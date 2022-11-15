Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Over Drive event at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY was reportedly sold out. According to a new report from PWInsider, there is no word on actual attendance yet, but the venue was completely sold out, and they were able to sell some standing-room tickets for fans who were able to get into the venue. The venue usually has a capacity of 2,000 people, but that may change if pro wrestling is set up.

