Floyd, VA

WSLS

Paranormal Cirque comes to Salem

SALEM, Va. – A new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities. A crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Get into the holiday spirit at opening weekend for Illuminights

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va – This holiday season, travel down the half-mile wooded path at Explore Park to take in the sights and sounds of Illuminights. There are 50,000 new lights, new displays and family activities you can enjoy starting this weekend. Alex North, Communications Manager for Roanoke County Parks...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

In the Kitchen: Mama Jeans

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Mama Jeans is the winner of the VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show at the Berglund Center!. Mama Jeans is one of three restaurants chosen for a chance to win a VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show, coming to the Berglund Center on Nov. 17!
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Impractical Joker announces show in Roanoke

Best known for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers”, Joe Gatto is coming to the Berglund Center for a night of comedy. The well-known comedian, actor, and producer is a founding member of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe “who has toured with live comedy shows to sold-out crowds across the world.” Tickets for the April 13th show go on sale Friday.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Dickens of a Christmas returns to Roanoke in December

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration – Dickens of a Christmas – will return the first three Fridays of December this year. The annual family tradition will kick off with the tree lighting, followed by the parade and pet costume contest. This winter...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

In the Kitchen: Farmburguesa

ROANOKE, Va. – Farmurguesa is one of three restaurants chosen for a chance to win a VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show, coming to the Berglund Center on Nov. 17!. Brooke Leonard, our sports reporter and owner of a local small business in the food industry, is one of three judges on the panel that will decide the winner. She’s joined by judges Robert Knight of the Berglund Center as well as local food influencer John Park. Jennifer Hayward from the Berglund Center also took part in the process.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ace Frehley of Kiss to play in Rocky Mount; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvester Performance Center will welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley to the stage Friday, Feb. 3. Best known as the original lead guitarist of the hard...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
The Roanoke Star

Local Blacksmith Recognized as Garden & Gun “Made in the South” Award Recipient

Garden & Gun and partner Explore Asheville announced, this week, the winners of the magazine’s thirteenth annual Made in the South Awards, celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style, and Outdoors. Roanoke-based Heart & Spade Forge received the honor of first runner-up in the Home category for its carbon-steel cookware. “To […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Brady’s Distillery celebrates grand opening of tasting room

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s economic leaders are celebrating a big milestone with a family-owned distillery. The Chamber and Roanoke City Economic Development are celebrating the grand opening of the tasting room at Brady’s Distillery. The new tasting room allows visitors to try a glass of their favorite...
ROANOKE, VA
macaronikid.com

Frozen at Blacksburg Middle School

The BMS Drama Club presents Disney's Frozen Kids on Friday, November 18, Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20th. Get your tickets at the door for $5 per person. Friday November 18th at 6:00 P.M. Saturday November 19th at 3:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. Sunday November 20th at 3:00 P.M.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Drumstick Dash to return to Downtown Roanoke on Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a race to register for the Drumstick Dash 5K. The annual Thanksgiving Day event will return to Downtown Roanoke next week. It starts and ends near Elmwood Park and some 8,000 participants are expected this year. All proceeds benefit the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Organizers...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Half of the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Experts help weigh in which toys are educational and good for child development

ROANOKE, Va. – Many toys are marketed as “educational” but how exactly do you determine which toys promote children’s development? With the popularity of video games, tablets and other “kid tech” a lot of parents are also torn on what’s best for their kids and whether or not they should purchase video games or electronic devices for their children this holiday season.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Glenvar shuts out Martinsville, 35-0

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Class 2 Region C is loaded with contenders. This final four feels like it belongs in March ... on a network ... with a theme song. In a shut-out game, Glenvar took down Martinsville 35-0.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

City confirms temporary casino will be at Schoolfield site

The Caesars Virginia temporary casino will be built at the same Schoolfield property where the permanent casino will be located, according to Danville City spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. Caesars spokesperson Robert Jarrett, however, declined to provide any further details. Plans for the temporary gaming facility were mentioned in a recent conference...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

George Wythe washes away the Green Wave, 48-28

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – It was one of the most intriguing matchups of the night. Pioneer champ Narrows headed to Mountain Empire Champ George Wythe’s stomping grounds to faceoff. A physical and tough battle test of George Wythe’s team in Narrows. The Green Wave has a star-studded lineup that...
NARROWS, VA

