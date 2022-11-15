Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
FOOTBALL: Ascension Catholic advances; East Ascension, Dutchtown eliminated
Ascension Catholic advanced with a win over Riverside Academy in the Division IV select playoffs, while East Ascension and Dutchtown were eliminated from the Division I non-select bracket. No. 15 East Ascension 9, No. 2 Neville 31. Neville claimed a 31-9 win over East Ascension in the Division I non-select...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Sophie Daigle becomes UL's first-ever women's XC runner to qualify for NCAA championships
Sophie Daigle, a Donaldsonville native and former Ascension Catholic High School standout, clocked a personal-best time in the 6K and became the first Women's Cross Country runner in University of Louisiana at Lafayette history to qualify for the NCAA Championships. She finished third overall at the NCAA South Central Regional...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football injury updates: The latest status of Brian Thomas Jr., Sevyn Banks
BATON ROUGE - LSU football wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is expected to return from concussion protocol for the Tigers' matchup against UAB on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2), LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday. Thomas missed last Saturday's matchup at Arkansas with the injury. Kelly added that Thomas practiced...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. New Orleans: Live updates from Matt McMahon's third game
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to stay undefeated, as New Orleans travels to the Pete Maravich Assembly to face the Tigers on Thursday (7 p.m CT., SEC Network+). LSU (2-0) has won its first two games of Coach Matt McMahon's tenure, defeating Kansas City and Arkansas State, 74-63 and 61-52, respectively. In the Tigers' win against the Red Wolves, Adam Miller led the way with 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting.
theadvocate.com
LHSAA Football Playoffs Week 2: Check out the schedule for Baton Rouge area teams
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed. No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at No. 8 Benton (8-3) No. 12 West Monroe (8-2) at No. 5 Zachary (8-2) No. 14 Dutchtown (7-3) at No. 3 Destrehan (11-0) No. 15 East Ascension (6-5) at No. 2 Neville (8-2) Division II. No. 11...
lafourchegazette.com
St. Mary School District suspends girls basketball team for 45 days after fight
The St. Mary Parish School District has suspended the Morgan City girls' basketball team for 45 days after a fight during their last game – a decision which will have ripple down impacts on local teams. The Lady Tigers played Jeanerette on Nov. 15 and won 38-25. The St....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters participate in two nights of training
Volunteer firefighters from Ascension Parish spent two nights with instructors from the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Academy of the State Fire Marshals office in Baton Rouge. St. Amant Chief James LeBlanc said volunteers represented several parish departments, including Sorrento, 5th Ward, Galvez-lake, St. Amant, and 7th District. The training...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. Amant senior Ephraim Craddock named 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist
St. Amant High School announced senior Ephraim Craddock has been selected as a 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist, representing one of only 20 in Louisiana and the only Ascension Parish student. Craddock is one of 1,557 students who were selected from over 91,000 applicants from across the country to continue through...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Plants donated for Ascension Parish early childhood center in Donaldsonville
Louisiana Nursery partnered with the Ascension Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Ascension program for a project in Donaldsonville. The early childhood development center and after school community center will be on the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office substation property. Gov. John Bel Edwards and area officials gathered at the newly renovated...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Four Ascension Parish Rotary clubs join together for project
Members of all four Rotary clubs in Ascension Parish teamed up for their joint Foundation Project. Their work centered on the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville, which is operated by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The center allows deputies to interact with the community in a variety of unique ways. Community...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
theadvocate.com
As Livingston Parish public schools slips in state rankings, leaders cite staffing woes
Although Livingston Parish public schools’ academic performance remained the same compared to the district’s pre-COVID scores, the district slipped from the state’s top-ten ranking in Louisiana, according to a new state accountability report. The district received a performance score of 88.5 — out of a possible 150...
Benefit event hosted for aspiring BR model after deadly Virginia crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A benefit event will be hosted today, Friday, Nov. 18, for an aspiring model from Baton Rouge after recovering from a deadly crash that happened in Virginia. Diamond Jonise, 23, is now paralyzed from the waist down from an accident that occurred on September 8,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
KPLC TV
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
brproud.com
Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office, the year was 1972 and it […]
thelouisianaweekend.com
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
Comments / 0