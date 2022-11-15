ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

Five Key Customer Benefits of the AlphaStream Financial Experience Cloud

The Financial Experience Cloud delivers personalized experiences to a brokerage’s end user. That sounds fantastic for the end user, but what are the benefits to the brokerage? How does that help their business to thrive?. Here are five key customer benefits delivered by the Financial Experience Cloud. Developing relationships...
financemagnates.com

B2Broker's Turnkey Brokerage Solutions Upgraded with Brand New Centroid Technology

The turnkey brokerage packages offered by B2Broker, a leading provider of financial services and technology for the Forex and crypto businesses, now include Centroid technology. B2Broker constantly attempts to organize its liquidity offering using the best technology and to give its clients the most cutting-edge management tools. The company's customers...
financemagnates.com

Tools for Brokers Enhances White Label Offering by Adding Match-Trader

Tools for Brokers has enhanced its offerings to forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) brokers with the addition of the white-label platform Match-Trader (MTR), which Match-Trade Technologies developed. Tools for Brokers is a trading industry technology provider offering turnkey solutions to brokers. On Thursday, the press release shared with Finance...
financemagnates.com

Liquidity Providers - When Everything Isn’t Everything

POV: You’re a broker looking for a liquidity provider. You’ve been to the expos, you’ve scanned the websites, you’ve talked to the salespeople. But all that exists is an echo chamber of the same selling points, usually expressed in the same way. So when LPs say the same thing, how do you know who to pick? On the surface, it’s hard to say.
financemagnates.com

Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1B Emergency Loan

The cryptocurrency lender, Genesis sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before the platform suspended customers’ withdrawals on Wednesday, a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed. It cited a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet” for the fundraising. “There...
financemagnates.com

BGC Partners Rebrands as BGC Group, Converts Corporate Structure

BGC Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP), a major financial technology and brokerage firm, announced on Wednesday its plans to change its name to BGC Group, Inc. and its stock ticker symbol to BGC. The move is a part of a broader strategy to simplify and reorganize the current institutional structure under a new Corporate Conversion Agreement.
financemagnates.com

Robinhood Reports 80% Drop in Crypto Trading Volumes

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), a major US commission-free stock trading and investing app, has reported a visible decline in active users, managed assets and crypto trading volumes in October 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier. On Thursday, the zero-fee trading platform said that the number of monthly...
financemagnates.com

CySEC Settles with ROInvesting's Operator Royal Forex for €120K

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has settled with Royal Forex Ltd for “any violation or possible violation” of local regulations. The brokerage operator paid €120,000 as a part of the settlement process. The decision for the settlement was taken by the regulator’s board on 3...
financemagnates.com

HSBC and Wells Fargo Expand DLT Solution for FX Transactions

HSBC Bank plc and Wells Fargo & Company, two giants in the banking industry, announced on Thursday the expansion of a distributed ledger technology (DLT ) solution they are using for foreign exchange (FX) settlements. It now includes CNH (offshore yuan). According to the press release, two institutions launched the...
financemagnates.com

Singapore’s Temasek Writes Off $275 Million FTX Investment

Singapore’s state-owned investor, Temasek Holdings announced on Thursday that it would be writing off its entire $275 million investment into the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. It invested $210 million for around a 1 percent stake in FTX International and $65 million for about 1.5 percent in FTX US. Both...
financemagnates.com

How Institutions Can Excel in the Economic Storm

This article was written by David Shayer, UK CEO at Vantage Markets. Institutions in the UK have had a turbulent few years. The economy is fraught with uncertainty and instability, which is spilling into markets and causing significant – often unexpected – twists and turns. Just when we...
financemagnates.com

Capitalise.ai and AvaTrade Announce a Strategic Partnership

Capitalise.ai, a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading automation and analysis platform, and AvaTrade, the renowned and established CFDs & Forex broker, today announced a strategic partnership to offer AvaTrade's clients free and easy-to-use automated trading. AvaTrade's traders will get free access to Capitalise.ai's full suite of automated trading...
financemagnates.com

Zenfinex Hires Amana’s Christelle Haddad to Lead Customer Support in MENA

Zenfinex, a London-headquartered forex and CFD broker, has appointed Christelle Haddad, a Senior Forex Support Executive at Amana Capital, as its Head of Customer Support for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The executive brings about eight years of experience to the role. Haddad, who describes herself as...
financemagnates.com

Arkon Energy Acquires Hydrokraft AS to Grow Its Bitcoin Mining Effort

Arkon Energy has acquired major European data center Hydrokraft AS and completed a US$28 million raise. These milestones will enable the 100% renewable data center infrastructure provider to continue its venture into bitcoin mining. Arkon Energy has built a reputation by using renewable electricity to mine bitcoin. The process occurs...
financemagnates.com

Interview: Exness’ Marko Jagustin Details Company’s B2B Rise

Exness, the industry’s largest retail market maker, is set to enter the B2B scene in 2023. We caught up with Exness’ Head of Liquidity Provision, Marko Jagustin, to learn more. You joined Exness close to two years ago now. What are your impressions so far and what can...
financemagnates.com

LMAX Group Launches Matching Engine from SG1 Data Center

LMAX Group announced on Friday the expansion of its technology infrastructure in the Asia Pacific with the launch of a new matching engine in the Equinix IBX Data Centre in Singapore (SG1), which went live earlier this year. It is the fourth matching engine run by LMAX globally. Before launching...
financemagnates.com

Amana Capital Promotes Charbel Saleh to Head of Operations

Amana Capital, a Dubai-headquartered retail brokerage firm, has promoted Charbel Saleh, its Customer Service Manager to the position of the Head of Operations. Saleh announced his promotion on Wednesday on LinkedIn. The executive, who boasts over a decade of experience in the financial industry, joined Amana Capital in February 2015...

Comments / 0

Community Policy