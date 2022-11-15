ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

2 new roundabouts another step closer in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction on two new roundabouts is expected to begin soon in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unanimously approved contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the new roundabouts at the intersections of Dearing and McCain roads and Rives Junction and Springport roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino

GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Bronson Police looking for vehicle driver who fled from downtown crash

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash which injured at least four persons in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Stephen Johnson says his department along with Bronson firefighters and Lifecare Ambulance...
BRONSON, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)

The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer

Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
SAUGATUCK, MI
103.3 WKFR

One Vehicle Crash Leaves Kalamazoo Residents Stunned

Over the weekend one driver had the misfortune of crashing their car in one of the most bizarre ways. This crash was so unusual that citizens couldn't help but take pictures and share their reactions to the accident. Most residents who responded to the accident were just perplexed about how...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
newyorkspaces.com

Michigan’s Gun Lake Casino Resort Expansion

The $300 million Gun Lake Casino expansion, which will include a 15-story hotel and a multi-use “aquadome” covered pool facility that will also serve as a nightlife venue, officially began construction back on the 19th of May, 2022. At a groundbreaking ceremony conducted on May 19 at Gun...
WAYLAND, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy