NILES, Mich.-- For Niles resident Dawn Brown Simmons, it takes a certain Midwest charm to appreciate the cold weather this time of year. "I love Michigan, you know," she said. "You have to be a certain type of person to live here. You have to think that it’s beautiful, and enjoy the serene-ness of it all, the frozen-ness of it all. And so, when it comes down, you just got to smile and grin and go with it."

NILES, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO