Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman is changing lives with wigs: "A piece of themselves back"Amy Christie
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
I Love New Orleans FoodNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Cowboys
In the Minnesota Vikings Week 11 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the home team Vikes are actually a 1.5-point underdog. Ahead of this interesting spread in the Vikings-Cowboys game, let’s make some bold Vikings Week 11 predictions. Heading into this game at 8-1, it’s a little shocking that Las...
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
JaMychal Green’s $20,000 fine adds to Warriors’ woes
JaMychal Green logged 17 minutes for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in what turned out to be a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns, 130-119. Unfortunately for him, the 32-year-old veteran has now been slapped with a hefty fine by the NBA for an untoward exchange with a referee during the game.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The no longer undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Titans-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
The 1 thing Klay Thompson did right in big game vs. Knicks, per Steve Kerr
The floodgates ultimately didn’t open the way Klay Thompson promises they will. Still, after his encouraging performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, there’s reason to believe Thompson’s early-season struggles will soon subside for good. Thompson scored 20...
Dallas Goedert gets crushing injury update following Week 10 loss vs. Commanders
Not much went right for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, and they unsurprisingly picked up their first loss of the season as a result. Making matters worse, they lost tight end Dallas Goedert to a shoulder injury during the game, and the initial prognosis determined that he would be forced to miss an extended period of time due to the injury.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic
Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors
The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: USC vs. UCLA prediction, odds and pick — 11/19/2022
The USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college football odds series for our USC UCLA prediction and pick. The UCLA football program faces its moment of truth in this game. UCLA has not won a conference championship since 1998. The Bruins are almost certain to make the Pac-12 Championship Game if […] The post College Football Odds: USC vs. UCLA prediction, odds and pick — 11/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss
The Golden State Warriors dropped to 6-9 on the season after they suffered a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns, which dropped them to 0-8 on the road. However, Stephen Curry is trying his best to lift a team that simply just hasn’t played up to the standards they set over the past decade. In […] The post NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best John Collins trades Hawks must make
The Atlanta Hawks new backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have been rock solid to start the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, that has meant that John Collins has taken a bit of a backseat on offense. And unsurprisingly, that means that the Hawks are once again exploring potential trades for Collins.
Zach LaVine’s immediate reaction to getting benched by Bulls’ Billy Donovan
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was benched by Billy Donovan towards the end of team’s narrow loss to the Orlando Magic. LaVine, who struggled throughout the affair, shared his brutally honest thoughts on the decision following the game, per Sports Illustrated. “I got to do a better job at...
The reason why game-planning vs. Mavs’ Luka Doncic is like watching a ‘horror movie,’ per Michael Malone
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone admits he gets scared whenever he watches game films to prepare for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. After all, who wouldn’t be?. Before his Nuggets took the Mavs on Friday at the American Airlines Center, Malone got brutally honest on how tough it is to game-plan against Doncic. He even compared it to watching a “horror movie” as he’s left with more questions than answers on how to deal with the Slovenian wonderboy.
Lakers among several teams looking into Miles Bridges situation for possible signing
Several teams are interested in pursuing restricted free agent Miles Bridges, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Bridges played four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the 6-6 small forward averaged a career-best 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge earlier this month.
$12 million that saved the Warriors dynasty
Since 2015, the Golden State Warriors have been the most successful team in the NBA. They’ve won four championships over the past seven years (more than any other squad over this span), including one just last season. At this juncture, it’s evident that the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green-led Warriors are a dynasty. However, the dynasty was in jeopardy in 2015 before it began. If it weren’t for Golden State spending $12 million more dollars than they wanted to, the Dubs wouldn’t be talked about as a historically great team like they are today.
Woj bomb on Kevin Durant’s Nets future amid Kyrie Irving’s return, Ben Simmons’ emergence
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a massive win on Thursday behind another masterful performance by Kevin Durant. KD led the charge for the Nets in a crucial 109-107 win over Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. The good news for Brooklyn is that they’re finally going to get Kyrie...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed the viral moment on Friday that painted him as someone being rude to a Wells Fargo Center employee. After the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, Antetokounmpo made headlines after his seemingly bad treatment towards an arena employee. A viral video showed Giannis pushing a ladder […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m an investor, bro’: Anthony Davis issues hilarious reminder to Austin Reaves over Lobos hate
It was all smiles for the Los Angeles Lakers (4-10) after they pulled away from the Detroit Pistons (3-13) for a much-needed 128-121 victory at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. Perhaps, even, an appropriate opportunity to kick back and pour an earned, chilled glass of Lobos to cap off a successful evening at the office.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0