Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS

Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
HODGKINS, IL
WGNtv.com

Man shot in vehicle at North Side gas station

CHICAGO — A man was shot Thursday night while in a vehicle at a North Side gas station. Just after 5:50 p.m., police responded to a gas station in the 2500 block of West Peterson on the report of a shooting. Police said a 32-year-old man was in his...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot at North Side gas station on Thursday evening, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating after a man was shot while getting into his car at a North Side gas station on Thursday evening. No arrests have been made. Two men pulled up next to the 32-year-old victim as he returned to his vehicle at Mobil, 2500 West Peterson, around 5:53 p.m. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the man once in the left side, according to initial information from Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure

CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Rash of Robberies on Chicago's North Side Trigger Intense Police Investigation

Chicago police are investigating a series of brazen thefts that occurred over a matter of hours this week on the city’s North Side. On Monday, police say a man and woman sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of West Arlington Place when they were approached and robbed by multiple men, all of whom were wearing ski masks and pointing weapons at them.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning. At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot...
ANTIOCH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Person injured in Oswego shooting

The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
OSWEGO, IL

