fox32chicago.com
Orland Park man who pled guilty in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids to be sentenced in January
BEECHER, Ill. - An Orland Park man convicted in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in Beecher will be back in court in January to learn his sentence. A judge set the date Thursday when Sean Woulfe appeared in court. Woulfe pleaded guilty in...
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon arrested near Pace bus stop in Niles for possessing gun near school
NILES, Ill. - A convicted felon was arrested after allegedly possessing a gun near a school in Niles Thursday. At about 8:48 a.m., Niles police responded to a report of a man with a gun in front of Notre Dame College Prep. According to police, witnesses reported that a male...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS
Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft
Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.
fox32chicago.com
Mailwoman suffers life-threatening injuries when vehicle strikes tree in McHenry County
HARVARD, Ill. - A United States Postal Service mailwoman was seriously injured Wednesday after her vehicle struck a tree in McHenry County. Around 3:51 p.m., members of the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the 16400 block of McGuire Road in unincorporated Harvey for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
WGNtv.com
Man shot in vehicle at North Side gas station
CHICAGO — A man was shot Thursday night while in a vehicle at a North Side gas station. Just after 5:50 p.m., police responded to a gas station in the 2500 block of West Peterson on the report of a shooting. Police said a 32-year-old man was in his...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot at North Side gas station on Thursday evening, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after a man was shot while getting into his car at a North Side gas station on Thursday evening. No arrests have been made. Two men pulled up next to the 32-year-old victim as he returned to his vehicle at Mobil, 2500 West Peterson, around 5:53 p.m. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the man once in the left side, according to initial information from Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure
CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots after Mount Prospect man foils carjacking attempt: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after a suspect tried to steal a car from a driveway in Mount Prospect and then fired shots at the owner who interrupted the alleged carjacking. At about 6:12 a.m., Mount Prospect police officers responded to the 100 block of South I Oka...
fox32chicago.com
Skokie woman ‘was happy’ days before fatal crash involving Jan. 6 defendant, who is now charged with murder
CHICAGO - Lauren Wegner sat down on the couch a few Sundays ago, dressed in a Green Bay Packers jersey, hat and socks, and she told her parents that she was "so happy" she’d come home to Skokie. The 35-year-old who had once attended Niles West High School and...
fox32chicago.com
Man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash kills Skokie woman
CHICAGO - A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged...
Illinois State Police chase ends in Far South Side crash; trooper injured
Based on video from the scene, the crashes were violent, causing major damage to both cars.
Chicago police investigating violent assault in Near West Side McDonald's
Chicago police are investigating a violent assault that took place inside a McDonald's on the Near West Side.
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
NBC Chicago
Rash of Robberies on Chicago's North Side Trigger Intense Police Investigation
Chicago police are investigating a series of brazen thefts that occurred over a matter of hours this week on the city’s North Side. On Monday, police say a man and woman sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of West Arlington Place when they were approached and robbed by multiple men, all of whom were wearing ski masks and pointing weapons at them.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning. At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot...
WSPY NEWS
Person injured in Oswego shooting
The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
Northbrook police issue warning about pick-pocketers
The recent pick-pockets occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts that's been happening across the Chicago area.
2 men charged in shooting outside Yorktown Mall that injured woman: officials
Two men have been charged following a shooting last Friday afternoon outside Yorktown Mall in Lombard, an incident that left a woman injured.
