ascension Catholic advances; East Ascension, Dutchtown eliminated

Ascension Catholic advanced with a win over Riverside Academy in the Division IV select playoffs, while East Ascension and Dutchtown were eliminated from the Division I non-select bracket. No. 15 East Ascension 9, No. 2 Neville 31. Neville claimed a 31-9 win over East Ascension in the Division I non-select...
GEISMAR, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU basketball score vs. New Orleans: Live updates from Matt McMahon's third game

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to stay undefeated, as New Orleans travels to the Pete Maravich Assembly to face the Tigers on Thursday (7 p.m CT., SEC Network+). LSU (2-0) has won its first two games of Coach Matt McMahon's tenure, defeating Kansas City and Arkansas State, 74-63 and 61-52, respectively. In the Tigers' win against the Red Wolves, Adam Miller led the way with 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters participate in two nights of training

Volunteer firefighters from Ascension Parish spent two nights with instructors from the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Academy of the State Fire Marshals office in Baton Rouge. St. Amant Chief James LeBlanc said volunteers represented several parish departments, including Sorrento, 5th Ward, Galvez-lake, St. Amant, and 7th District. The training...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Plants donated for Ascension Parish early childhood center in Donaldsonville

Louisiana Nursery partnered with the Ascension Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Ascension program for a project in Donaldsonville. The early childhood development center and after school community center will be on the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office substation property. Gov. John Bel Edwards and area officials gathered at the newly renovated...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Four Ascension Parish Rotary clubs join together for project

Members of all four Rotary clubs in Ascension Parish teamed up for their joint Foundation Project. Their work centered on the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville, which is operated by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The center allows deputies to interact with the community in a variety of unique ways. Community...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy