West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Drivers beware: Snowy blast makes road conditions treacherous in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police responded to multiple crashes Thursday, Nov. 17, on U.S. 131 and I-94 as lake-effect snow hit West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected this afternoon and evening into Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said. Michigan Department of Transportation reported...
WWMT
"A Challenging Time:" Dozens of plow driver jobs still need to be filled in W. Mich area
PAW PAW, Mich. — There are dozens of plow driver positions open in the West Michigan area. “The skilled professionals labor market is certainly a challenging time right now for road commissions,” said Sarah Phillips, communications administrator for the Kalamazoo County Road Commission. “Obviously, it would be ideal to be fully staffed.”
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
fox2detroit.com
With snow on the way, Michigan police remind drivers to slow down after 17-vehicle pileup
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Winter weather is here, and it's causing issues on Michigan roads. Western parts of the state have already gotten some measurable snowfall, with as much as a foot on the way for the area. Even in places without much snow on the ground, the temperatures are dropping, making for slick roads.
2 new roundabouts another step closer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction on two new roundabouts is expected to begin soon in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unanimously approved contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the new roundabouts at the intersections of Dearing and McCain roads and Rives Junction and Springport roads.
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
Person killed after being hit by a train in Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a train vs pedestrian accident on Thursday at around 10:19 p.m.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino
GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning...
wtvbam.com
Bronson Police looking for vehicle driver who fled from downtown crash
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash which injured at least four persons in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Stephen Johnson says his department along with Bronson firefighters and Lifecare Ambulance...
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Detroit News
Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer
Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
Lake effect snow could be record breaking through Saturday
Daily snowfall records are rather low in mid-November, which means our lake effect round could make history. Some areas might end up with a foot total!
Lansing Woman Explains How She Was Nearly Human Trafficked in Parking Lot
Human trafficking is very real in Michigan, as this young girl explains in a recent viral video. TikTok user stellatortolini, explained in a video how she was nearly abducted on November 14, 2022, at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing. In the video below, she explains how she...
One Vehicle Crash Leaves Kalamazoo Residents Stunned
Over the weekend one driver had the misfortune of crashing their car in one of the most bizarre ways. This crash was so unusual that citizens couldn't help but take pictures and share their reactions to the accident. Most residents who responded to the accident were just perplexed about how...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
newyorkspaces.com
Michigan’s Gun Lake Casino Resort Expansion
The $300 million Gun Lake Casino expansion, which will include a 15-story hotel and a multi-use “aquadome” covered pool facility that will also serve as a nightlife venue, officially began construction back on the 19th of May, 2022. At a groundbreaking ceremony conducted on May 19 at Gun...
