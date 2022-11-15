L.L.Bean “Bootmobile” coming to SWVA for pop-up shop
EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Iconic New England brand L.L.Bean is coming to Southwest Virginia Wednesday in the form of a pop-up shop on Emory & Henry College’s campus.Disney World announces ticket price hike, more changes
According to event listings by the Maine-based company, a retail location will open at 10 a.m. on campus at the J. Stewart French Alumni House on Armbrister Drive.
The brand got its start with the Bean Boot, a New England staple that was converted into a giant, mobile “Bootmobile” that often makes appearances at company events. School administrators confirmed that the multi-ton vehicle will be on-campus, and invited guests to check out the size 708 kicks while they’re in town.Victims of JC gas station crash identified
In addition to retail sales, visitors can also enter the company’s Maine Adventure Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 5-day trip to Freeport, Maine. Winners could take three guests for a spin around Maine’s islands on kayaks, stay in provided hotels and receive free round-trip flights.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0