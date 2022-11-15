Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
KTRE
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Around 3:45 a.m. Nacogdoches police responded to a 911 call about a woman that had been shot at an apartment complex. The complex was in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department. Officers arrived to the scene and located an adult female victim that had been shot and was found to be deceased, the post said.
KTRE
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The mother of a man accused of murdering a Joaquin woman claims her son did so as a Satanic sacrifice. According to the affidavit, Sarah Hopson, 36, died via blunt force trauma to the head at the hands of Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin. An investigator with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of Hopson’s death at about 5 p.m. on Sunday after two deputies had arrived on-scene to conduct a wellness check. The check was conducted after two individuals, Allen Price and Teresa Louviere, came to the sheriff’s office claiming “Ethan Myers had done something to Sarah Hopson.” The two explained that Hopson and and Myers had stayed with them overnight at the residence on Country Road 3635 and that, prior to going to the sheriff’s office, Myers had begun acting strange the next morning. They said they had not seen Hopson since the night before. Louviere and Price also said Myers fled their residence and appeared to have blood on him, thus sparking their concern for Hopson’s safety.
KTRE
Tornado Clean Up
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’. Investigators said evidence collected at the scene included a rock with blood on it and shaped like the wound on Sarah Hopson's head. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing...
KTRE
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sarah McMullan was the founder, owner and managing artistic director of the Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches. McMullan fell in love with theater at the age of five while performing in a Christmas play. She moved from Mississippi, where she founded Hattiesburg Little Theater, to Nacogdoches. Lamp-Lite...
KTRE
Joaquin’s Andre Brown intercepts Beckville pass and runs for 98 yard touchdown
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Beckville, Joaquin’s Andre Brown intercepted Beckville’s pass and ran it 98 yards for a touchdown.
KTRE
Ellen Trout Zoo to rename hippopotamus exhibit
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There have been two mainstays at the Ellen Trout Zoo since it opened in 1967. The first is Barbara Trout Corbett, the granddaughter of Zoo Founder Walter Trout and the great-granddaughter of the namesake of the zoo, Ellen Trout. “She was part of the zoo the...
KTRE
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Holding students’ attention while teaching them math isn’t the easiest task and sometimes teachers have to get creative to get the children involved. Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more exciting. Garcia has used his Harley-Davidson to...
KTRE
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches parks remain pretty busy throughout the year. Playgrounds are filled with children, people taking their dogs on walks, and people using the courtyards. But, there is one facility most parks across town are missing: working public restrooms. “Almost every one of our parks needs a...
KTRE
Nacogdoches ISD to ask school board to add incentives for all employees
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas schools are nearly halfway through the school year and Nacogdoches ISD still has many positions vacant across it’s campuses. “The incentive is an acknowledgement… people have been having to do a lot of work to make sure everything is taken care of and covered.”
KTRE
Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last...
KTRE
Timpson marches on in playoffs with 49-7 win over Frankston.
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Frankston, Timpson’s Vosky Howard gets the handoff and takes off and up the sidelines to score a touchdown. Timpson won the game, 49-7. We have the clip here.
KTRE
Longview Lobos take on Frisco Lone Star in second round of playoffs
Joaquin's Andre Brown intercepts Beckville pass and runs for 98 yard touchdown. During Friday's game against Beckville, Joaquin's Andre Brown intercepted Beckville's pass and ran it 98 yards for a touchdown. Corrigan’s JaVarion Williams gets away from two tackle attempts to score. Updated: 11 hours ago. During Friday’s game...
Comments / 0