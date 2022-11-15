Read full article on original website
westchesterfamily.com
2022 Westchester Holiday Gift Guide
The 2022 Westchester Holiday Gift Guide is here! We hope you enjoy this guide that’s packed with gift ideas – all from Westchester stores and local businesses. Discover a special gift for the mom in your life from KAHLO Collective, an eco-luxe oasis offering natural apothecary, slow fashion, items for the home, jewelry, spiritual wellness, and more. Some finds for the holidays include The Sankalapa Project – I am Love Mala Necklace, $93; Turkish Bath Robes, $80; Protection Prayer Crystal Candle, $26 and much more. More items available in store. KAHLO Collective, 65 Westchester Ave, Pound Ridge, NY 10576.
‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley
Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
westchesterfamily.com
Tree Lightings and Illuminated Experiences in Westchester
Westchester is about to get a little brighter with all of the incredible tree lightings in the area. Many of these local events include singing, hot cocoa, and visits from Santa. Looking for even more lights? Check out the illuminated experiences throughout the county where you and your kids will see jaw-dropping displays, holiday animations, and much more.
Students remembered during 33rd anniversary of East Coldenham tragedy
Nov. 16, 1989 is a day no one in the Valley Central school district will ever forget.
7 Hotels in Poughkeepsie, New York Ranked Worst to Best
A lot of people travel to or through the Hudson Valley region of New York. If you or a relative need to stay in the Poughkeepsie area then you might want to check out these hotel ratings. The holidays are coming and people will be leaving the area but plenty...
Graduate Of Purchase College Nominated For 2 Grammy Awards
A graduate of a college in Westchester has been nominated for two major Grammy Awards. Samara Joy, who graduated from Purchase College in 2021, has been nominated for both Best New Artist and Best New Jazz Vocal Album for her second album, Linger Awhile, according to an announcement by the college from Wednesday, Nov. 16.
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
Notice of Changes of Sanitation Collection for Thanksgiving
In observance of Thanksgiving, the City of Newburgh’s non-emergency departments will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, 2022. The Sanitation Collection schedule is affected and changes are as follows:. There will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Monday, Tuesday...
HUH? Cookie-Less Girl Scout ‘Retail Shops’ In The Hudson Valley
There's just something about them, and the adorable kiddos that sell them, that make Girl Scout cookies pretty amazing. For me, the proper serving size for Thin Mints should be a sleeve, and I know of plenty of people who can polish off a box of Samoas in a sitting.
4 Things we Love in Monroe, New York
From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
theexaminernews.com
Ballard-Durand Acquiring Hawthorne Funeral Home
This fall, ownership of Hawthorne Funeral Home will transition to Matthew Fiorillo and his team at Ballard-Durand Funeral & Cremation Services, which currently serves families from its locations in White Plains and Elmsford, New York. Current Hawthorne Funeral Home owner Ernest J. Carpentieri, who was once a funeral director at...
3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000
HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold
A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $7,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $7,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
1479 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $875,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 1479 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804 in New Rochelle is listed at $875,000. School District: New Rochelle City School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
White Plains Hospital Receives 'A' Grade For Patient Safety, Report Says
One hospital in the Hudson Valley is at the top of its class for keeping patients safe, according to a new report. Westchester County's White Plains Hospital, located at 41 East Post Rd, has been assigned an "A" grade for patient safety in a new Fall 2022 report by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization that advocates for safety in hospitals.
'A Blessed Individual': Former Yonkers Police Chaplain Dies At 88
A former chaplain for a police department in Westchester County is being remembered for his service to his community. Reverend Clarence E. Bolling of Yonkers died on Monday, Nov. 7 at the age of 88, according to his obituary. Bolling served as the Yonkers Police Department Chaplain for over 25...
