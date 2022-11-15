This week’s guests on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast are Baron Corbin and JBL. They were on to discuss why they are collaborating and their future plans. “Because I wanted to be with Baron, period. I saw Baron. I saw an opportunity that this guy can save the business. This guy can turn back the clock and make this business what it was. I don’t like the progression of what the business is becoming and I thought Baron Corbin is the one that can do this. To me, he could be a modern day wrestling god. That’s exactly what he is. So I came back for one reason and that’s Baron Corbin. It wasn’t like, I think I want to come back. I think I want to do something. I came back specifically because of the potential of Baron Corbin. He’s going to be the next, or one of the next, world champions.”

