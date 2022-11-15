ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

THV11

Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C. The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Daughter of the White River’ extended at Stuttgart Twin Cinema; ticket sales to benefit St. Charles Cemetery

Last Sunday’s Stuttgart premiere of the indie film “Daughter of the White River,” received such a positive response that the author and filmmaker, Denise Parkinson, has loaned the documentary to Stuttgart Twin Cinema for screenings from Friday, Nov. 18 to Tuesday, Nov. 22. Partial proceeds from the screenings will benefit folk hero Helen Spence’s final resting place, the St. Charles Cemetery, which received tornado damage during the pandemic.
STUTTGART, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Museum of Discovery Debuts New Climbing Structure

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Museum of Discovery will unveil the newest and biggest addition to its collection: a two-story, three-tower climbing gym. The much-anticipated climber consists of a series of tunnels with netting and platforms for guests to explore and take risks in a safe environment. The climbing structure is designed for ages 5-12, but all ages are invited to explore.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onespiritblog.com

Dr. Muthukumar Radhakrishnan Celebrated as Hot Springs Service Hero

Congratulations Dr. Muthukumar Radhakrishnan for being recognized as a service hero for November 2022!. Dr. MK specializes in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology in Hot Springs, and was nominated by his coworkers and a patient’s family for this award. His coworkers said he is amazing at the bedside with...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
cohaitungchi.com

Unique Things To Do While Visiting Hot Springs

Planning a mountain journey? Beneath you’ll discover the perfect distinctive issues to do in Scorching Springs, Arkansas. Nestled on the border of the attractive Ouachita Nationwide Forest you can see the charming and distinctive city of Scorching Springs, Arkansas. It’s house to Scorching Springs Nationwide Park which can be the one nationwide park positioned inside metropolis limits. Little Rock is just 40 minutes from this lovable city.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Little Rock, AR

Little Rock played a significant role in American Civil Rights history. This capital city of Arkansas in Pulaski County has more to offer than its significant history. This charming riverside city is home to dozens of attractions and exciting activities. If you consider Little Rock your next travel destination, expect...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

City of Stuttgart unveils new seal, website

The City of Stuttgart has a new official seal. City officials and the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the design for the city. This includes a new city logo, a city seal, and two brand-new websites. The new...
STUTTGART, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Little Rock Police Department shares details on assault and robbery Sissy’s Log Cabin Promenade location

Little Rock, Arkansas – More details about the Wednesday night theft of a well-known jewelry store in west Little Rock are being made public by the police. According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the burglary at the Sissy’s Log Cabin store at 17717 Chenal Parkway occurred around 6:45 p.m., and eight people are believed to have been involved.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
PINE BLUFF, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys

North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

How to maintain your car during the winter months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Though being stuck on the side of the road can be scary and stressful, experts have explained that there are different things you can do to make sure your car is winter ready. “Dead or disabled batteries, those types of calls can account for about...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

