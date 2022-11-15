Penguins scheduled to start goaltender Casey DeSmith against Maple Leafs

In six games this season, Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith has a 2-3-1 record.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to start goaltender Casey DeSmith for Tuesday’s home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced DeSmith as the team’s starting goaltender following an optional morning skate.

In six games this season, DeSmith has a 2-3-1 record, a 2.67 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

DeSmith has played in four career games against the Maple Leafs and has a 1-1-0 record, a 1.51 goals against average and .940 save percentage.

This marks the third start in four games for DeSmith in place of All-Star Tristan Jarry who has been dealing with an undisclosed ailment in recent weeks.

Notes:

• Sullivan labeled the remainder of his lineup as a “game-time decision,” including ailing forwards Teddy Blueger and Filip Hallander.

Currently designated to long-term injured reserve, Blueger has yet to play a game this season after being injured during a training camp practice Sept. 28.

In recent weeks, he has become a full participant in practices and morning skates with no limitations on contact.

As for Hallander, he was scratched from Saturday’s 5-4 overtime road loss to the Montreal Canadiens due to an illness. After being withheld from Monday’s practice session in Cranberry, Hallander skated before Tuesday’s optional morning skate.

• Those who participated in the Penguins’ optional morning skate included:

Forwards – Blueger, Jeff Carter, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Bryan Rust

Defensemen – P.O Joseph, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel

Goaltender – Jarry

• The Maple Leafs are slated to start former Penguins goaltender Matt Murray. This will be Murray’s first start in Pittsburgh since the Penguins traded him to the Ottawa Senators in October of 2020.

A groin injury has limited Murray to one game this season. During a 4-3 road loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 12, Murray made 19 saves on 23 shots.

Murray has appeared in one career game against the Penguins. As a member of the Senators, Murray made 42 saves on 43 shots in a 2-0 home loss on Feb. 10.

• Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is currently designated to long-term injured reserve as the result of a cervical spine injury.

In four games this season, Muzzin has one assist while averaging 16:43 of ice time per contest.

Muzzin, 33, was a fifth-round pick of the Penguins in 2007 but never signed with the franchise. A 12-year veteran, Muzzin was a member of the Los Angeles Kings’ Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.

