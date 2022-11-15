Read full article on original website
PWMania
Jade Cargill Talks About Her Ongoing Social Media Battles With Hip-Hop Star, Actor Bow Wow
Jade Cargill continues to make the media rounds ahead of her showdown against Nyla Rose at this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, the TBS Women’s Champion of AEW spoke about her recent Twitter War with Bow Wow.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
PWMania
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
PWMania
JBL Reveals Who Created the Clothesline From Hell Name for His Finisher
JBL transformed the clothesline from a move to a devastating finisher in 2004, when WWE SmackDown needed a heel to feud with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on today’s WWE’s The Bump that Steve Austin came up with the name The Clothesline From Hell.
PWMania
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
PWMania
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes His Twitter Account Following Comments About Intergender Wrestling
Intergender wrestling has grown in popularity on the independent wrestling scene since the Attitude Era, but some wrestlers are against men wrestling women in matches. Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) stated on Twitter that he will not be participating in any matches against women, citing the fact that he has a 20-year-old daughter as the reason.
PWMania
Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury and Status Ahead of WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens’ involvement in next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in doubt after sustaining a sprained MCL in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event. WWE had plans for Owens, who had been off television for some time, that would have resulted in him...
PWMania
WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention
WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
PWMania
Exclusive: Viva Van Opens Up About Working in AEW, AAA, What’s Next for Her, and More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), independent wrestling star Viva Van (@HellBentVixen) talks about her career up to this point, working with AEW, becoming the new belt collector, and more. The Beginning of the “HellBent Vixen” Viva Van. Growing up, Viva Van recalls getting...
PWMania
Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Full Gear Match, Reveals Main Goal He Has In AEW
Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
PWMania
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
PWMania
Athena Turns Heel During This Week’s AEW Rampage (Video)
AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn in recent weeks. Athena defeated Madison Rayne on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, but continued to attack her after the match and then killed referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez who had recently returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
PWMania
Video and Latest on Chris Jericho’s Big “Bride” Reveal on FOX’s The Masked Singer
On Wednesday night’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was officially revealed as Bride. Jericho made his debut as the pink dinosaur in a wedding gown “Bridezilla” character last week, singing Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance.” Pro wrestling fans could tell that this was the top AEW star in the costume, with many calling it the worst-kept secret in Masked Singer history.
PWMania
Video: AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Special Guest Sammy Guevara
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is...
PWMania
Who Should Be Stone Cold’s Opponent?
After a historic and newsworthy 2022, with the “retirement” of Vince McMahon, and the backstage fights in AEW, the prospects for an interesting 2023 have already began to take shape before the end of this year. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that WWE brass offered “Stone Cold” Steve Austin another match for next year‘s Wrestlemania, which is set to be held over two nights in Hollywood. While you have to take most of what Meltzer reports with a grain of salt because that’s the nature of the business, there seems to be some credibility to the speculation since Steve Austin, the 58-year-old former champion, posted a workout video on social media recently and looks to be in great shape.
PWMania
News on Concern in AEW About Adam Cole’s Future
Fans haven’t seen Adam Cole wrestle in months, and there’s growing concern about his health and future in the wrestling business. Cole’s most recent match was in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he competed for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page in a four-way match. The top AEW star was suffering from a torn labrum at the time and was concussed during the match.
PWMania
JBL Says “This Business Needs Baron Corbin,” Corbin Reacts to Their Pairing, and More
This week’s guests on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast are Baron Corbin and JBL. They were on to discuss why they are collaborating and their future plans. “Because I wanted to be with Baron, period. I saw Baron. I saw an opportunity that this guy can save the business. This guy can turn back the clock and make this business what it was. I don’t like the progression of what the business is becoming and I thought Baron Corbin is the one that can do this. To me, he could be a modern day wrestling god. That’s exactly what he is. So I came back for one reason and that’s Baron Corbin. It wasn’t like, I think I want to come back. I think I want to do something. I came back specifically because of the potential of Baron Corbin. He’s going to be the next, or one of the next, world champions.”
PWMania
Backstage Update on Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match at WWE WrestleMania 39
With Steve Austin reportedly receiving an offer from WWE to do another match and CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW for the promotion to buy out his contract, there’s been a lot of talk about a possible dream match between them at WrestleMania 39. The closest fans got...
PWMania
MJF Addresses CM Punk and Backstage Issues After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air (Video)
MJF and Tony Khan came out to the ring to cut a promo following this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air. MJF discussed some of the “bullsh*t” that has occurred in recent months, as well as what professional wrestling means to him and everyone watching. The...
PWMania
Braun Strowman’s Social Media Comments Referenced on WWE SmackDown
As PWMania.com previously reported, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet, to which AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay all responded. On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, there was a backstage brawl between Strowman and Ricochet to promote...
