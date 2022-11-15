Read full article on original website
DA reports two convictions in Troy
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced two individuals were convicted recently. James "Finny" Smith Jr., 50 of Troy pled guilty on November 17. Shelton McCoy, 25 of Troy was found guilty of having a controlled substance.
Albany man pleads guilty to attempted murder
An Albany man pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Thursday.
Warrant details alleged theft of gift cards intended for grieving Greenwich family who lost son
A Greenwich woman accused of stealing gift cards intended for a local grieving family had her first court appearance continued Thursday.
Troy felon sentenced on gun, drugs charges
A Troy man was dealt a 33-month prison sentence on Wednesday for illegally possessing a pistol as a previously convicted felon, as well as having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them.
Albany drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison
An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack, meth, and amphetamine to people around the Capital Region.
Guilty verdict reached in fatal March 2020 stabbing
An Albany man was found guilty of fatally stabbing another man in March 2020.
WCAX
Vermont man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges following a stabbing early Thursday. It happened at a home on Jepson Road at around 12:34 a.m. The Vermont State Police say Benjamin Taylor, 24, of Stamford, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and first-degree...
WNYT
Albany police investigate broad daylight shooting
A teen was shot in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, say Albany police. Luckily, he’s expected to survive, they say. It happened just after 1:00 in the area of Third Avenue and Hawk Street. NewsChannel 13 arrived to find officers collecting evidence and focusing on a Kia Optima. It’s still...
Repeat DWI offender sentenced to prison
A Watervliet man was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison on Tuesday.
Mechanicville police arrest man after domestic incident
Mechanicville police arrested Thomas Masden, 24 of Mechanicville on November 12. Masden was allegedly involved in a domestic incident.
Police: Work van stolen from Schenectady County crew
A man had been out of Schenectady County Jail for about 20 minutes before authorities say he stole a work van full of electrician's tools from a county crew working in Schenectady.
WNYT
Troy police investigate shooting inside store
One person was shot inside a store on Thursday afternoon, according to Troy police. The shooting happened at the City Deli Mart on Middleburgh Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue. No other customers were hurt, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421...
Fonda man accused of knifing victim during fight
A Fonda man is doing time in Montgomery County Jail after he allegedly cut someone with a knife during a domestic dispute.
Amsterdam man faces DWI, firearm possession charges
A man from Amsterdam was arrested on Monday. Joseph Harrington, 56, faces multiple charges after allegedly driving while drunk with a suspended license, as well as firearm possession charges.
Schroon lake man accused of damaging motel
Troopers arrested Woodrow E. Brazee, 30 of Schroon Lake on November 14. Brazee was reported for alleged criminal mischief.
Jury deliberating in 2020 Albany murder trial
Jury deliberations began on Tuesday in the trial of Darius Cokely, 22, who is accused of fatally stabbing an Albany man in March 2020.
WNYT
Woman appears in court over Granville animal abuse
A woman accused of abusing dozens of animals was in Granville Court on Monday. This court appearance was to determine how much Wendy Murphy, 54, would have to pay for the care horses from her property have received since being rescued. A judge is expected to make a decision on...
One injured after shooting in Troy
According to the Troy Police Department twitter, Troy police are at the scene of a shooting located inside a store on Middleburgh Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave. Police report one male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated by Troy Fire Department.
Ballston Spa woman pleads guilty after fatally striking pedestrian
A Ballston Spa woman has pleaded guilty after she was accused of fatally striking a pedestrian.
