Michelle Dyer-Long
3d ago
This teacher got what he or she deserved. NO RACE IS ANY BETTER THAN ANY OTHER AND IT IS TIME THAT PEOPLE REALIZE THAT!!
Frank Fuentes
3d ago
what strange about this whole story is races are mixed up so what race is the teacher talking about ...my little half breads look white and speak Spanish
Isti Toppler
3d ago
This is more prolific than people want to admit. Look at who is running Texas and the policies pushed
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
newyorkbeacon.com
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
KWTX
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
KWTX
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
proclaimerscv.com
A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use
In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
fox7austin.com
Stony Point High School on lockdown
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
Community honors life of veteran, doctor killed at Killeen mosque
The victim of a fatal stabbing was a highly decorated veteran who helped found the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, in hopes of bringing a place of prayer to a religious minority.
Southside Speaks Out About His Son’s Teacher After He Made Racist Comments
The super producer previously posted a damning video of his son's disturbing interaction with the teacher.
KWTX
Killeen man accused of slashing tires of more than 50 vehicles
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffery Jericoh Delaney, 39, of Killeen, is charged with criminal mischief resulting in damage over $100 and under $750, and criminal mischief resulting in damage over $2,500 and under $30,000 after Delaney allegedly slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles, including some belonging to the municipal government, Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed to KWTX.
fox44news.com
Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified
KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
fox44news.com
Killeen Police Department Hosts Recruiting Event
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Killeen Police Department is hosting a Recruiting Open House Event for all open positions in the department. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, members of the department will be available to offer a “hands-on” recruiting experience. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about Killeen PD’s hiring process, academy, salary, and benefits.
fox44news.com
Suspect in Killeen stabbing charged with Murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond Cecil Kastner with Murder. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Kastner, setting his bond at $1 million. He is awaiting transport to the Bell County...
kut.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
Killeen ISD names assistant athletic director as interim boys basketball coach at Harker Heights High School
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has tabbed an interim coach for the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team. Wednesday, it named Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Lawler the interim coach for the Knights in the 2022-23 season. According to the district, Lawler spent 25 seasons coaching high school and...
fox44news.com
Police: Serious injuries in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle crash in Temple has resulted in serious injuries, according to the Police Department. The department said the crash occurred at 10700 W. State Highway 36. Officers responded to the scene at 11:11 a.m. This crash is under investigation, and travelers are advised...
