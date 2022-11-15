Read full article on original website
Collider
‘Bones and All’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Luca Guadagnino Movie
Bones and All is a testament to the idea that love can exist anywhere - even within the disenfranchised margins of society. Spearheaded by Luca Guadagnino, whose works include the Academy Award-winning Call Me by Your Name, the director’s latest project followed Maren and Lee, two individuals highly frowned upon by society for reasons beyond their control, who decided to go on a 3,000-mile road trip across the less traveled ruins of Reagan-era America. However, no matter how far these two run away from their terrifying pasts, they just keep crawling back to Maren and Lee. It’s up to them to decide whether the love they have for each other is stronger than their otherness.
From ‘Bones and All’ to ‘RRR,’ It’s Time for the Academy to Get Off Its High Horse
It’s a strange Oscar year. There are fewer usual suspects: critically hailed festival breakouts of serious quality like Todd Field’s “Tar” (Focus Features), Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” (Universal), Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” (United Artists Releasing). These four films are likely to nab multiple nominations, including Best Picture. Other worthy festival films in the same category lurk on the cusp of inclusion, depending on how they fare with year-end critics groups. These include Ruben Ostlund’s specialty hit, the Palme d’Or-winner “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon), Oliver Hermanus’ “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics), Lila Neugebauer’s “Causeway” (AppleTV+),...
Magic Mike Returns in the First ‘Last Dance’ Trailer
It’s been seven years since the last Magic Mike movie. (Seven years feels like about 100 years to me, how about you?) But now star Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh return with what they’re calling Magic Mike’s Last Dance. I guess those rock-hard abs don’t last forever.
IGN
Magic Mike’s Last Dance - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the upcoming musical comedy film starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault. “Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Brendan Fraser Blasts the Golden Globes, “Will Not Participate” for ‘The Whale’
With the anticipated release of The Whale, star Brendan Fraser has been the name on everybody’s lips, and for good reason: we are living in the Brenaissance. The actor, who has continued to demonstrate why he has such a faithful fanbase, recently shared that he will stick to his guns when it comes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Fraser is refusing to participate in this year’s Golden Globe Awards despite the release of his buzzy forthcoming film.
Movie review: 'A Christmas Story Christmas' satisfies nostalgia, emotion
"A Christmas Story Christmas" plays all the hits from 1983's "A Christmas Story" with plenty of new stuff, and captures undeniable emotion by the end.
Scooby-Doo Alum Linda Cardellini Reacts To News About Velma Being A Lesbian
Linda Cardellini, who played Velma in the Scooby Doo feature films, shares her reaction to news of Velma being a lesbian.
Why Olev Kozlov From NCIS Looks So Familiar
Despite losing three of its central protagonists over the years — including Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Michael Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo, and Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto — CBS' "NCIS" is still plugging along and still drawing in viewers, albeit far fewer than it has in past seasons (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though even big "NCIS" fans wouldn't be sad if the show finally ended, it appears the prime-time mainstay won't be going anywhere anytime soon (via Deadline).
9 Blockbuster Movies Filmed In Western New York
This week we saw a helicopter flying around Western New York filming for a new Mark Walburg movie. Western New York has quickly become a favorite for Hollywood and it seems more and more movies are shooting or using parts of Western New York for their films. Check out 9...
Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”
The film, based on the famous filmmaker's childhood, premiered at AFI Fest on Sunday, where co-writer Tony Kushner revealed the meaning behind the 'Fabelman' family name. On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
A Kevin Costner Classic is Returning to Theaters This Week
We have to say it…we will “always love” the 1992 Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston classic hit film The Bodyguard. And we are loving that we are now getting a second chance to catch it in the theaters. This, of course, comes as the wildly popular romantic drama is being rereleased throughout the country. All in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary this week.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Smile’ director shares the short film that inspired the smash hit horror
It’s been just over a month since Parker Finn’s Smile hit theaters and cursed horror fanatics with an ear-to-ear grin. With a budget of just $17 million, Smile managed to gross $210 million worldwide and it’s still showing in select theaters globally, so that number could still climb in the coming weeks.
'Monster High': Nickelodeon renews animated series for Season 2
"Monster High," an animated series based on the Mattel doll franchise, will return for a second season on Nickelodeon.
KTVZ
25 child stars who quit acting
Jennette McCurdy attends the 6th Annual Thirst Gala. Being a child star sounds like a kind of purgatory: Sure, you get fame, fortune, and don’t have to go to school, but you also grow up fast, are at risk of being taken advantage of financially, and lose out on many aspects of a “normal” childhood. Nevertheless, child stars are a part of our collective consciousness. We watch them grow up as we grow up. A kind of transference exists; we want to see them grow up and thrive, whatever that looks like. For some child stars, it means blossoming their careers into full-fledged adult roles. But for many a child star, that means quitting the entertainment industry entirely.
Collider
Jean Rollin’s Euro Cult Horror 'The Night of the Clocks' Is Wonderfully Bizarre & Personal
French filmmaker Jean Rollin is the subject of the new documentary Orchestrator of Storms: The Fantastique World of Jean Rollin in which several of his frequent collaborators celebrate his work and detail the highs and lows of his fifty-year career. He was best known for his surreal vampire movies in the late-1960s and through the 1970s, but he also made several other horror movies which garnered a cult following. Unfortunately, during his lifetime, his films tended to be misunderstood and unsuccessful, and he ended up working in the adult film industry for a portion of his career due to financial trouble. He made most of these adult films under a pseudonym. Modern reassessments of his movies have been praised, particularly for his distinctive style of surrealism, strong female leads, and eroticism. Rollin always took great care in creating memorable imagery in his movies. In a 1996 interview with European film journal Kinoeye, he stated that he believed that imagery is more important than the film’s narrative.
Bendita Film Sales Grows Slate with ‘The Life of Fish’ Director Matías Bize’s ‘The Punishment’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Tenerife-based Bendita Film Sales, headed by Luis Renart, has acquired Matías Bize’s “The Punishment,” (“El Castigo,”), ahead of its international premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival this Saturday. Produced by Ceneca Producciones and Leyenda Films, it is the second film to see the light in 2022 for the multi-prized director of “In the Bed,” “The Life of Fish,” and “The Memory of Water,” having won at Malaga with lockdown inspired “Private Messages.” Bendita’s buy signifies confidence in this latest title, which heads to Ventana Sur for its market premiere on Dec 1. In the film, a couple’s seven year old...
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
A new Dracula movie starring Nicolas Cage is coming in 2023 and we can't wait to sink our teeth into it
Renfield, a new horror-comedy that focuses on Dracula's henchman, will arrive via Universal Pictures next year, starring Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hault and Awkwafina
IGN
Two Major Horror Movie Powerhouses Are Getting Ready to Merge
Two of the biggest names in horror are about to team up, but no, not Freddy and Jason. James Wan and Jason Blum are reportedly in “advanced” talks to merge their production companies Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming merger would see the...
