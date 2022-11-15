Read full article on original website
Related
One killed in two vehicle crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a two vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 20 Friday night, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to the scene just east of State Road 19. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car...
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
More slide-offs and crashes as roads remain icy
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Many Michiana streets turned into ice rinks overnight, causing nearly 100 slide-offs and crashes in the area on Friday. “As soon as I got into Mishawaka, it was just a white-out,” says Michael Slaninka, a local driver. Slaninka was one of the many drivers...
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
Indiana Toll Road advises motorists, navigating slick roads and avoiding slide-offs
ELKHART, Ind. --- Winter is here in Michiana, and t’s already time for drivers to be extra cautious while out on the roads. “Yup, it’s here!” says Elkhart resident, Bill Butler about the winter weather. Elkhart residents had a rude awakening this morning, waking up to slick...
Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
Lane restrictions on Bremen Highway beginning November 21
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on Bremen Highway beginning Monday for concrete road repairs. Restrictions will be in place just south of Dragoon Trail starting at 9 a.m. North- and southbound traffic will be maintained. Left turn restrictions could be in place from Bremen Highway to...
St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
Crews extinguish fire on Erwin Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Erwin Street early Thursday morning for a structure fire. Crews were called to the scene at 12:39 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the structure. Three occupants had already exited...
Elkhart Fire puts out flames on Saint Clair Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Saint Clair Avenue Wednesday night. At 11:14 p.m., crews were called to the area for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story wood frame structure with smoke on the first floor...
Mishawaka man sentenced to over three years for firearm offense
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka man was sentenced to over three years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Frank Willis, 57, was sentenced to three years and 10 months followed by two years of supervised release.
Ramp temporarily closed to remove semi
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The ramp from southbound US31 to westbound US30 will be shut down for approximately 45 minutes to allow crews to clear a semi that crashed. The notice of this closure was sent out at 8:30 a.m. on November 17.
LaGrange County Sheriff's Office to host Stuff a Cruiser Toy Drive
LAGRANGE, Ind. -- The LaGrange County Sheriff's Office is set to host a Stuff a Cruiser Toy Drive on December 3. The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of State Road 9 and US Highway 20.
3-year-old found walking South Bend streets reunited 24 years later with officer who saved him
NOW: 3-year-old found walking South Bend streets reunited 24 years later with officer who saved him. Twenty-four years after a South Bend Police officer rescued a three-year-old boy found walking in and out of traffic on the northwest side, the two reunited so that the boy, now 27, could thank the officer for what she did.
Registration now open for Niles Frigid 5K
NILES, Mich. -- The Niles Frigid 5K Run and Walk is now open for registration. The run will take place on January 14, and registration will be allowed until 8:30 a.m. on race day. There are running and walking categories, with registration costing a total of $30 per person. Runners...
Warming stations across Michiana
Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend) Monday through Thursday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday - 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday - 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Martin Luther King...
First snowfall means season of around-the-clock road clearing is officially here
NILES, Mich.-- For Niles resident Dawn Brown Simmons, it takes a certain Midwest charm to appreciate the cold weather this time of year. "I love Michigan, you know," she said. "You have to be a certain type of person to live here. You have to think that it’s beautiful, and enjoy the serene-ness of it all, the frozen-ness of it all. And so, when it comes down, you just got to smile and grin and go with it."
Mishawaka Street Department suspends leaf pick-up November 17-27
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Street Department is suspending fall leaf collection from November 17 through 27 because of weather conditions. Collection services will resume for the final round during the week of November 28 through December 2, weather permitting.
57 Minute Miracle: Miracle in a South Bend classroom
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- ABC57's 57 Minute Miracle series is back for the 2022 holiday season! Meteorologist Maci Tetrick started the series at the Riverwalk in Mishawaka. How does this series work? Maci asks someone (at random) if they know of anyone else who could use a holiday miracle. If the first person (the miracle maker) can get us to the second person in 57 minutes or less, they will receive the miracle: $570. The catch? The miracle maker can't tell the other person what is happening; it has to stay a surprise.
Warming centers open across South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A number of warming centers are in place across South Bend for residents needing to get out of the cold. Warming centers can be found at the following locations:. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.) Monday through Thursday - 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
