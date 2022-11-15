Read full article on original website
Metro News
Herd scores shutout win over Elon in NCAA Tournament opener
Marshall earned nine corner kicks in the first half against Elon in first-round NCAA Tournament play Thursday night at Rudd Field in Elon, N.C. The Thundering Herd took their ninth in the 44th minute and converted as Mohammed Seidu took a pass from Gabriel Alves and headed the ball into the top right corner of the goal for his first goal this season.
Metro News
With Kinsey closing in on milestone, Marshall meets Miami Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s men’s basketball team hopes to grab its first road win of the young season on Thursday night as the Herd faces an old Mid-American Conference rival in Miami (Ohio). The Herd (1-1) and Redhawks (1-2) meet at 7 p.m. at Millett Hall and...
Metro News
Marshall wins going away at Miami Ohio as Kinsey reaches 2,000 career points
When a team defeats its opponent by nearly 30 points, one can expect a few players on the winning side to have career nights or better. Marshall enjoyed such an experience Thursday night when it led wire-to-wire and raced past Miami Ohio, 95-69, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Senior...
Metro News
Roundup: Herbert Hoover gets by Winfield 27-26 in final seconds; Hurricane, North Marion, James Monroe and Doddridge County advance
A closer look at quarterfinals across the state on Friday. No. 4 HURRICANE 56, No. 5 George Washington 28: The Redskins’ explosive offense was at the top of its game and Mondrell Dean rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns to help Hurricane qualify for a state semifinal for the first time in school history.
Metro News
W.Va. Hunting and Fishing Show to feature a fresh look in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers with the annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show this week announced big changes for the 2023 event in January. The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association has announced a partnership with Cabela’s to bring a whole new look and feel to the event which has been held annually for more than 30 years. The Trophy Hunters Association is a non-profit group and all members are volunteers. Funds raised by the annual show are donated back to organizations which promote wildlife conservation and youth outdoor education programs. From 1995 through 2022 those donations exceeded $1,350,000.
Metro News
West Virginia parents, teen share stories to mark National Adoption Month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Adopting a child isn’t something Caleb Korth and his wife ever thought about until they went through five miscarriages. “We really got to the point where we wanted permanency. We wanted to have a child and everything that went along with that. We were willing to do whatever we could do to make that happen,” Korth told MetroNews during a Wednesday event to mark National Adoption Month.
Metro News
Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton
MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
Metro News
Remote learning a possibility for Kanawha schools next week as holiday approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Normal school days are scheduled to take place in Kanawha County next week ahead from Monday through Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Tom Williams, the Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools knows that with short holiday weeks, there could some people that take days off to travel. The school system is making backup plans for potential remote learning if needed.
Metro News
Parkways Authority, Justice announce $152 million rebuild of Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike are scheduled to close in early February to make way for a nearly two-year project that will result in new, expanded travel plazas on the 88-mile toll road through Southern West Virginia. Approved plans for...
Metro News
American Cancer Society to mark 47th annual Great American Smokeout
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cancer prevention advocates are urging state lawmakers to issue a tax increase of $1.50 per pack of cigarettes as part of an annual effort to save lives. The American Cancer Society is marking the 47th annual Great American Smokeout on Thursday. John Hoctor, managing director of...
Metro News
Investigation continues into I-64 crash in Putnam County
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
Metro News
Nicholas deputies investigate Boone County woman’s death
CANVAS, W.Va. — The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Boone County woman’s death. Deputies said the body of JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester, was discovered Monday on a power line right-of-way near Deepwell Road in Nicholas County. The body was taken to the state Medical...
