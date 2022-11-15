Read full article on original website
Ta Da! Arriving This Week: The Fourth Annual Edition of The Bedford Guide
The latest edition of The Bedford Guide will arrive in mailboxes this week and offers a look back at the past year and the events and people who stood out to help make our town such a lively and interesting place to live. We extend sincere thanks to the many loyal sponsors who support the publication of The Guide – you will find a complete list on page 2 and we encourage you to patronize them and extend your own thanks for all they do to support both The Guide and The Bedford Citizen itself.
MCC Faculty Member to Perform As Part of College Concert Series
Middlesex Community College will welcome faculty member and noted guitarist Raley Beggs for a performance as part of the Fall 2022 “A World of Music” concert series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at MCC’s Concert Hall in Bedford. “Middlesex Community College has been a blessing...
St. Paul’s to hold Annual Advent Craft Fair
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is preparing for its annual Advent Fair, to be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fair features gifts, crafts, food, and holiday cheer for all ages with all proceeds benefitting the work and ministries of the church.
Bedford Shows Its Generosity at Annual John Dodge Coat Drive
The 37th annual John Dodge Coat Drive to “Help the Homeless” held on Nov. 12 was a big success – no doubt, one of the most successful. The event was the highlight of John’s year and the family he inherited when he married Connie Donovan promised him it would continue. John Dodge cared deeply for people he spoke of as “down on their luck” and when he died in 2016, the Franciscan priest who founded St. Francis House – the largest day shelter in Boston – in the early 1980s, flew up from North Carolina to deliver his eulogy.
CSF, Flatbread Collaborate to Raise Funds
CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars will collaborate with Flatbread Company at 213 Burlington Road for a fall fundraising event next Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all dine-in and take-out flatbread orders. The menu is available at http://www.flatbreadcompany.com.
Human Service Providers Honor Longtime Group Home Staff Member
It’s easy for Bob Renois to explain why he has worked for 23 years at the Guild for Human Services. “The kids and the staff make me love the job,” he declared. “Because they love me, I love them, too.”. Renois, a residential assistant at the Guild’s...
Holiday Artisans Fair Adds a New Dimension to Bedford’s Annual Tree Lighting
~Submitted by Housing and Economic Director Jeffrey M. King. A Holiday Artisans Fair, sponsored by the Bedford Cultural District and the Gallery Committee @ First Parish in Bedford, will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 inside the historic meeting house on Bedford Common. First Parish...
Superintendent’s Update – November 18
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 18, 2022, focuses on remembering Dorry O’Malley; Annual Bedford Fired Department Toy Collection; Native American Heritage Month; Davis Literary Event; Native American Heritage Month; ALICE in BPS and at BHS; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Sad News. We learned this week that...
An Obituary: Paul T. McEachern
Colonel (Ret.) Paul T. McEachern, 87, a long-time Bedford resident, died on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Paul was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He met his late wife Elaine (Marnell) when they were both in their early teens living in Dorchester and were married for 59 years. He attended the University...
An Obituary: Karen M. Schoelles
Karen M. Schoelles, 69, of Bedford died on Oct. 31, 2022. As a child with cerebral palsy attending school with other disabled children in Bartow, FL, Karen decided to become a physician. She earned a B.S. from Stetson University and an M.D. from the University of Florida College of Medicine.
Commemoration Speakers’ Theme: Learn from History
Bedford’s annual ecumenical commemoration of Kristallnacht on Wednesday evening was an opportunity for speakers to draw parallels between the hate and intolerance in Europe more than eight decades ago and current episodes in the United States. “In the 1930s, the party in control of a government of a sophisticated...
A Smashing Good Time Was Had By All at Bedford Mothers Out Front Pumpkin Smash
Bedford Mothers Out Front hosted their first-ever Pumpkin Smash on Saturday, Nov 5 at the middle school. Over 40 families brought pumpkins to be smashed, then hauled by City Compost to its facility in Gardner, MA. Mothers Out Front is a grassroots organization of mothers and others committed to leaving all children a livable planet.
Board of Health Schedules Moderna COVID-19 bivalent Booster Clinic-Ages 6+ Nov. 21
The Bedford Health Department will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Clinic. Only the Moderna Bivalent boosters will be available at this clinic. Bedford residents and employees are eligible for a bivalent booster if you are the minimum age and it has been two months since you completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Unique Ceremony, Lineup of Speakers Highlight Veterans Day
The special status of Veterans Day as a Bedford community event is manifested each year by a unique ceremony. Attendees line up to pay tribute to a relative or friend, living or deceased, who served. Then each speaker places a small U.S. flag into a wreath. More than 30 people,...
Boys Soccer Falls to Hopkinton in State Semifinals
-Submitted on behalf of the BHS Boys Varsity Soccer Team. Weather in New England changes quickly and so does momentum in sports. Fresh off a quarterfinal win on a sunny 75 degree Saturday, the Bedford Bucs boys soccer team faced the Hopkinton Hillers at Doyle Field in Leominster on a cold, snowy Tuesday night with a chance to advance to the MIAA Division 2 state finals. Like the weather, the semifinal matchup saw a massive momentum shift, but the Bucs could not come all the way back, losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to Hopkinton.
Bedford Businesses in the News
Thermacell LIV Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2022. BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito solutions, is proud to announce that its LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. TIME’s annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations that are changing our lives and were evaluated based on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
BHS Cheer Celebrates Senior Night
Bedford Varsity Cheerleading celebrated their seniors on Friday, Oct. 28 at the BHS Football game. Ten. cheerleaders and their student manager will be moving on in 2023, most of whom have been with the. team for four years. Next up is cheering and competing during the Winter season at BHS...
Holiday Travel – Are You Outta Here?
Thanksgiving is here, and the news is filled with stories on how busy the roads and the airports are going to be this year. AAA’s annual Thanksgiving travel prediction forecasts that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. The auto club said that represents 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE
MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
Council on Aging Message for November 2022
I hope you are all well this month and looking forward to the holiday season. I would like to offer a reminder for daylight savings this year, on Sunday November 6th. Don’t forget to change your clocks, ‘fall back’ and enjoy that extra hour of rest. Darker mornings can be a hazard when moving around your home and I recommend making nightlights are checked and replaced, when needed. This month is also a good time to check all your fire and carbon monoxide alarm batteries. I am reminded from Bedford Fire Department that alarms purchased before 1980 should be replaced. The Bedford Fire Department is happy to assist with the installation of safety alarms, so please reach out if assistance is needed. In addition, take this time to have your emergency and weather-related plans in order, before the New England winter arrives, to ensure a safe winter season.
