AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two dead by shooting near apartment house outside NDSU campus
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are dead in the wake of a shooting near NDSU campus that happened early Saturday morning. Fargo Police responded to the apartment house shortly after 3:15 am on 15th Street North. Authorities have not said if a suspect is in custody and have not announced a possible motive.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have released their investigative report involving the officer-involved shooting death of Shane Netterville, 28, back on July 8th. The report includes detailed measurement and specifics of the incident, when officer Adam O’Brien shot Netterville.
valleynewslive.com
MSUM procedures and student reactions from weapon brought onto MSUM’s campus
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - College students in Moorhead woke up to a shock Tuesday morning. Not from a failed test or missed class, but from an email from MSUM, notifying them that a fellow student had brought a weapon on campus grounds sometime over the weekend. The university...
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Department releases report into officer-involved shooting death of 28-year-old suspect Shane Netterville
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has released the investigative report related to the independent criminal investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting on Friday, July 8th, 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of 28-year-old suspect Shane Netterville. Officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S....
newsdakota.com
Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
kvrr.com
Commission Wants DOJ To Investigate Netterville Shooting as City Releases Report
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Some members at the Fargo Human Rights Commission are calling for Shane Netterville’s case to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice. Netterville was shot and killed by Fargo police officer Adam O’Brien in south Fargo on July 8. After OneFargo activist...
valleynewslive.com
Video of car ignoring bus stop arms prompts safety reminder
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It all happened so fast; One second a Wahpeton mother was waving goodbye to her daughters on the school bus, the next a car whizzed by as they ignored bus #9’s flashing stop arm. “That guy was going at least 45 miles an...
valleynewslive.com
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
kfgo.com
Woman sentenced for seriously injuring Valley City nursing home resident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/NEWSDAKOTA) – A woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in September for causing serious injury to a resident at a nursing home she worked at has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
How to report crime, and when your personal information could become known to the accused
(Fargo, ND) -- A local sheriff says there is one phone number to keep handy when reporting a crime in Cass or Clay counties. "You've got a one-stop-shop when you call to report stuff, so that really helps with reporting criminal activity or anything emergency in nature," said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
FBI agents team up with Fargo Police in first-of-its kind crime "outreach" at apartment complex
(Fargo, ND) -- For the first time ever, FBI agents worked with Fargo police officers in conducting an "outreach" aimed at building relationships at an apartment complex where crime is a problem. "The main reason for the outreach is there was a little bit of an uptick and anecdotal information...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Mathew King
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Matthew King. Current Deputy Mathew King will not receive a deputy appointment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office when Sheriff Jesse Jahner begins his second term in January 2023. In North Dakota, elected sheriffs...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
trfradio.com
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen
A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Man Injured In Rollover Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The driver of a Mazda 3 traveling southbound on Barnes County Road 22 lost control of his vehicle approaching Interstate 94 exit 288 and rolled the vehicle multiple times in the Gore area of the Interstate exit. The Highway Patrol said 30-year-old William Smith...
valleynewslive.com
Soldiers reunite with their families after nearly year-long deployment
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seventy North Dakota National Guard soldiers were reunited with their families and friends on Tuesday, November 15. They returned to Bismarck on a charter flight after a nearly year-long deployment. It was a reunion that had many families counting down the days. The McClintocks...
