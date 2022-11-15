ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow

THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
CASS COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
