French filmmaker Jean Rollin is the subject of the new documentary Orchestrator of Storms: The Fantastique World of Jean Rollin in which several of his frequent collaborators celebrate his work and detail the highs and lows of his fifty-year career. He was best known for his surreal vampire movies in the late-1960s and through the 1970s, but he also made several other horror movies which garnered a cult following. Unfortunately, during his lifetime, his films tended to be misunderstood and unsuccessful, and he ended up working in the adult film industry for a portion of his career due to financial trouble. He made most of these adult films under a pseudonym. Modern reassessments of his movies have been praised, particularly for his distinctive style of surrealism, strong female leads, and eroticism. Rollin always took great care in creating memorable imagery in his movies. In a 1996 interview with European film journal Kinoeye, he stated that he believed that imagery is more important than the film’s narrative.

