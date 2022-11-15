ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic

The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk

Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes His Twitter Account Following Comments About Intergender Wrestling

Intergender wrestling has grown in popularity on the independent wrestling scene since the Attitude Era, but some wrestlers are against men wrestling women in matches. Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) stated on Twitter that he will not be participating in any matches against women, citing the fact that he has a 20-year-old daughter as the reason.
WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention

WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Full Gear Match, Reveals Main Goal He Has In AEW

Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
NEWARK, NJ
Athena Turns Heel During This Week’s AEW Rampage (Video)

AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn in recent weeks. Athena defeated Madison Rayne on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, but continued to attack her after the match and then killed referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez who had recently returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
La Knight Attacked by Mysterious Figure During WWE SmackDown (Video)

The LA Knight appears to be in serious trouble. During Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Knight was seen leaving the arena. Knight stated that he is not afraid of Bray Wyatt. A mysterious masked figure appeared in the darkness behind him as he spoke. Following the commercial break, Knight was seen...
Exclusive: Viva Van Opens Up About Working in AEW, AAA, What’s Next for Her, and More

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), independent wrestling star Viva Van (@HellBentVixen) talks about her career up to this point, working with AEW, becoming the new belt collector, and more. The Beginning of the “HellBent Vixen” Viva Van. Growing up, Viva Van recalls getting...
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo

In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
New AEW Fight Forever Trailer Revealed, CM Punk Removed From Game Cover

PlayStation has released a new trailer for the video game AEW Fight Forever. Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, and Britt Baker appear in the trailer. The trailer emphasized the game’s features, which include a deep career mode, create-a-wrestler, various match types including Lights Out, and weapons. The final...
AEW Fight Forever “Lights Out” Preview Confirmed for Full Gear

At Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, an exclusive preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed. The video game preview will air during Saturday’s pay-per-view, according to AEW Games. They included a new photo from the game and teased that the preview will be “Lights Out.”
WWE Personality Believes Austin Theory Will Be the Next Megastar of the Company

Corey Graves stated on his podcast, WWE After The Bell, that despite the failed Money in the Bank cash-in, Austin Theory could have a bright future. Graves believes Theory has the potential to become WWE’s next megastar. “I believe in Austin Theory. I don’t believe he’s ‘that guy’ yet,...
AEW Dynamite Results – November 16, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Braun Strowman’s Social Media Comments Referenced on WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet, to which AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay all responded. On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, there was a backstage brawl between Strowman and Ricochet to promote...

