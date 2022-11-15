Read full article on original website
No Ill Will, Bill? Patriots’ Reunion With O’Brien ‘In Play’
Roll Tide? The New England Patriots might hope not. As the team seeks offensive clarity, namely under center with franchise quarterback and University of Alabama alum Mac Jones, they could turn to a known source to their plans back on the right track. Appearing on the Patriots' flagship station WBZ-FM, NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer says that New England a reunion with Bill O'Brien "could be in play."
Justin Jefferson vs. OBJ? Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Declares Better Catch
FOXBORO — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's greatness in just his third year has taken yet another step forward. And this is coming off last season's 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. So what happened?. Jefferson made a spectacular one-hand, 32-yard grab with the Vikings facing...
Raheem Morris Confident ‘This is the Week’ For Rams Turnaround
The Los Angeles Rams are coming upon a critical stretch, currently last in the NFC West at 3-6; the defending Super Bowl champions are at risk of not making it back into the playoffs. Does that translate into a sense of urgency for the Rams? If so, are the Rams...
Commanders at Texans: Rookie Jalen Pitre - ‘I Got To Make More Plays’
HOUSTON -- Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre is aware of what he needs to: improve his tackling. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year missed a key open-field tackle in a road loss last Sunday to the New York Giants on a 54-yard touchdown pass as wide receiver Darius Slayton eluded his grasp. Pitre was briefly benched and replaced by veteran Eric Murray, but went back in the game and has retained his starting job.
All Rams Can Do Is ‘Keep Playing’ Despite Struggles Says DT Aaron Donald
After winning the Super Bowl the Los Angeles Rams approached the offseason with an attempt to make a stacked roster even better, attempting to go back-to-back as champions. However, after a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals to drop their record to 3-6, it is safe to say that this season has not gone to plan for the Rams. While they might not make the playoffs come the end of the season, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still offering words of encouragement.
Did Cowboys Even Call on Suh? Jerry Jones Explains
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys never made a play on signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh - their disinterest being so deep that they never even made an inquiring phone call, team owner Jerry Jones has revealed. And why not?. "I like where we are with our big boys in...
Josh McDaniels Gives High Praise to Tight End Foster Moreau
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau is no stranger to having to step in as a starting replacement. He did so for a good portion of last season when Pro-Bowl tight end Darren Waller missed a number of games due to injury. Unfortunately for the Raiders, that same situation...
Eagles Load Up Run Defense With Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph — Will Vikings Respond?
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watched his team lose one game and decided he wasn't going to mess around. Following Philadelphia's loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Roseman signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles — 34-year-old Linval Joseph and 35-year-old Ndamukong Suh — on consecutive days this week. The moves are an effort to shore up the Eagles' struggling run defense, which ranks 31st in opponent EPA per rush and 28th in DVOA.
NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1. The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
Cowboys at Vikings GAMEDAY Preview: Can Dallas Halt Minnesota Streak?
The Dallas Cowboys travel to play arguably the NFL's hottest team in the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday from Minneapolis. The Cowboys are fresh off a disappointing and gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, while the Vikings pulled out an improbable 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills. In order...
Chase Claypool Practicing Patience with Bears Offense
Chase Claypool has made very little impact in his first two Bears games but then again it's hard to make an impact by standing on the sidelines. It's also tough when you're facing grabby defensive backs and there are officials looking the other way. With eight targets, three receptions and...
‘Josh, What Are You Doing?’ Bills Ex RB Fred Jackson Calls Out Allen & Captains
Fred Jackson is, alas, a bit too used to losing streaks in Western New York. On the other hand, perhaps that's what makes him the perfect name to help guide his gridiron successors out of their current funk. The former Buffalo Bills running back, one of the few silver linings...
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
Kudos to Dolphins Coaches, Former Assistants Face Off, Bye Week Rooting Guide
The Miami Dolphins had its way against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, racking up almost 500 yards in a 39-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. There were several reasons for the Dolphins scoring the most points allowed by the Browns this season, among them the passing of Tua Tagovailoa and the running of Jeff Wilson Jr.
Mike Tomlin Was VERY Close to Leaving Steelers for TV?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are as loyal to their head coaches as any team in the NFL. In fact, they're actually more loyal than any team in the NFL. But that only happens if both sides are as dedicated to each other. There's a rumor floating around the internet...
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
Rams vs. Saints Preview: Can LA Stop the Free Fall?
The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It's a matchup of two teams looking to stay relevant. L.A. is 3-6, in last place in the NFC West and likely to miss the playoffs, just one season removed from reigning as Super Bowl LVI Champions.
Final Vikings Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw Cleared, Za’Darius Smith Questionable
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared the concussion protocol and will go into Sunday's game against the Cowboys without any injury designation, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. That's massive news for the Vikings. Darrisaw has been one of their very best players this season, grading as the No. 1...
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Injury Update & Scouting Report
The Dallas Cowboys travel north to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a heavyweight NFC bout between two teams that might see each other again in the playoffs. While the Cowboys have had their issues at the wideout position this season, they still hope CeeDee Lamb can materialize into the bonafide No. 1 option that he needs to be since the departure of Amari Cooper in the offseason.
Justin Jefferson Says His Toe Is Fine — And He Talked To Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday
Justin Jefferson's toe is fine, folks. No need to worry. The Vikings' superstar receiver was listed as limited with a toe injury for the team's walkthrough session on Wednesday. That obviously turned some heads, considering Jefferson's importance to the Vikings, his recent career day against the Bills, and the NFC seeding implications of this Sunday's huge game against the Cowboys.
