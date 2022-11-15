Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
WSET
Spooky Season is not done yet in Salem, visit the Paranormal Cirque
SALEM, Va (WSET) — From the outside, this looks like just another circus under the big top, but take one step inside and you’ll find this circus celebrates Halloween year-round. "We know there is the niche of people out there that want it to be Halloween all year...
WSLS
Paranormal Cirque comes to Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities. A crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the...
WSLS
Get into the holiday spirit at opening weekend for Illuminights
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va – This holiday season, travel down the half-mile wooded path at Explore Park to take in the sights and sounds of Illuminights. There are 50,000 new lights, new displays and family activities you can enjoy starting this weekend. Alex North, Communications Manager for Roanoke County Parks...
WSLS
In the Kitchen: Mama Jeans
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Mama Jeans is the winner of the VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show at the Berglund Center!. Mama Jeans is one of three restaurants chosen for a chance to win a VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show, coming to the Berglund Center on Nov. 17!
wfirnews.com
Impractical Joker announces show in Roanoke
Best known for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers”, Joe Gatto is coming to the Berglund Center for a night of comedy. The well-known comedian, actor, and producer is a founding member of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe “who has toured with live comedy shows to sold-out crowds across the world.” Tickets for the April 13th show go on sale Friday.
WSLS
Dickens of a Christmas returns to Roanoke in December
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration – Dickens of a Christmas – will return the first three Fridays of December this year. The annual family tradition will kick off with the tree lighting, followed by the parade and pet costume contest. This winter...
WSLS
In the Kitchen: Farmburguesa
ROANOKE, Va. – Farmurguesa is one of three restaurants chosen for a chance to win a VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show, coming to the Berglund Center on Nov. 17!. Brooke Leonard, our sports reporter and owner of a local small business in the food industry, is one of three judges on the panel that will decide the winner. She’s joined by judges Robert Knight of the Berglund Center as well as local food influencer John Park. Jennifer Hayward from the Berglund Center also took part in the process.
cardinalnews.org
Ace Frehley of Kiss to play in Rocky Mount; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvester Performance Center will welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley to the stage Friday, Feb. 3. Best known as the original lead guitarist of the hard...
Local Blacksmith Recognized as Garden & Gun “Made in the South” Award Recipient
Garden & Gun and partner Explore Asheville announced, this week, the winners of the magazine’s thirteenth annual Made in the South Awards, celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style, and Outdoors. Roanoke-based Heart & Spade Forge received the honor of first runner-up in the Home category for its carbon-steel cookware. “To […]
WDBJ7.com
Brady’s Distillery celebrates grand opening of tasting room
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s economic leaders are celebrating a big milestone with a family-owned distillery. The Chamber and Roanoke City Economic Development are celebrating the grand opening of the tasting room at Brady’s Distillery. The new tasting room allows visitors to try a glass of their favorite...
macaronikid.com
Frozen at Blacksburg Middle School
The BMS Drama Club presents Disney's Frozen Kids on Friday, November 18, Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20th. Get your tickets at the door for $5 per person. Friday November 18th at 6:00 P.M. Saturday November 19th at 3:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. Sunday November 20th at 3:00 P.M.
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
WSLS
Drumstick Dash to return to Downtown Roanoke on Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a race to register for the Drumstick Dash 5K. The annual Thanksgiving Day event will return to Downtown Roanoke next week. It starts and ends near Elmwood Park and some 8,000 participants are expected this year. All proceeds benefit the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Organizers...
WDBJ7.com
Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Half of the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Answered prayers for a single mother in Hillsville
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christmas season brings a lot of excitement when walking into a store. The lights, the smells and all the Christmas trees. However, for some, it can bring to light the reminder of not being able to afford Christmas. That’s where Hometown Holiday Helpers steps in!
WSLS
Experts help weigh in which toys are educational and good for child development
ROANOKE, Va. – Many toys are marketed as “educational” but how exactly do you determine which toys promote children’s development? With the popularity of video games, tablets and other “kid tech” a lot of parents are also torn on what’s best for their kids and whether or not they should purchase video games or electronic devices for their children this holiday season.
WSLS
Glenvar shuts out Martinsville, 35-0
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Class 2 Region C is loaded with contenders. This final four feels like it belongs in March ... on a network ... with a theme song. In a shut-out game, Glenvar took down Martinsville 35-0.
chathamstartribune.com
City confirms temporary casino will be at Schoolfield site
The Caesars Virginia temporary casino will be built at the same Schoolfield property where the permanent casino will be located, according to Danville City spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. Caesars spokesperson Robert Jarrett, however, declined to provide any further details. Plans for the temporary gaming facility were mentioned in a recent conference...
WSLS
George Wythe washes away the Green Wave, 48-28
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – It was one of the most intriguing matchups of the night. Pioneer champ Narrows headed to Mountain Empire Champ George Wythe’s stomping grounds to faceoff. A physical and tough battle test of George Wythe’s team in Narrows. The Green Wave has a star-studded lineup that...
