Moorhead, MN

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two dead by shooting near apartment house outside NDSU campus

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are dead in the wake of a shooting near NDSU campus that happened early Saturday morning. Fargo Police responded to the apartment house shortly after 3:15 am on 15th Street North. Authorities have not said if a suspect is in custody and have not announced a possible motive.
valleynewslive.com

Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police Department releases report into officer-involved shooting death of 28-year-old suspect Shane Netterville

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has released the investigative report related to the independent criminal investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting on Friday, July 8th, 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of 28-year-old suspect Shane Netterville. Officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S....
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
VALLEY CITY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Video of car ignoring bus stop arms prompts safety reminder

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It all happened so fast; One second a Wahpeton mother was waving goodbye to her daughters on the school bus, the next a car whizzed by as they ignored bus #9’s flashing stop arm. “That guy was going at least 45 miles an...
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

One injured in Barnes County rollover crash

(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen

A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

Valley City Man Injured In Rollover Crash West of Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The driver of a Mazda 3 traveling southbound on Barnes County Road 22 lost control of his vehicle approaching Interstate 94 exit 288 and rolled the vehicle multiple times in the Gore area of the Interstate exit. The Highway Patrol said 30-year-old William Smith...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Soldiers reunite with their families after nearly year-long deployment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seventy North Dakota National Guard soldiers were reunited with their families and friends on Tuesday, November 15. They returned to Bismarck on a charter flight after a nearly year-long deployment. It was a reunion that had many families counting down the days. The McClintocks...
FARGO, ND

Community Policy