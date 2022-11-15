Read full article on original website
Kick off the holiday season with Sherwood’s Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Getting in the Christmas spirit is easy with Sherwood’s Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights. The fun-filled family event will kick off on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. with an opening ceremony. The Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights in Sherwood has brought out Santa and the...
Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C. The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Daughter of the White River’ extended at Stuttgart Twin Cinema; ticket sales to benefit St. Charles Cemetery
Last Sunday’s Stuttgart premiere of the indie film “Daughter of the White River,” received such a positive response that the author and filmmaker, Denise Parkinson, has loaned the documentary to Stuttgart Twin Cinema for screenings from Friday, Nov. 18 to Tuesday, Nov. 22. Partial proceeds from the screenings will benefit folk hero Helen Spence’s final resting place, the St. Charles Cemetery, which received tornado damage during the pandemic.
littlerocksoiree.com
Museum of Discovery Debuts New Climbing Structure
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Museum of Discovery will unveil the newest and biggest addition to its collection: a two-story, three-tower climbing gym. The much-anticipated climber consists of a series of tunnels with netting and platforms for guests to explore and take risks in a safe environment. The climbing structure is designed for ages 5-12, but all ages are invited to explore.
onespiritblog.com
Dr. Muthukumar Radhakrishnan Celebrated as Hot Springs Service Hero
Congratulations Dr. Muthukumar Radhakrishnan for being recognized as a service hero for November 2022!. Dr. MK specializes in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology in Hot Springs, and was nominated by his coworkers and a patient’s family for this award. His coworkers said he is amazing at the bedside with...
FOX Food Spotlight: The Purple Cow
In this week's Fox 16 Food Spotlight, we highlight The Purple Cow, in the studio to talk about their new breakfast menu.
mdmh-conway.com
A lucky North Little Rock woman wins the Natural State Jackpot
North Little Rock, Arkansas – A Natural State Jackpot ticket that a North Little Rock woman purchased using the Jackpocket lottery app for the drawing last Saturday was used to collect a sizeable prize on Thursday. Her winning ticket has the following numbers: 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39.
Please share their story & find their furever homes
Adam Tindall and Lacy Hodge with the North Little Rock Animal Shelter introduce us to two of their sweetest, adoptable puppies.
cohaitungchi.com
Unique Things To Do While Visiting Hot Springs
Planning a mountain journey? Beneath you’ll discover the perfect distinctive issues to do in Scorching Springs, Arkansas. Nestled on the border of the attractive Ouachita Nationwide Forest you can see the charming and distinctive city of Scorching Springs, Arkansas. It’s house to Scorching Springs Nationwide Park which can be the one nationwide park positioned inside metropolis limits. Little Rock is just 40 minutes from this lovable city.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Little Rock, AR
Little Rock played a significant role in American Civil Rights history. This capital city of Arkansas in Pulaski County has more to offer than its significant history. This charming riverside city is home to dozens of attractions and exciting activities. If you consider Little Rock your next travel destination, expect...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
City of Stuttgart unveils new seal, website
The City of Stuttgart has a new official seal. City officials and the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the design for the city. This includes a new city logo, a city seal, and two brand-new websites. The new...
Father hopes ‘Samantha’s story’ can end with finding North Little Rock cold case killer
Nearly a decade ago, a gunman in a pick-up truck opened fire on a car along a busy North Little Rock intersection, killing a mother with her baby girl in the back seat.
7-Brew Coffee & Gusano's Pizza | What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s an exciting time for Arkansas’ food scene. So many new restaurants are opening locations here and others are now expanding. And while there’s been a lot of good food news, this week’s Eat It Up comes with a side of sad news regarding restaurant closures!
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock sees coldest morning since March
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry. For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far....
mdmh-conway.com
Little Rock Police Department shares details on assault and robbery Sissy’s Log Cabin Promenade location
Little Rock, Arkansas – More details about the Wednesday night theft of a well-known jewelry store in west Little Rock are being made public by the police. According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the burglary at the Sissy’s Log Cabin store at 17717 Chenal Parkway occurred around 6:45 p.m., and eight people are believed to have been involved.
Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Becoming Sunny, Breezy, & Gusty this afternoon; colder tomorrow & Friday
With only a few morning clouds temperatures are starting in the mid-30s in Central and South Arkansas. They are in the 20s in North Arkansas. With sunshine temperatures will reach into the 50s this afternoon with a high temperature of 53° in Little Rock as the wind increases. High...
Benton woman calls animal control after huge deer gets stuck in her garage
Seeing an 8-point buck on a game camera or from a deer stand will get a hunter’s heart racing. But what about an 8-point buck in a garage?
mdmh-conway.com
Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys
North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
How to maintain your car during the winter months
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Though being stuck on the side of the road can be scary and stressful, experts have explained that there are different things you can do to make sure your car is winter ready. “Dead or disabled batteries, those types of calls can account for about...
