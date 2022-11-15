Read full article on original website
PWMania
Jade Cargill Talks About Her Ongoing Social Media Battles With Hip-Hop Star, Actor Bow Wow
Jade Cargill continues to make the media rounds ahead of her showdown against Nyla Rose at this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, the TBS Women’s Champion of AEW spoke about her recent Twitter War with Bow Wow.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
PWMania
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
PWMania
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes His Twitter Account Following Comments About Intergender Wrestling
Intergender wrestling has grown in popularity on the independent wrestling scene since the Attitude Era, but some wrestlers are against men wrestling women in matches. Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) stated on Twitter that he will not be participating in any matches against women, citing the fact that he has a 20-year-old daughter as the reason.
PWMania
WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention
WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
PWMania
Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
PWMania
Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Full Gear Match, Reveals Main Goal He Has In AEW
Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
PWMania
Top Dolla on His WWE Release Last Year: ‘One of the Worst Experiences and Times of My Life’
WWE SmackDown star Top Dolla made an appearance on “Out of Character,” hosted by Ryan Satin, to discuss Hit Row’s return to the company. When asked how he felt about being released by WWE in 2021, Top Dolla said:. “Um, disappointment. Like shame. I’ve worked to get...
PWMania
Athena Turns Heel During This Week’s AEW Rampage (Video)
AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn in recent weeks. Athena defeated Madison Rayne on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, but continued to attack her after the match and then killed referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez who had recently returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
PWMania
MJF Addresses CM Punk and Backstage Issues After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air (Video)
MJF and Tony Khan came out to the ring to cut a promo following this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air. MJF discussed some of the “bullsh*t” that has occurred in recent months, as well as what professional wrestling means to him and everyone watching. The...
PWMania
La Knight Attacked by Mysterious Figure During WWE SmackDown (Video)
The LA Knight appears to be in serious trouble. During Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Knight was seen leaving the arena. Knight stated that he is not afraid of Bray Wyatt. A mysterious masked figure appeared in the darkness behind him as he spoke. Following the commercial break, Knight was seen...
PWMania
Exclusive: Viva Van Opens Up About Working in AEW, AAA, What’s Next for Her, and More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), independent wrestling star Viva Van (@HellBentVixen) talks about her career up to this point, working with AEW, becoming the new belt collector, and more. The Beginning of the “HellBent Vixen” Viva Van. Growing up, Viva Van recalls getting...
PWMania
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
PWMania
Tony Khan Discusses Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s World Title
Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16. Her inactivity was caused by a back injury, which forced AEW to change its plans....
PWMania
New AEW Fight Forever Trailer Revealed, CM Punk Removed From Game Cover
PlayStation has released a new trailer for the video game AEW Fight Forever. Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, and Britt Baker appear in the trailer. The trailer emphasized the game’s features, which include a deep career mode, create-a-wrestler, various match types including Lights Out, and weapons. The final...
PWMania
AEW Fight Forever “Lights Out” Preview Confirmed for Full Gear
At Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, an exclusive preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed. The video game preview will air during Saturday’s pay-per-view, according to AEW Games. They included a new photo from the game and teased that the preview will be “Lights Out.”
PWMania
Ric Flair: “You Would Have a Riot in the Locker Room” if CM Punk Faced Steve Austin
Ric Flair commented on seeing the finalized version of the documentary about his life that will air on the Peacock Network during a “Q&A” edition of “To Be The Man” on AdFreeShows.com:. “I saw my documentary yesterday and if I live till it airs, it will...
PWMania
WWE Personality Believes Austin Theory Will Be the Next Megastar of the Company
Corey Graves stated on his podcast, WWE After The Bell, that despite the failed Money in the Bank cash-in, Austin Theory could have a bright future. Graves believes Theory has the potential to become WWE’s next megastar. “I believe in Austin Theory. I don’t believe he’s ‘that guy’ yet,...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – November 16, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is...
PWMania
Braun Strowman’s Social Media Comments Referenced on WWE SmackDown
As PWMania.com previously reported, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet, to which AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay all responded. On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, there was a backstage brawl between Strowman and Ricochet to promote...
