FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'
MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
WISN
Mother and sons convicted in Kenosha County THC vape ring avoid prison time
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — All three of the people connected to a massive black-market THC vape ring in Kenosha County will avoid prison time. Brothers Jacob and Tyler Huffhines along with their mother, Courtney Huffhines, were all charged back in 2019 after a massive raid at a Bristol condominium. Huffhines, a real estate agent, had helped rent the condo to her sons where a massive stash of THC oil and packaging materials worth $1.5 million were uncovered, according to prosecutors.
WISN
Waukesha Parade Attack: Darrell Brooks files appeal
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two days after sentencing, Darrell Brooks returns to court today for a post-conviction relief hearing. However, the hearing had to be rescheduled after Judge Jennifer Dorow could not find the document that apparently was not scanned electronically. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.* Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the last two weeks. While MPD officials are not identifying the officers,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says
MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County chase, deputy hit; man gets 25 years in prison
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A Racine man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after he hit a Walworth County deputy during a high-speed chase. Investigators said 26-year-old Tony Perales was driving drunk – nearly twice the legal limit – at the time. "I was on scene...
wlip.com
Suspect Charged in Antioch Shooting That Was Reportedly Sparked By Salad
(Antioch, IL) A suspect has been named and charged in an Antioch shooting. Authorities say Rondel Jamison and his mother’s boyfriend got into an argument on Wednesday morning at the Antioch Manor Apartments. The argument (which was over salad according to Antioch Communication Specialist Jim Moran) then turned physical, and the victim exited the apartment, only to be shot by the alleged suspect. The victim, a man in his 40’s, is expected to recover. Jamison meanwhile faces a slew of charges including a Class X felony count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The 22-year-old faces five other felonies as well. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars with a court date set for December 13th.
Man charged after allegedly strangling, beating woman in Burlington
A Delavan man is facing multiple counts after attempting to kill a woman in Burlington on Wednesday.
'Justice has prevailed': Reactions to Brooks' life in prison sentence
Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday. Following the sentencing, numerous officials began releasing statements.
wtmj.com
Gun explosion injures three at shooting range in Town of Eagle
WAUKESHA COUNTY- An exploding firearm injuring three people at a shooting range in the Town of Eagle Wednesday morning. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says they were at the McMiller Sports Center when the 50-caliber muzzleloader exploded, striking all 3 with shrapnel. A 36 year old man was transported...
radioplusinfo.com
11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide
A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
wtmj.com
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release
A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence. Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole. The gallery applauded as Dorow announced the life sentences.
Three injured after firearm explodes at shooting range in Waukesha County
Three people were injured after a firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday.
wapl.com
Dodge County waste company fined $160,000
MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
wtmj.com
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it
The man convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year told a judge ahead of sentencing Wednesday that he has suffered from mental illness since he was young and didn’t plan to drive into the parade route. He also offered his first apology to the dozens of people who were hurt or lost loved ones during the incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
nbc15.com
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested in three separate incidents over the past two weeks, an MPD spokesperson acknowledged Thursday morning. The police department did not identify who the workers are nor did it say when the arrests occurred during that span. The MPD...
Waukesha parade killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole
A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire: one killed
The Milwaukee Police Department said one person has died following a car crash Friday night. The crash happened near 2nd and Maple shortly before 9 p.m.
