Greenville, NC

WITN

WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville event to give back to local non-profits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 2, the City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will be hosting an event that gives back to the community. Greenville Gives helps kick off the holiday season and gives back to local non-profits. The event will have crafts, a holiday marketplace, holiday entertainment, Christmastime stories and much more. The […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
KINSTON, NC
piratemedia1.com

Fentanyl is a rising concern in Greenville

In recent months, fentanyl has become a frequently discussed issue amongst politicians and, due to its highly addictive qualities, Pitt County has been seeing a rise in cases of illegal fentanyl possession. Sharon Ermolowich, teaching instructor with East Carolina University’s chemistry department, said she specializes in analytical and pharmaceutical chemistry...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU partners with Mr. Beast for new program

An East Carolina University email was sent out by the Office of the Chancellor on Nov. 16 announcing an exclusive partnership with YouTube content creator Jimmy Donaldson, more well-known as Mr.Beast. An article from News Services wrote that the partnership will be part of ECU’s research, economic development and engagement...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

OFFICIAL: Reeder wins Pitt County state House race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -- It’s official, Dr. Tim Reeder has won that close state House race in Pitt County. Incumbent Rep. Brian Farkas decided not to concede the race as unofficial election night results showed him losing by just 462 votes. After absentee, provisional and mail-in ballots were counted...
PITT COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Family Volunteer Day to take place at Greenville Community Garden

The Sustainability Program in partnership with Love A Sea Turtle (LAST) will be hosting a Family Volunteer Day on Nov. 19 at the Greenville Community Garden to give back to and unite the community. Chad Carwein, the sustainability program manager, said Family Volunteer Day is a part of a series...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

WBB seek out victory against Charleston Southern

East Carolina University women’s basketball (3-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will go head to head against Charleston Southern University (1-3, 0-0 Big South Conference) on Nov. 20 for a 5 p.m. tipoff for the Pirates’ fifth straight home game to start the season in Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville community reacts to red light camera program ending

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville community is speaking out as the city’s red light camera program is coming to an end. “I think they’re the worst things ever, especially because the lights in Greenville last like three seconds so if you’re trying to turn left or something on a green arrow, you really don’t have any time to go so if you try to make the yellow, you get a red-light ticket,” Greenville resident Jaidyn Haswell said.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

House being offered for free has yet to sell

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
NEW BERN, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU women’s basketball blew past High Point in overtime win

East Carolina University women’s basketball (3-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) squeezed in a win against High Point University (HPU) (1-3, 0-0 Big South Conference) on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. This was the Pirates education day and students from across Greenville, North Carolina,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
PITT COUNTY, NC

