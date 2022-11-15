ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel 25

Walmart’s best grocery deals under $10 for your Thanksgiving dinner

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s no getting around it — Thanksgiving dinner is going to...
Fox Business

Walmart, Aldi trim Thanksgiving prices amid soaring inflation

From free turkeys to major discounts, grocery stores are prepping for a Thanksgiving set against surging inflation. On Thursday, Walmart said customers will be able to get Thanksgiving meal staples such as turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing "at last year's price." "Saving money is a top priority for our customers...
Business Insider

Sam's Club just lowered the price on its hot dog and soda combo and undercut Costco

Sam's Club is lowering the price of its hot dog and soda combination from $1.50 to $1.38, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors in a third-quarter earnings call. Sam's Club's hot dog is famously in competition with Costco's version of the deal, still priced at $1.50. Neither grocery chain raised the price despite historic inflation over the past year, and Costco CEO Craig Jelinek repeatedly confirmed that there were no plans to raise the price.
Entrepreneur

Costco's Hot-Dog-and-Soda Combo Has Withstood Inflation. Now, Its Biggest Rival Is Offering the Deal for Even Cheaper.

Although Costco's $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo has withstood the test of inflation, it's no longer stronger than rival Sam's Club's similar (and now cheaper) deal. The membership-only wholesaler, which is owned by Walmart, is lowering the cost of its hot-dog-and-soda combo to $1.38, Insider reported. The 12-cent difference immediately undercuts Costco's long-standing combo, which is beloved by loyal customers.
Albany Herald

Look out, Costco. Sam's Club drops its hot dog combo to $1.38

There's a retail price war on hot dog and soda combos. Sam's Club has lowered the price of its hot dog and drink deal at its food courts to $1.38 from $1.50. Its chief rival, Costco, offers the same combo for $1.50.

