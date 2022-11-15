ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

DA reports two convictions in Troy

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced two individuals were convicted recently. James "Finny" Smith Jr., 50 of Troy pled guilty on November 17. Shelton McCoy, 25 of Troy was found guilty of having a controlled substance.
TROY, NY
WCAX

Vermont man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges following a stabbing early Thursday. It happened at a home on Jepson Road at around 12:34 a.m. The Vermont State Police say Benjamin Taylor, 24, of Stamford, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and first-degree...
STAMFORD, VT
WNYT

Albany police investigate broad daylight shooting

A teen was shot in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, say Albany police. Luckily, he’s expected to survive, they say. It happened just after 1:00 in the area of Third Avenue and Hawk Street. NewsChannel 13 arrived to find officers collecting evidence and focusing on a Kia Optima. It’s still...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Troy police investigate shooting inside store

One person was shot inside a store on Thursday afternoon, according to Troy police. The shooting happened at the City Deli Mart on Middleburgh Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue. No other customers were hurt, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Woman appears in court over Granville animal abuse

A woman accused of abusing dozens of animals was in Granville Court on Monday. This court appearance was to determine how much Wendy Murphy, 54, would have to pay for the care horses from her property have received since being rescued. A judge is expected to make a decision on...
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

One injured after shooting in Troy

According to the Troy Police Department twitter, Troy police are at the scene of a shooting located inside a store on Middleburgh Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave. Police report one male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated by Troy Fire Department.
TROY, NY

