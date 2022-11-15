ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie Inn, LA

KTBS

Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week

Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving …. Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week. Shreveport police looks to purchase armored vehicle. Chief Wayne Smith told city council how crucial the armored vehicle is during violent police standoffs. Christmas tree vendor explains why trees are getting …. Purchasing a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Things to do this weekend: Poker run fun, shopping with belly dancers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you like vintage motorcycles, playing poker, cruising the backroads, live poetry readings, and Christmas shopping amongst belly dancers, artists, and poets, you’re going to love what’s going on in Minden and Shreveport this weekend. Poker Run benefiting the Dorcheat Historical Association Museum.
MINDEN, LA
ktalnews.com

Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Missing Benton teen found safe

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Hustler Hollywood to remain closed for now

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The opening of Hustler Hollywood in Shreveport hit another roadblock during Monday’s hearing. According to court documents, Judge Ramone Lafitte ordered the City of Shreveport to reinspect the store. According to Shreveport city codes, only 20% of the store’s interior sales or display space can contain sexually explicit items. Attorneys for Hustler claim the store only contains 18.5% sexually oriented products.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas

People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award

MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport council candidate files lawsuit against election leaders

Dealerships across the country are now seeing a drastic increase in new inventory. Carstensen is alleging the election results are not accurate. There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more.
SHREVEPORT, LA

