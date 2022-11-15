Read full article on original website
PWMania
Jade Cargill Talks About Her Ongoing Social Media Battles With Hip-Hop Star, Actor Bow Wow
Jade Cargill continues to make the media rounds ahead of her showdown against Nyla Rose at this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, the TBS Women’s Champion of AEW spoke about her recent Twitter War with Bow Wow.
PWMania
Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury and Status Ahead of WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens’ involvement in next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in doubt after sustaining a sprained MCL in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event. WWE had plans for Owens, who had been off television for some time, that would have resulted in him...
PWMania
WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention
WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
PWMania
Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Full Gear Match, Reveals Main Goal He Has In AEW
Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
PWMania
JBL Reveals Who Created the Clothesline From Hell Name for His Finisher
JBL transformed the clothesline from a move to a devastating finisher in 2004, when WWE SmackDown needed a heel to feud with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on today’s WWE’s The Bump that Steve Austin came up with the name The Clothesline From Hell.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Expected to Be at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Latest on His Status
Kevin Owens appears to be in good shape for War Games at WWE Survivor Series. As PWMania.com previously reported, Owens suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI, while defeating Austin Theory. This threw his Survivor Series status into doubt. In an update, PWInsider reports...
PWMania
MLW Announces Huge Inter-Promotional Main Event for “Blood and Thunder”
The first 2023 event for Major League Wrestling has its headlining match all set. The current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against DRAGONGATE superstar YAMATO in a huge inter-promotional matchup. YAMATO will be the first wrestler from DRAGONGATE to ever challenge for the MLW World Title....
PWMania
Athena Turns Heel During This Week’s AEW Rampage (Video)
AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn in recent weeks. Athena defeated Madison Rayne on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, but continued to attack her after the match and then killed referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez who had recently returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
PWMania
Backstage Update on Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match at WWE WrestleMania 39
With Steve Austin reportedly receiving an offer from WWE to do another match and CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW for the promotion to buy out his contract, there’s been a lot of talk about a possible dream match between them at WrestleMania 39. The closest fans got...
PWMania
Backstage News About Impact Over Drive Morale, Attendance News and Highlights
Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Over Drive event at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY was reportedly sold out. According to a new report from PWInsider, there is no word on actual attendance yet, but the venue was completely sold out, and they were able to sell some standing-room tickets for fans who were able to get into the venue. The venue usually has a capacity of 2,000 people, but that may change if pro wrestling is set up.
PWMania
MJF Addresses CM Punk and Backstage Issues After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air (Video)
MJF and Tony Khan came out to the ring to cut a promo following this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air. MJF discussed some of the “bullsh*t” that has occurred in recent months, as well as what professional wrestling means to him and everyone watching. The...
PWMania
La Knight Attacked by Mysterious Figure During WWE SmackDown (Video)
The LA Knight appears to be in serious trouble. During Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Knight was seen leaving the arena. Knight stated that he is not afraid of Bray Wyatt. A mysterious masked figure appeared in the darkness behind him as he spoke. Following the commercial break, Knight was seen...
PWMania
New AEW Fight Forever Trailer Revealed, CM Punk Removed From Game Cover
PlayStation has released a new trailer for the video game AEW Fight Forever. Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, and Britt Baker appear in the trailer. The trailer emphasized the game’s features, which include a deep career mode, create-a-wrestler, various match types including Lights Out, and weapons. The final...
PWMania
Backstage News on Two WWE NXT Debuts Expected in the Near Future
WWE launched its Next in Line program, which has already brought a number of college athletes from various sports, including Gable Stevenson, to the WWE Performance Center. WWE also plans to debut two top athletes on television in the near future. Last year, the company shifted its focus to recruiting athletes with no wrestling background rather than veteran wrestlers for NXT.
PWMania
AEW Fight Forever “Lights Out” Preview Confirmed for Full Gear
At Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, an exclusive preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed. The video game preview will air during Saturday’s pay-per-view, according to AEW Games. They included a new photo from the game and teased that the preview will be “Lights Out.”
PWMania
Braun Strowman’s Social Media Comments Referenced on WWE SmackDown
As PWMania.com previously reported, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet, to which AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay all responded. On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, there was a backstage brawl between Strowman and Ricochet to promote...
PWMania
Exclusive: Viva Van Opens Up About Working in AEW, AAA, What’s Next for Her, and More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), independent wrestling star Viva Van (@HellBentVixen) talks about her career up to this point, working with AEW, becoming the new belt collector, and more. The Beginning of the “HellBent Vixen” Viva Van. Growing up, Viva Van recalls getting...
PWMania
Final Line-Up for Tonight’s AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View (11/19/22)
The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Join us for live coverage of Full Gear, starting at 7 p.m. ET with the Zero Hour Pre-show. At 8 p.m. ET, the main pay-per-view card will begin. AEW has announced 13 Full...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – November 16, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is...
PWMania
AEW’s San Francisco Debut Confirmed for Next Year
A new location for an upcoming live episode of Dynamite and Rampage has been announced by All Elite Wrestling. On March 1, AEW will hold a Dynamite event at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA. On March 3, the promotion will also air a live episode of Rampage. Because...
