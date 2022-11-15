Read full article on original website
Related
Ranking the Fantasy of Lights Before it Opens in Wichita Falls Next Week
Probably our favorite Christmas tradition in Wichita Falls is the Fantasy of Lights and here are my favorite displays I look forward to every year. Obviously if you have driven down Taft Boulevard in front of Midwestern State University the past month, you have seen the displays going up for the Fantasy of Lights. The official opening is Monday the 21st at 6PM. This is when everything will be lit up for the first time in 2022. Plus, this is the time when the big man himself, Santa will be there.
What is This Strange Light in the Wichita Falls Sky?
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a sucker for UFO sightings. I’ll also be the first to admit that many of the sightings can easily be explained. So, I’m hoping someone can help me out with the latest sighting here in Wichita Falls. A...
Is Wichita Falls prepared for an active shooter?
Just months removed from the tragic mass school shooting Uvalde, the thought of an active shooter on a school campus in Wichita Falls still keeps parents up at night. But if it did happen in Wichita Falls, would emergency responders be ready?
newschannel6now.com
Pee Wee is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about a 17-year-old dog named Pee Wee. There is a $140 adoption fee for...
Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
newschannel6now.com
Fendy is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Fendy is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. Animal services officials said a home with no cats would be best for her.
Former Iowa Park man set for execution in Oklahoma after midnight
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
Rabies in Wichita Falls, first case for 2022
The first case of Rabies for 2022 in Wichita Falls was announced Wednesday night by the City of Wichita Falls in a press release.
2 Rider students to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As kids, we all had that one best friend growing up, and some things just never change, right? That’s the case for best friends Sarah and Jordan. “We’ve literally been friends since kindergarten,” Rider Drum Major Sarah Johnson said. Now, these two Rider seniors are sharing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: marching in […]
Lawton, OK’s Holiday in the Park Now Has a Ferris Wheel
There's been a lot of changes and improvements over the past couple of years to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Fort Sill. Every year it gets bigger and better and 2022 is no exception. New to Holiday in the Park this year we'll have a ferris wheel and carousel. It was announced late last week by event organizers and the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Looking forward to it opening this weekend!
This Graham, Texas Ranch is Perfect to Live Out Your Yellowstone Fantasies
Ask anyone what their favorite show is right now and I'd be willing to bet 75 percent would say Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Its easy to see why, Kevin Costner is a very likable Hollywood actor who plays John Dutton perfectly. Every couple wants the love, devotion and brutal honesty of Rip and Beth. Others can relate to at least one other character on the show or just love the drama and story telling. Fans of the show also love the scenic views shown off during various parts of the episodes. There is a ranch up for sale in the small town of Graham, Texas that can provide some scenic views and put you in a Yellowstone state of mind.
2022 Light Up Wichita Falls Contest Rules
2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.
What is Lawton Public Schools’ Snow Policy?
As the first winter storm approaches Lawton, and the weekend is nowhere in sight, we have to make plans on just what to do if we get a substantial amount of snow. I'm on call to pick up my Granddaughter from school today, and I've been watching the weather forecasts almost nonstop. I am confident in my driving abilities for driving on snow, but I hate the idea of any of my littles riding a bus in this weather. Again, I have the utmost respect for the drivers in the Lawton Public Schools hire, however, no quite so confident in the Lawton driver population.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns. If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
Rib Crib Is Getting Rid Of Their Cups
For decades, it's been a time-honored tradition of smaller restaurant chains to give you a branded cup to take with you when your meal is finished. It's a great and proven means of branding and carry-over advertising in the home, but at some point, that cost is too much for some to bear.
Snow could be headed to Texoma next week
Heading into next week parts of Texoma could see their first batch of winter weather.
Could We See a Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Our next big holiday is Thanksgiving. That's right, NOT CHRISTMAS! Don't be skipping one of my favorite holidays. If you're someone that travels, you might want to be prepared for some weather. I personally love Thanksgiving, honestly more than Christmas. We have a holiday where I am encouraged to binge...
Two felons charged with possession of AR-15, body armor
A Bowie man and Wichita Falls woman are jailed for charges of felons in possession of a firearm and body armor after a car and foot chase late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022.
1 Person Died, 3 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured three others on Thursday. Officials said a Cadillac failed to stop at a stop sign while heading eastbound on Northwest Drive. It crossed Loop 11 when it struck a Ford Escape on its passenger side. The Cadillac then hit a power pole, ejecting the driver.
Fatal wreck involving at least 3 people in Wichita Falls
Crews are working the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday night in Wichita Falls.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0