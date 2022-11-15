Read full article on original website
Five Key Customer Benefits of the AlphaStream Financial Experience Cloud
The Financial Experience Cloud delivers personalized experiences to a brokerage’s end user. That sounds fantastic for the end user, but what are the benefits to the brokerage? How does that help their business to thrive?. Here are five key customer benefits delivered by the Financial Experience Cloud. Developing relationships...
B2Broker's Turnkey Brokerage Solutions Upgraded with Brand New Centroid Technology
The turnkey brokerage packages offered by B2Broker, a leading provider of financial services and technology for the Forex and crypto businesses, now include Centroid technology. B2Broker constantly attempts to organize its liquidity offering using the best technology and to give its clients the most cutting-edge management tools. The company's customers...
Tools for Brokers Enhances White Label Offering by Adding Match-Trader
Tools for Brokers has enhanced its offerings to forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) brokers with the addition of the white-label platform Match-Trader (MTR), which Match-Trade Technologies developed. Tools for Brokers is a trading industry technology provider offering turnkey solutions to brokers. On Thursday, the press release shared with Finance...
Liquidity Providers - When Everything Isn’t Everything
POV: You’re a broker looking for a liquidity provider. You’ve been to the expos, you’ve scanned the websites, you’ve talked to the salespeople. But all that exists is an echo chamber of the same selling points, usually expressed in the same way. So when LPs say the same thing, how do you know who to pick? On the surface, it’s hard to say.
Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1B Emergency Loan
The cryptocurrency lender, Genesis sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before the platform suspended customers’ withdrawals on Wednesday, a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed. It cited a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet” for the fundraising. “There...
BGC Partners Rebrands as BGC Group, Converts Corporate Structure
BGC Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP), a major financial technology and brokerage firm, announced on Wednesday its plans to change its name to BGC Group, Inc. and its stock ticker symbol to BGC. The move is a part of a broader strategy to simplify and reorganize the current institutional structure under a new Corporate Conversion Agreement.
Robinhood Reports 80% Drop in Crypto Trading Volumes
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), a major US commission-free stock trading and investing app, has reported a visible decline in active users, managed assets and crypto trading volumes in October 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier. On Thursday, the zero-fee trading platform said that the number of monthly...
CAPEX.com Receives In-Principle Approval to Operate a Crypto Trading License in Abu Dhabi
CAPEX.com announced today that it had received the In-Principle Approval to operate a cryptocurrency trading license in Abu Dhabi. It is not the first time the brand has received a vote of confidence from ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), as it has been developing its strong Mena region presence since 2019.
INFINOX Adds to its MENA Institutional Sales Team with Strategic Hire of Ayhan Gürcüoğlu
Gürcüoğlu will be joining INFINOX to lead the expansion of IXO Prime in Turkey and surrounding regions. He brings more than a decade of securities-focused sales experience with him. Global trading platform INFINOX has strengthened its institutional arm, IXO Prime, with the strategic hire of Ayhan Gürcüoğlu....
CySEC Settles with ROInvesting's Operator Royal Forex for €120K
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has settled with Royal Forex Ltd for “any violation or possible violation” of local regulations. The brokerage operator paid €120,000 as a part of the settlement process. The decision for the settlement was taken by the regulator’s board on 3...
HSBC and Wells Fargo Expand DLT Solution for FX Transactions
HSBC Bank plc and Wells Fargo & Company, two giants in the banking industry, announced on Thursday the expansion of a distributed ledger technology (DLT ) solution they are using for foreign exchange (FX) settlements. It now includes CNH (offshore yuan). According to the press release, two institutions launched the...
Singapore’s Temasek Writes Off $275 Million FTX Investment
Singapore’s state-owned investor, Temasek Holdings announced on Thursday that it would be writing off its entire $275 million investment into the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. It invested $210 million for around a 1 percent stake in FTX International and $65 million for about 1.5 percent in FTX US. Both...
How Institutions Can Excel in the Economic Storm
This article was written by David Shayer, UK CEO at Vantage Markets. Institutions in the UK have had a turbulent few years. The economy is fraught with uncertainty and instability, which is spilling into markets and causing significant – often unexpected – twists and turns. Just when we...
Capitalise.ai and AvaTrade Announce a Strategic Partnership
Capitalise.ai, a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading automation and analysis platform, and AvaTrade, the renowned and established CFDs & Forex broker, today announced a strategic partnership to offer AvaTrade's clients free and easy-to-use automated trading. AvaTrade's traders will get free access to Capitalise.ai's full suite of automated trading...
Zenfinex Hires Amana’s Christelle Haddad to Lead Customer Support in MENA
Zenfinex, a London-headquartered forex and CFD broker, has appointed Christelle Haddad, a Senior Forex Support Executive at Amana Capital, as its Head of Customer Support for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The executive brings about eight years of experience to the role. Haddad, who describes herself as...
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse for sale listing was a fake: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's palatial Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale, but the listing was fake, according to a report.
Arkon Energy Acquires Hydrokraft AS to Grow Its Bitcoin Mining Effort
Arkon Energy has acquired major European data center Hydrokraft AS and completed a US$28 million raise. These milestones will enable the 100% renewable data center infrastructure provider to continue its venture into bitcoin mining. Arkon Energy has built a reputation by using renewable electricity to mine bitcoin. The process occurs...
Interview: Exness’ Marko Jagustin Details Company’s B2B Rise
Exness, the industry’s largest retail market maker, is set to enter the B2B scene in 2023. We caught up with Exness’ Head of Liquidity Provision, Marko Jagustin, to learn more. You joined Exness close to two years ago now. What are your impressions so far and what can...
LMAX Group Launches Matching Engine from SG1 Data Center
LMAX Group announced on Friday the expansion of its technology infrastructure in the Asia Pacific with the launch of a new matching engine in the Equinix IBX Data Centre in Singapore (SG1), which went live earlier this year. It is the fourth matching engine run by LMAX globally. Before launching...
Amana Capital Promotes Charbel Saleh to Head of Operations
Amana Capital, a Dubai-headquartered retail brokerage firm, has promoted Charbel Saleh, its Customer Service Manager to the position of the Head of Operations. Saleh announced his promotion on Wednesday on LinkedIn. The executive, who boasts over a decade of experience in the financial industry, joined Amana Capital in February 2015...
