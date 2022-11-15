Read full article on original website
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
I'm really getting tired of talking about this problem in Shreveport. I have been harping about this for many years and it is still a major issue in our community. But I am really ticked off about it today. During my drive to the radio station in west Shreveport every...
Friends, family gather for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell funeral
Friends, family, and the local law enforcement community are gathering Friday morning for the memorial service of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
ktalnews.com
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving …. Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week. Shreveport police looks to purchase armored vehicle. Chief Wayne Smith told city council how crucial the armored vehicle is during violent police standoffs. Christmas tree vendor explains why trees are getting …. Purchasing a...
ktalnews.com
Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
cenlanow.com
Things to do this weekend: Poker run fun, shopping with belly dancers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you like vintage motorcycles, playing poker, cruising the backroads, live poetry readings, and Christmas shopping amongst belly dancers, artists, and poets, you’re going to love what’s going on in Minden and Shreveport this weekend. Poker Run benefiting the Dorcheat Historical Association Museum.
2 Huge Stars From 90’s Country In One Shreveport Concert
Just when you might have thought Shreveport/Bossier's country concert calendar couldn't look any better in 2023, two of the biggest names in 90's country announce they're coming too!. Billing the night as "One Night, Two Icons", country fans are in for an incredible treat!. Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker will...
“A loss under these circumstances is unfortunate” Third horse in two months euthanized at Louisiana Downs
Caesars Entertainment responds to a horse being put down this past Saturday at Louisiana Downs, the third in two months.
ktalnews.com
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
ktalnews.com
Missing Benton teen found safe
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
ktalnews.com
Hustler Hollywood to remain closed for now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The opening of Hustler Hollywood in Shreveport hit another roadblock during Monday’s hearing. According to court documents, Judge Ramone Lafitte ordered the City of Shreveport to reinspect the store. According to Shreveport city codes, only 20% of the store’s interior sales or display space can contain sexually explicit items. Attorneys for Hustler claim the store only contains 18.5% sexually oriented products.
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
ktalnews.com
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas
People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
KTBS
Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award
MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
KSLA
Shreveport council candidate files lawsuit against election leaders
KSLA
Parkway High teen runs away; Bossier Crime Stoppers asks public for help
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A teenager, Thomas Todd, 16, is missing from Bossier City. On Nov. 3, Todd ran away from home. Todd was last seen at Parkway High School. On Nov. 15, Bossier Crime Stoppers posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help in finding the missing teen.
