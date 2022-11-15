Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Lessons from a marketeer” – Eric Fulwiler, We Are Rival in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
What makes challenger brands fit for purpose today… and for tomorrow’s world? Eric Fulwiler, Co-founder and CEO of growth consultancy We Are Rival shares his thoughts. The financial services world of 2022 is a loud, noisy, crowded place. Technology and regulation have lowered the barriers to entry and distribution to such a point that the market is flooded with new brands, products, services, and content (gah, so much content!). How do you find any white space at all? How do you stand out? How do you reach a modern consumer (B2C or B2B), one who has so much more choice than they used to? And, even if you answer those questions, how do you continuously answer them, day-in, day-out, year-in, year-out when the only constant around you is change? Well, the solution to success in today and tomorrow’s world is a combination of a lot of things, but it certainly isn’t doing things the way you’ve done them before.
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
coinjournal.net
Is CRO token about to tank as massive withdrawals are reported?
Crypto exchanges are again coming under pressure. After the collapse of FTX, the question has always been, who is next? It is, of course, a difficult question to answer, but concerns will continue to mount as cryptocurrencies winter ravages. Crypto.com (CRO/USD) has remained steady even as its sister crypto exchange...
salestechstar.com
Agiloft Named 2022 “Contract Management Company of the Year” by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Agiloft for the industry-leading flexibility and business agility offered by its no-code CLM platform. Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced it has been named “Contract Management Company of the Year” in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.
salestechstar.com
Locus Robotics Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Leader in Warehouse Robotics for its Innovative AMR Robotics Technology Breakthroughs That Transform the Warehouse. Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment and distribution warehouses, announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries — from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
restaurant-hospitality.com
Ruby Slipper Café parent names Elizabeth McGee its new COO
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has named Elizabeth McGee its chief operating officer, the parent to Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine Café announced on Monday. McGee previously served as the COO, CFO and VP of HR for privately held Apple Gold Group. Most recently she served as VP of Company Operations for Dine Brands Global, the franchisor of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
New Collab Hypes Domestic Manufacturing
A new collaboration highlights the talent of local apparel manufacturers. Denim label Imogene + Willie and outerwear brand Alpha Industries recently bowed their second collaboration, an apparel range designed and made entirely in the U.S. The collection is part of Alpha Industries’ initiative to embrace its heritage of producing in the U.S. When it was born as a military-supply brand in 1959 it made everything in Tennessee, which is where Imogene + Willie is based and manufactures. Alpha Industries is headquartered in Chantilly, Va. The brands teamed up for a Fall/Winter 2021 capsule called Handmade in the USA that included flight jackets,...
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Names Shipfusion as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Shipfusion has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Shipfusion grew 365 % from 2018 to 2021. Shipfusion has been the technology and operational partner...
ffnews.com
Fintech Zimpler Announces Expansion to Latin America and Opens an Office in São Paulo
Zimpler, a leading fintech company born in Sweden, announced today that it will expand its operations to Latin America. The company has established its LatAm headquarters in São Paulo, catering to the growing local and regional markets. Zimpler plans to introduce their instant payments solution in the country later this year and are already planning their next market expansion.
salestechstar.com
Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe
Appian congratulates its 2022 International Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. Now in its fifth year, this annual award recognises leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their excellence and success in implementing impactful solutions on the Appian Low-Code Platform for our clients.
salestechstar.com
Lightspeed named one of Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50(TM) program
Lightspeed Commerce Inc, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the Company was honored as an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award...
coinjournal.net
Europe’s Top Startups Join Investors and Blockchain Community at Next Block Expo 2022
With a pitch contest, curated networking sessions and a dedicated mobile app to link people, projects and investors, Next Block Expo’s ambition is to become the most promising networking opportunity for the european blockchain community in 2022. The first edition of the Next Block Expo event with a few...
coinjournal.net
TRON ACADEMY Launches with Hacker House and New Season 3 HackaTRON Partners
Geneva, Switzerland, 15th November, 2022, Chainwire. The “Hacker House,” as TRON DAO dubbed it, brought together some of the brightest young minds in blockchain development on the Harvard University campus from November 12 to 13, 2022. This face-to-face “Mini Hackathon” was a track for Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 . This season welcomes a number of new partners, including Circle, SafePal, Crypto Zombies, Playbux, Unstoppable Domains, Gala Games, LinkedIn, and Travala.com.
Ouster Named Three-Time CES Innovation Award Honoree
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries has been named a 2023 CES innovation Award Honoree in two categories: Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation and Robotics. Ouster was selected out of a record-high number of over 2,100 submissions for its groundbreaking REV7 OS series, which leverages cutting-edge semiconductor and hardware design to deliver an unprecedented leap in lidar performance to empower safer and more capable autonomy applications. Ouster’s REV7 sensors will be on display at CES 2023 in the West Hall at booth #6541. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005923/en/ Ouster’s Award-Winning REV7 OS Series Digital Lidar Sensors (Photo: Business Wire)
u.today
SHIB Metaverse: Tech Trench Hub Inspired by Leading Universities Launched
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thecoinrise.com
Polkadot is Kicking off the Metaverse Championship with $36,000 in prizes, Revamping the Standard Hackathon Format
Polkadot has announced the launch of its first-ever Metaverse Championship. The event will take place in Budapest from 5-7 December, and will offer a prize pool of $36,000. In addition to the cash prizes, participants can also win thousands of dollars worth of tokens offered by Unit and Kilt. However, it’s not just the winnings that make it worth entering the 40-entry limit.
AdWeek
Cadbury Introduces Interactive Out-of-Home Focus for Christmas as Senior Marketer Departs
British chocolate brand Cadbury will utilize digital out-of-home activity as part of the promotion of its Secret Santa Postal Service, using digital and static posters to promote sharing at Christmas. The annual campaign was released just days after the departure of Benazir Barlet-Batada, senior marketing director of confectionery, U.K. and Ireland, at Mondelēz International.
Media Vets David Levy, Chris Weil to Lead Horizon Sports Marketing Label
Horizon Media has teamed with former Turner president David Levy and Chris Weil, former head of Momentum Worldwide, to launch Horizon Sports & Experiences. The new agency will look to tap opportunities in the evolving Web3 and the metaverse platforms for new sports and event experience marketing as broadcasters, streaming platforms and brands increasingly go online to chase sport fans and audiences. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Breaks Ratings Record With 12.1 Million ViewersWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars Stay HotDirector Luca Guadagnino Says Documentary Is the "Highest and Noble Form of Cinema" “Given fundamental...
Comments / 0