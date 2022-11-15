Sam's Club is lowering the price of its hot dog and soda combination from $1.50 to $1.38, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors in a third-quarter earnings call. Sam's Club's hot dog is famously in competition with Costco's version of the deal, still priced at $1.50. Neither grocery chain raised the price despite historic inflation over the past year, and Costco CEO Craig Jelinek repeatedly confirmed that there were no plans to raise the price.

2 DAYS AGO