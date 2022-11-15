Read full article on original website
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
Icy roads lead to crashes, closures across West Michigan
Drivers heading out on the roads during the morning commute will run into hazardous driving conditions due to heavy snowfall across West Michigan.
SNOW BREAKDOWN: Heavy lake effect snow through this weekend
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted through early Saturday due to heavy lake effect snow development.
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
Otsego Ski Resort Installing New High Speed Ski Lift Ahead of Opening Day
As our license plates proclaim, Michigan truly is a water winter wonderland! According to Pure Michigan, there are over 40 ski resorts in operation right here in the Great Lakes State. Whether you prefer to ski or snowboard, now that that white fluffy stuff is falling from the sky here...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
Lake effect snow could be record breaking through Saturday
Daily snowfall records are rather low in mid-November, which means our lake effect round could make history. Some areas might end up with a foot total!
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow
THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
