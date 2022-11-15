Read full article on original website
WJTV.com
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister...
Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
The Turkish Defense Ministry says it has launched airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups Ankara holds responsible for last week's bomb attack in Istanbul
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zaporizhzhia attacks ‘playing with fire’, UN warns; negotiating would be capitulation, Ukraine adviser says
UN nuclear watchdog condemns attack on Russian-controlled nuclear plant; Mykhaylo Podolyak says ‘bizarre’ to negotiate after recent military victories
Mexico needs CBP to support border-crossing program at San Ysidro
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Mexico needs U.S. border officials to remove physical barriers and move officers to inspection booths in order to help get commuters through the San Ysidro Port of Entry a lot quicker. It’s part of a pilot program meant to ease wait times at the border,...
Venezuelan migrants abandon tent camp along Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities early Thursday began removing more than 100 tents from a camp along the Rio Grande set up last month by Venezuelan migrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Mexican officials told Border Report that the tents were empty as many...
Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wartime agreement that unblocked grain shipments from Ukraine and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by four months, the United Nations and other parties to the deal said Thursday, preventing a price shock to some of the world’s most vulnerable countries where many are struggling with hunger.
